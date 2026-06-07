Why this essay? In Framework 3, I laid out as best I can how monetary systems act as enslavement systems. To me, acknowledging this reality is at least as important as downstream challenges like pollutants in the atmosphere, plastics in the ocean, soil washing off the fields, rivers running dry, and species disappearing. My underlying thesis is that if we remove ourselves from an extractive monetary system, all the other downstream challenges will be addressed. In last week’s Framework 5, I promised that we’d look at what the structural opposites of extractive money might look like. There are six of these opposites and I call them the Six Inversions. You might not have any interest in redesigning monetary systems, but by the time you reach the end of the essay, you’ll have a better idea of how enslaved we are and what needs to be done to reverse that position.

As a recap, here’s what we’ve covered.

Framework 1 placed the S-curve at the center of everything: living systems never stop growing, and all living systems follow the same trajectory: slow, then fast, then slow. Civilization, as we know it, has been riding the fast, steep, competitive part of the curve for twelve thousand years. The steep part is now tapering off to the next slow phase of growth.

Framework 2 identified the growth engine that drove us up the steep part. It is an extractive, debt-based monetary system, with a single instruction encoded into its architecture: grow or die.

Framework 3 traced that instruction through time to show the progression of slavery-based monetary systems: chattel slavery became debt bondage, and debt bondage became wage compulsion once the commons were enclosed. Today, the most recent phase is enslaving even those who thought they were free by devaluing their investments (Strait of Hormuz closure) and rolling their investments into upcoming highly speculative ventures (Space X, OpenAI and Anthropic IPOs).

Framework 4 asked why an alternative has never been considered, and answered that cooperative forms of money have always remained small and fragile because the consciousness and the infrastructure required to run it at scale had never co-existed before.

Framework 5 showed how the template for an alternative has been running under our feet in the forest the whole time, and that the right form of consciousness is now emerging so that we can consider developing an alternative.

Which leaves a question this essay answers. We know an alternative is possible and we know that nature has a working example. But what does it actually look like when humans engage in reciprocal exchange? To answer that, I want to start with a ski jump.

Setting the Scene: A Ski Jump in the Tirol region, Austria

In 1992, I departed South Africa for my first round-the-world jaunt. It was a six-week trip via Europe, the US, Asia-Pacific and back home. I don’t remember much of it, except for my first ski experience in Kitzbühel, a small Alpine town east of Innsbruck, in the western Austrian province of Tirol. The lessons I’d taken on a dry ski slope in South Africa helped, but I was completely unprepared for the experience of actually being on real snow. I was hooked by the first morning. The thrill of being in the Alps, the crisp mountain air, and the rush of gliding down the mountain was easily the highlight of the entire six-week trip.

If you’ve been ski’ing anywhere in the world, and especially if you’ve been to Kitzbühel, you’ll know that anything I write simply won’t do the experience justice. And… this essay isn’t about ski’ing.

Not the author. There were no drones or phones back when I first went ski’ing. Source: Hahnenkammrennen in Kitzbühel

I mention the setting, because on one of the evenings, a group of people I’d met at the ski lodge invited me to join them for a dinner somewhere up in the mountains. The trip there involved a pretty hairy snowmobile ride. Since I wouldn’t be driving, they encouraged me to prepare with a couple of glühweins (literally, ‘glow wine.’) I obliged, and I’m sure glad I did.

After a freezing, fearful dash through the darkness, we arrived about thirty minutes later. The incredible dinner made up for the rather unpleasant ride, and at the end of the evening we somehow all made it back to the hotel by toboggan. It was a night I won’t easily forget, not only because of the experience. The other memorable bit was a particular conversation with a young Austrian ski instructor who I’d never met and have never spoken to since. I have no recollection of how the topic came up, because I had precisely zero interest, or so I thought. Here’s the fascinating story he told me.

In the summer of 1932, in a small railway town just 35km away from Kitzbühel, down a winding mountain pass, sat the mayor of the town with a list of urgent demands from the townsfolk.

The town was Wörgl. Of its forty-five hundred people, fifteen hundred were out of work. The heating plant had closed, the railway had reduced its workforce, the cellulose factory had permanently closed, and two hundred families had no food on their table. The mayor, Michael Unterguggenberger, had a list of things the town needed: roads repaved, the water system repaired and extended across the whole town, streetlights, trees, and a bridge. The town had about forty thousand schillings in the bank, which was close to nothing. The mayor knew, though, that the townsfolk themselves had money. He knew that during a depression money behaves like a frightened animal: it freezes. Everyone who has it holds onto it, and while that’s sensible for each family, it is ruinous for the town as a collective.

