Framer OS

Framer OS

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Captain Mavis 23's avatar
Captain Mavis 23
Apr 12

Waiting for the drop.

I have for a while considered myself an edge-walker. Only recently the name treshhold guide was revealed for me in a download.

I have been walking with the unease of the collapse I see comming and searching for ways to seed the new with the shapes I see forming.

I know what comes next will feel uncomfortable, I know it will be hard to wrap the mind around it for many.

I know I might not witness the rebirth of what comes next...and I know my service is to support people navigating through the void and chaos of the treshhold.

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Deb Lauren Poole's avatar
Deb Lauren Poole
Apr 22

I’m in- grateful to learn from all your frameworks and resources. TY, michael

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