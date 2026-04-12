The overview of what’s to come: ten nested frameworks. Image by the author.

Why this essay? The idea of a Threshold Guide, someone who helps others navigate crossing a threshold during a period known as an interregnum, or a time between worlds, has proved popular. Many have been asking what cognitive capacities are required to be a Threshold Guide. This essay provides the framework of 10 mental models a Threshold Guide will have to hold as we navigate this critical period of humanity’s progress.

I introduced the Threshold Guide as an emerging role some months back:

If this is new to you, the Threshold Guide isn’t a job title, or a certification, or a role you adopt because you want to be useful. It is a way of thinking that holds dual vision. It’s a way of witnessing what is composting, while tending what is sprouting. It’s refusing both the bureaucrat’s fix and the doomer’s surrender. It’s building narratives and telling stories for those who can feel the shift underway, but cannot yet put a name to it.

What I didn’t fully see when I wrote that essay, and what the past six months have clarified, is that you cannot think like a Threshold Guide with the cognitive tools most of us have grown up with.

Dual vision is a capacity, and capacities need scaffolding. The reason so many thoughtful people slip into fix-it thinking or collapse thinking when the pressure rises isn’t because they lack thinking skills. It’s not a lack of awareness. It’s the absence of a working cognitive architecture that can hold what is actually happening without flinching into one of the two easy exits.

That architecture is what this series of essays will build.

I’ve been assembling this way of thinking over the past two decades. More recently, it has taken the form of a 150-page thesis, which I don’t expect anyone to read in one sitting. Earlier this week I distilled it into a ten-framework executive summary.

From the Executive Summary.

That document is a trailhead, rather than a destination. It shows the shape of the architecture in about forty minutes of reading. It doesn’t teach you to use it.

This series of essays will teach you to use it.

There are ten frameworks, each one nested inside the previous. Each one answers a question the previous framework forces you to ask. You cannot skip a step, because each framework depends on the one that came before it. I’m not just imposing an arbitrary preference. It is how the thinking of a Threshold Guide works.

Let me walk you through the first few so you can get a feel of the nesting. Where there are links, the essays have already been published. I expect to finish the whole series by the end of August 2026.

Here is a scene-setting essay before we get into the main body of work:

One: The Growth Curve. Every living system follows an S-shape: slow growth at first, then fast, then slow. Twelve thousand years of civilizational growth have culminated in our species reaching the deceleration phase of our own S-curve. This is pure mathematics, since no living system can keep growing exponentially forever. Every plan that assumes otherwise is already wrong.

That forces the question: what drove the steep phase of the S-curve?

Two: The Growth Engine. The answer is money. Specifically, a monetary system designed to reward accumulation, normalize extraction, and concentrate resources in fewer hands over time. It’s a monetary system with interest-bearing debt, fractional-reserve lending, and growth-linked sovereign currencies. All of the elements of this system encode the same instruction into every transaction: grow or die.

That forces the question: if the engine is the problem, why can’t we reform it?

Three: The Fifth Phase of the Coercion Continuum. The monetary system has evolved through four phases of coercion: chattel slavery, debt bondage, wage compulsion, and monetary system dependence. It is now entering a fifth phase of coercion by legally redefining what it means to own shares. I refer to this as the gap between your brokerage statement and the statute book. When stress hits the system, people who thought they were inside the walls are going to discover they are outside them. The fifth phase is the first coercion phase designed to catch the wealth-holding class.

That forces the question: if reform of the monetary system is no longer possible, what comes next?

Four: The Structural Monetary Void. As of mid-2026, three replacement monetary architectures have already been built: privately-regulated stablecoins in the US; China’s e-CNY system; and the Bank for International Settlements’ unified ledger. All three reproduce the growth logic of the system they are replacing. The competition among them is a contest over who controls the next version of the same paradigm. None of them serve freedom.

That forces the question: is there a fourth monetary option?

The remaining six frameworks answer the fourth question in increasing detail:

Five: The Biological Template, which shows what nature already solved.

Six: The Six Inversions, which name the design features of a monetary system built to serve life rather than extraction.

Seven: The Constellation, which shows what institutions are required.

Eight: The Crossing, which shows how capital actually migrates from one paradigm to the other.

Nine: The Alpha Window, which names the narrow period in which migration is possible.

Ten: The Living Laboratory, which shows where this is being built in the real world, in a specific valley in the Western Cape, with a specific population of twenty-five thousand people.

There are ten frameworks in total, with one continuous line of reasoning. This is your invitation to walk them with me in this specific sequence. By the end, the order and the shape of a meaningful transition becomes visible. Try to jump to framework six or seven and the foundation won’t hold your weight.

Over the next ten essays, one per framework, I will walk you through this architecture at a pace so that each can be absorbed. Each essay will open in a specific scene — something I have witnessed, read, or lived. Each will present one framework in enough depth that you can use it, rather than simply recognize it. Each will point back to the question that forced it and forward to the question it forces next. Each will end quietly, with the handoff to what comes after.

There will be twelve essays in total: this prologue, ten framework essays, and an epilogue that brings them together into something you can apply in your own context: your work, your capital, your family, and your sense of what the coming decade is asking of you.

Let me be honest about what these essays are not trying to be.

The series of essays is not a roadmap. Roadmaps assume stable territory. The territory is not stable; that is the whole point.

It is not a certainty engine. Anyone selling certainty at this moment is selling you the old operating system in a new wrapper.

It is not a fix-it plan, and it is not a collapse narrative. It will disappoint readers looking for either.

This series is for those who see that nothing can be fixed, tweaked, modified, or upgraded. It’s for those who can feel that a significant reset is coming but don’t yet have the language to think it through without flinching.

It’s for people who have mastered the current game well enough to sense the game is ending, and who are unwilling to pretend otherwise.

It’s for those who carry an inner knowing that something fundamental is shifting, and who are tired of being told they are being dramatic, or anxious, or insufficiently positive.

It’s not for people who want an investment recommendation. It’s not for people who want to be told everything will be fine. It’s not for people who want to be told that this is the end of capitalism and Business-as-Usual is over.

Since you’re still here, walk with me for the next few months.

That’s all for this week. Remember to love the ones you’re with, and frame on!

Michael 💚