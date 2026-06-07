Framer OS

Framer OS

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Maya Frost's avatar
Maya Frost
2h

What a fascinating story, Michael. This is exactly the type of simplicity and care that can create lasting change. As you describe, we can begin by anchoring it in the existing system and allow it to serve as the bridge to the new one. Inspiring!

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