Framer OS

Framer OS

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Guinnen MacRath's avatar
Guinnen MacRath
2d

Michael, I want to reinforce a comment you make in footnote 2, a comment that I think merits more visibility. It's about the book The Great Taking, by David Rogers Webb. You mentioned this book in an earlier essay, and I downloaded it and read most of it in one sitting. I don't recommend that approach; it was too much to swallow all at once.

I found the book hard to finish, not because it was so dense and technical -- I welcomed that -- but because Webb scared the daylights out of me! The facts are scary enough without Webb's conspiratorial framing. Which brings me to footnote 2, where you state: "Just be aware that the framing of the book is conspiratorial, which is a shame." I agree on both points. I'm finding that it's very important for me to stop myself from any tendency toward conspiracy thinking, blaming, or 'othering' as I try to face what's happening in the world.

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1 reply by Michael Haupt
Alex Carberry's avatar
Alex Carberry
20h

Thank you for this. The exercise clarified a few things for me.

Long before markets existed, rainfall nourished crops, rivers sustained settlements, forests moderated climates, and biodiversity maintained the conditions necessary for life. These realities did not require market valuation in order to perform their world-generating functions. Rather, they were sustained through ecological webs of interspecies valuation, embedding deep temporal dependencies across generations, species, and landscapes.

Markets emerged much later as a specialised system of human valuation. In doing so, they condensed valuation into value. What we call value is not a universal property of things but the stabilised residue of a particular valuation technique.

Value renders things interchangeable. It makes them portable across contexts, commensurable across differences, and consumable through exchange. Forests become timber reserves. Rivers become water assets. Biodiversity becomes natural capital. The singular is translated into the comparable, the relational into the transactional, and the living into the exchangeable.

Yet the ecological systems upon which markets depend operate according to a different logic. Their continuance rests not upon interchangeability but upon specificity, dependency, reciprocity, and temporal depth. A pollinator cannot be substituted for a watershed. A soil microbiome cannot be exchanged for a climate regime. Life persists through irreducible relationships whose significance emerges from their participation in larger ecologies of continuation.

The challenge, therefore, is not that markets undervalue nature. The deeper problem is that value itself has come to masquerade as a neutral category when it is, in fact, an ontological operation. Value is a technique for rendering the world intelligible through equivalence, comparison, and exchange. It does not simply describe reality. It reorganises it.

What appears through the grammar of value is a world composed of objects available for valuation. What recedes from view are the ecological webs of dependency, obligation, and temporal inheritance through which life continually reproduces itself. The problem is not that nature lacks value. The problem is that value has become the dominant ontology through which reality is permitted to appear.

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