Framer OS

Framer OS

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Marian Marley's avatar
Marian Marley
May 17

Michael, I find your work fascinating and deeply meaningful. I recognize the vast amount of time you invest in your research, writing, and documentation.

I spent my career teaching English to community college students at all levels, from the very basic (write a correct sentence) to advanced classes for exceptional students. A skill I developed over the years was the ability to explain complex ideas in ways that were easy(ish) for all students to understand.

I invite you to consider whether I might have something to offer to the movement in this vein. I have been contemplating how I might be called to contribute to positive change in the world. Maybe making your work accessible to a less educated, less erudite audience would be helpful. Maybe not. I just feel called to mention this idea.

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1 reply by Michael Haupt
Will Tait's avatar
Will Tait
May 17

Brilliant Michael, as always. Thank you for your deep research, committed vision, and your ability to convey this huge story with a lightness that makes it feel like an adventure unfolding!

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1 reply by Michael Haupt
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