Unterguggenberger had read an obscure book by a businessman named Silvio Gesell. Gesell’s argument was that the deep flaw in money is that it doesn’t degrade in the same way that other resources do. Wheat rots, leather cracks, iron rusts, and a house will crumble if it isn’t maintained. On the other hand, money can sit in a drawer and lose none of its value. His argument was that the person holding money had a quiet power over everyone holding goods that spoil. Gesell’s fix was money that ages, money you have to move to keep it alive.

So the mayor did something that sounds counterintuitive. Instead of spending the forty thousand schillings on the demands of the townsfolk, he deposited them in the local savings bank as a backing reserve and issued the town’s own notes against them. He called them labor certificates, being careful with the name because he knew he couldn’t step into the Austrian National Bank’s territory. The notes came with only one rule: at the end of each month, every note you held became worthless, unless you stuck a stamp on the back with the current date on it. The stamp cost one percent of the note’s face value. In other words, a note left in a drawer lost value, whereas a note spent cost you nothing.

What happened because of that one rule was that everyone who received a note spent it quickly, because holding it meant you were going to lose. The notes circulated nine to ten times faster than the national schilling. With this rapid circulation of money, the water system was rebuilt, the streets were repaved, and new houses were built. The mayor was even able to build a reservoir, a ski jump, and the much-demanded bridge across the river. People paid their taxes early just to be rid of the notes before the next stamp came due, which filled the town treasury, which paid for more of the demands. Unemployment in Wörgl fell while it climbed everywhere else in Austria. Six neighboring villages copied the design. The French prime minister came to see it for himself. The townsfolk set a marble plaque into the new bridge that is still there today: ‘built with our own free money.’ The original ski jump has been modernized and still forms a large part of Wörgl’s sporting scene.

The experiment, which came to be known as The Miracle of Wörgl, threatened the Austrian National Bank. The injunction came down on the first of September, 1933, and the experiment was over after thirteen months. The bank acted precisely because the Wörgl experiment had worked. A town that issues its own money and watches its unemployment fall while the rest of the country’s rises has demonstrated the one thing a central bank cannot allow, which is that centralized issuance and control isn’t necessary. And so the notes stopped, the stamps stopped, and unemployment returned. All that remained was everything the townsfolk had built: the bridge, the ski-jump, and the water system.

There are three things I find fascinating about this story:

The series of coincidences that led to me hearing this story sixty years after it occurred, just 35km from where I happened to be, and the fact that I’ve since heard the story retold at least a dozen different times in wildly different circumstances; The hundred-year anniversary of this experiment is 2032, right in the middle of the Decade of Dramatic Disruption, and; The conditions that made it necessary for Mayor Unterguggenberger to launch the experiment are coming together right now, faster than I thought possible.

The Strait of Hormuz has been effectively closed since late February. The inevitable systemic shock from a major artery being blocked is working its way through the system the way water works its way through a cracked foundation: slowly, slowly, and then all at once. Major funds have begun restricting withdrawals. Private credit funds are gating redemptions, allowing investors to withdraw only a small percentage of their money per quarter, telling them the rest is there but cannot be accessed right now. The vocabulary remains technical and calm, and none of it announces a crisis. That’s the way language always works prior to a crisis. It allows the ‘smart money’ to exit before the masses notice.

“How did you go bankrupt?”

”Two ways,” Bill said. “Gradually, then suddenly.” — Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel The Sun Also Rises

What I believe comes next is that when the credit markets seize, the damage will ripple outward from the center. The public sector budget holder that sits furthest from the center is the municipality. A town’s money is the most abstract claim in the whole system, because it relies on a transfer from a national government whose own funding depends on markets that are now freezing. Sometime in 2027/8, a mayor somewhere is going to sit down with a list of things the town demands: basic services it can no longer provide. S/he will discover there is simply no way to deliver any of it. That mayor will face the same circumstances Unterguggenberger faced in 1932, with the same challenge and, if they are lucky and well guided, the same set of options.

The window that Wörgl pried open for thirteen months in 1932 is opening again. This time, the center that slammed it shut a hundred years ago, is itself the thing under stress. We’ll discuss why this creates an opportunity in a future framework.

Unterguggenberger didn’t know he’d invented anything beyond a solution to a town’s challenges. What he assembled, almost by accident, is a piece of financial engineering that has since become more relevant. He built an early prototype for moving value out of an extractive monetary system and into a regenerative one. More importantly, he accomplished this without asking the extractive system’s permission.

The forty thousand schillings didn’t exit the system. They sat there as collateral, holding trust in the old system while the new slowly emerged. A parallel currency was issued against the old schillings that pulled real work, real care, real bioregional value into circulation in a way the schilling on its own could never have done. The old system’s reserves held the door open while the new system’s notes walked through.

This is the essence of the transition design we’ll unpack in future frameworks. We don’t have to negotiate with the extractive system for permission. We build a bridge across, anchor one end in the system we have, and start moving value across it, one stamped note at a time.

The Six Inversions

Wörgl changed one rule about money, and a struggling town came back to life for a year, thanks to the courageous efforts of their mayor. Which raises the obvious question. Given everything we’ve learned in the almost century since, what are the other rules?

If you could redesign money at substrate level — rebuilding what it’s made of and how it moves and who controls it — what would you change, and what would each change undo?

That’s what the remainder of this essay addresses. I felt it important to spend longer than usual on setting the scene so that you know I’ve been thinking about this since 1992. That’s a long time.

Oh, and one more thing, especially if you have no particular interest in monetary design (why would you?!) The rest of this essay really remains relevant. The Six Inversions are written from the perspective of money because money is where the design is most visible and most consciously engineered, by people who have known exactly what they’re doing for a very long time. But the pattern itself is older and wider than money. Once you can see the pattern in money, you can see it everywhere: in how a project is funded, how a hospital allocates beds, how private and public sectors work hand-in-glove, and how a household decides their budget allocation. These frameworks give you a worldview: a way of seeing how the world operates. You never have to get involved in designing a bioregional currency if that’s not your calling. And… understanding the basics of a bioregional currency will prove immensely useful when your town’s mayor calls for ideas when basic services can no longer be provided.

I’ll walk through the six in three pairs, because they work in pairs, and because remembering three pairs is easier.

Pair 1: What Money Is Backed By

We start with the substrate itself, the thing the money is backed by, because everything else follows from that foundation.

The first inversion is ecological and labor backing. Today’s money is issued against debt: government bonds, bank credit, a mortgage, and claims that have to be repaid with interest. A currency backed by debt is a currency that has to grow, because the debt has to be serviced. That’s the grow-or-die instruction we traced in Framework 2. Now issue a currency against something completely different: the productive and ecological capacity of an actual place with the labor of people actually in that place. The measurements could include its soil health, the integrity of its watershed, the food it can grow, and the energy it can generate. A watershed, and the people living in it, can only regenerate and produce so much in a year. A currency that represents that capacity can only be issued up to that limit without becoming a fictitious creation, like fiat. That removes the growth instruction at its root. Regional capacity has natural ceilings where debt has none, so a currency grounded in local capacity carries with it a more logical instruction than grow-or-die. I like to think of it as grow-and-thrive, the way a healthy forest does.

The second inversion is bioregional issuance, and it’s the other half of the same coin. The currency is created and governed by the community that uses it, anchored to a real region with real boundaries: the watershed created by the mountains and rivers it actually sits within. All monetary decisions are made by that community, close to the ground. In contrast, today decisions are made by a national central bank in a distant capital setting the price of money for tens or hundreds of millions of people it will never meet. This is exactly what Unterguggenberger did. It’s also exactly why the central bank crushed his efforts. A community that issues its own money has reclaimed the single decision that the whole architecture of coercion depends on keeping centralized.

Whether you’re interested in money design or not, think about the part of your work that the Market refuses to fund. The twenty minutes after a coaching session that does more work than the session itself and actually hold a client together. The conversation in a corridor, outside a formal teaching environment, that completely turns a child’s week and life around. The hours a parent, a familial caregiver, or older brother or sister doing child minding give that no one would dream of issuing an invoice for. You’ve probably half-believed, somewhere, that the reason this work never gets paid is something about you, or about the soft and unmeasurable nature of the work. It’s neither. It’s a property of where the money comes from and what it was built to recognize and value. When we change what the money system is backed by, we change what we value. One of the most challenging lessons I’ve learned is that we cannot change what we value without changing the monetary system that values what we don’t.

Pair 2: How Money Circulates

The second pair of inversions have to do with motion. A currency can be made of the right thing and still sit dead in a drawer, which is its own kind of failure. Think about water. A river runs because the slope keeps it moving, and the running is what keeps it alive. Oxygen mixes in, sediment is carried to where the floodplain needs it, fish thrive, and the banks stay clean and healthy. Stop the same water in a pond with no inflow and no outflow and within a season you’ll have algae, anoxia, mosquitoes, and a bad smell. It’s exactly the same H 2 O molecules but an entirely different outcome, because the shape of the container is different. Money is exactly the same. The substrate can be perfectly clean and the system can still stagnate if the shape encourages value to pool and stagnate in an investment account. So the next two inversions govern how money flows.

The third inversion is demurrage, which is the fancy name for what the Wörgl mayor implemented. It’s simply a carrying cost for money that isn’t used, or moved. Interest, the mechanism we’ve all grown up with, pays you to hold money and charges other people to borrow it. This is the engine of debt bondage we named in Framework 3. Demurrage flips the engine into reverse gear. Holding costs you, so money moves toward use, toward whoever can put it to work now. It’s the design that makes money behave the way carbon behaves in Simard’s forest, flowing toward need because standing still is the only thing that loses. The forest doesn’t move sugar from the strong tree to the weak one out of kindness. It moves it because the network is built so that surplus flows to need on its own. Demurrage is how you build that into money.

The fourth inversion is a Regenerative Participation Income (RPI), and it answers a question demurrage opens. If money has to keep moving, where does it enter the system, and into whose hands? The answer is that every resident of the bioregion receives a base income, in the bioregional currency, for doing the work the place actually needs: restoring soil, stewarding water, caring for children and elders, teaching, and monitoring the health of the ecosystem. This inverts wage compulsion, the third phase of the coercion continuum. Right now the only work that pays is the work distant markets reward, and the work a place needs to stay alive comes last, if it gets paid at all. An RPI flips that order. It makes the regenerative work of the bioregion the work with the first claim on new money, the work the currency is issued to call into being. We cannot do any of that with our existing monetary system. Just ask anyone who has tried to fund regenerative projects.

Every Threshold Guide already understands this intuitively. You know better than almost anyone the gap between what is valuable to a community and what kind of work is actually paid for. You likely know this because you’re trying to make a living while standing in that very gap. RPI is the design that addresses the gap. The care you provide that the current system encodes as volunteer, invisible, and off the books is precisely the kinds of activity this money is issued to reward.

Pair 3: Who Decides How Money Comes Into Existence

The last pair is about power dynamics: what can be taken from you, and who gets to take it.

The fifth inversion is the inalienable commons. Land, water, productive facilities, and ecological infrastructure are held permanently in trust, outside the Market form. They cannot be sold, cannot be mortgaged, and cannot be seized by a creditor. This reaches directly back to Phase 5 of the Coercion Continuum, the legal alchemy from our Beirut and Cyprus stories. It’s the quiet redefinition of ‘ownership’ that turned what people thought they owned into a claim that evaporates the moment the system comes under stress (like now). An asset held in an inalienable commons sits entirely outside that machinery. There’s no thread by which a distant court or a cascading margin call can reach in and pull it out from under the community that depends on it.

The sixth inversion is polycentric governance. It sounds complicated, I know. It’s simply a way of coordinating human endeavors in a way that the old coercion continuum never imagined, because every phase of coercion for the past twelve thousand years required a dominating central structure to work. In the old way, decisions were made in secret by a small group of people. In the new way, decision-making is distributed across many overlapping bodies: community assemblies, boards built from three separate interest groups so no one of them can dominate, councils of people chosen for competence, and associations linking one bioregion to the next. The design goal is laser focussed: No single actor can capture the whole, because there is no whole to capture, only a web. Elinor Ostrom won a Nobel Prize for demonstrating, across hundreds of real cases, that communities govern shared resources this way successfully and have done so for centuries. This is documented practice, drawn from systems that already work.

You already run polycentric systems, and you already know in your body what they feel like when they work. A functioning family isn’t a command structure with a dictator at the top. A good classroom isn’t one voice issuing orders into silence. A healthy community of practice has no single person who can unilaterally dictate outcomes. The authority in all of these is spread out, overlapping, and answerable to everyone who participates. What this design asks is that money be made to behave the way the best human systems you’ve ever been part of already behave.

When we lay all six inversions side by side, something becomes visible that none of them can show on their own. The architecture as a whole reaches back past Phase 5 and Phase 4 and Phase 3 and Phase 2, all the way to Phase 1, the oldest coercion of all: chattel slavery. It does this by removing coerced labor from the list of things money as we know it today rewards. In other words, modern day slavery, in which we are all trapped, is the thing this design finally puts to rest.

One Thing to Do This Week

Take any part of your work that matters most to you and that the current system values least. Name that work precisely. Don’t say, “I’m underpaid,” because that’s a feeling you’re experiencing. Instead, name the specific act: the twenty minutes after the coaching session, the corridor conversation, or the thing you do for a child or an elderly person that you would never dream of issuing an invoice for. Hold that one specific thing in mind.

Now run it against the six inversions: backing, issuance, demurrage, income, commons, and governance. Ask which inversion would change the status of that exact piece of work. You’ll usually notice at least one or two. Work that goes unpaid almost always traces to backing and income: the money is issued against the wrong thing, and it enters through the wrong door.

The point isn’t that this is something we can fix. No one can fix a monetary system, not even those in power. Once a monetary system is in play, only subtle variables can be tweaked (like interest rates). The point of the exercise is simply to notice the shift it produces, from “this work I’m passionate about is somehow not good enough” to “the money itself is unable to see the value of this work.” That’s a real shift in how we perceive where the challenge sits. And it’s the beginning of being able to guide someone else while they make the same recognition about their own life. That’s what this work is about, and why it exists.

What Cannot be Known

The notion of monetary design is real, and there are numerous historical records of where it’s been attempted. Wörgl proved demurrage and bioregional issuance for thirteen months. The WIR Bank in Switzerland has run a complementary currency among tens of thousands of businesses for ninety years and counting. Commons trusts hold land out of the market right now, on several continents. Ostrom’s polycentric governance is documented across hundreds of cases. No single piece of this is speculative. That’s worth acknowledging, because the story we’re told is that there’s no alternative to the Market form. But alternatives exist in parts and have for a long time.

What we don’t know is whether the parts can be assembled into a whole, at the scale of a real bioregion, before the window of opportunity closes. Wörgl ran for thirteen months and was shut down by a central bank that understood exactly what was going on. That authority still exists, and a frightened center is more dangerous than a confident one, not less. I also won’t pretend this will be easy to do. We’re talking about bioregional currencies and financing facilities and clearing systems between regions… and none of us are economists. Worse, the economists who’ve made a name for themselves in the old system aren’t going to support a monetary system that undermines their validity. These are significant realities and I’m not going to be naive and simply wave current reality away.

What I do know is that the people who ran the Miracle of Wörgl experiment weren’t monetary theorists. They were a mayor with a list of demands and townsfolk who were prepared to try anything. What turned the ideas into a bridge and ski jump that still stand today was that someone held a vision for the town steady long enough to try. That part is what any of us can do. That’s exactly the work a Threshold Guide does.

Back to the Ski Jump

Both the bridge and the ski jump still stand in Wörgl. Almost a century later, the townsfolk still enjoy structures that exist only because money was created to move toward what the place needed and the Market refused. The central bank could eventually stop the notes, but it couldn’t unbuild the structures.

That’s the only takeaway of this essay. The old system is crumbling in real time, and the alternatives already have real, working prototypes, with six design parameters. None of them need anyone’s permission. The only missing piece is people who can understand the principles (not the details), communicate it as a clear vision, and hold the hands of others while they learn to understand it too. The Wörgl structures were built because a town stopped waiting to be rescued by the usual saviors and kickstarted a different kind of coordination with its own hands, day by day, note by note.

That’s all for this week.

Next week, we’ll cover Framework 7. Wörgl was one experiment, and one experiment can be ended by one injunction, which is exactly what happened to Wörgl. A single institution can always be captured or shut down. So the design has to answer a hard question: how do you build something that survives the thing that ended the Miracle of Wörgl? The answer is that you don’t build an institution at all, and neither do you rely on an existing institution. A single large institution gives an attacker one throat to choke. A web of many small connected parts gives them nothing central to seize. I’ll walk through why that’s true, and what it means to build coordination with no center to capture. I call it The Constellation.

Remember to love the ones you’re with, and frame on!

Michael 💚