Why this essay? We are halfway through the Ten Frameworks for the End of Normal. The first four built the diagnosis of our current situation: a coercive monetary architecture, why it exists, who it now reaches, and why the alternative was never possible at scale until this decade. This essay turns the corner from diagnosis to design. It shows you the one place in nature where cooperation has already outcompeted extraction at scale, and it shows you why that matters for the work you do guiding others through this transition. There is also a warning in here about who builds the future first, and what your job is when they do.

The story so far

If you’ve only just arrived (👋), here’s a quick recap of our journey so far. If you’ve been here since the start, we’re now starting to see the shape of what we’ve been building toward. We first saw it a little dimly, but by now we can start seeing more clearly what the Evolutionary Impulse is guiding us toward, even though (and maybe especially because of) all the chaos we’re witnessing.

We began the series with a sentence Elisabet Sahtouris said to me in a garden in Claremont Hills, SFO, with the sun going down over the bay and a second bottle of wine open on the table: Living systems never stop growing. The trick lies in what they grow into. Every living system rides a curve. It begins in a phase of fast, competitive, resource-hungry expansion, and if it survives long enough it crosses into a phase where the growth turns inward, toward maturity, diversity, and cooperation. Framework 1 made the S-growth-curve central to the remainder of our thinking in this series. Civilization has been riding the steep part of that curve for twelve thousand years, and the steep part is ending.

Framework 2 asked why we’ve been unable to let the steep part of growth end gracefully. The answer was money. Here, I’m not talking about money as a neutral tool for exchange, but money built with a specific instruction encoded into its architecture: grow or die. Interest-bearing debt, fractional reserve lending, and currencies pegged to national growth. All money issued over the past 5,000 years has encoded that same command. The command first appeared in Mesopotamia, at the same time as the first slave markets. A record of exchange and a system of enforced labor arrived together. I argue that the simultaneous emergence of money and slavery was most definitely not a coincidence.

Framework 3 extended that design forward through time. The coercion mechanism didn’t remain limited to slaves. It evolved. Chattel slavery became debt bondage, which became wage compulsion when the commons were enclosed and there was no longer any way to live outside the money economy. It was at that point that the monetary system became a total dependence, so complete that we no longer feel it as coercion at all. We feel it as reality. And then, in the most recent phase unfolding as a result of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the architecture reached upward and quietly redefined what it means to own a security. What this means is that even wealth holders who believed they had bought their way out of poverty and enslavement discovered they are standing in the system’s newest prison cell. The pediatrician in Beirut in our Framework 3 essay watched her forty-two thousand dollars turn into two hundred dollars a day at a rate the bank invented overnight. The screen still said the money was there, but she just couldn’t have it. That’s what’s coming as a result of now rapidly-moving margin calls as institutional investors scramble for cash to settle obligations.

Framework 4 asked the question that all of this is building toward. If this architecture is so old and so total, why has no one built an alternative? The answer is that the alternative, bottom-up money rooted in mutual aid and relationship rather than debt and extraction, was never able to scale. For five thousand years, the only form of money that could coordinate large numbers of strangers, was the debt-based form. The cooperative form stayed small, local, and fragile, because the consciousness and the infrastructure needed to run it at scale had never existed in the same window of time. That window is now open. For the first time, the tools and the awareness capable of building the alternative have arrived together.

Which leaves us with another question, and it’s the question this essay answers.

What does the alternative actually look like? Here, I’m not referring merely to the language of financial product design, but at the deepest structural level. Is there anywhere these structures have already been built and proven to work? Where in all of nature does cooperation beat extraction, at scale, under stress, and for the long run?

It’s been running beneath our feet the whole time.

Setting the Scene: a Forest Floor in British Columbia

In the 1990s, a forester named Suzanne Simard did something that shouldn’t have worked. She wanted to know whether trees in a forest were connected underground, so she took seedlings of three species: paper birch, Douglas fir, and western red cedar. She enclosed them in bags and fed each one a different form of carbon dioxide. Two of the species got carbon tagged with a traceable isotope. The cedar, planted in a way that kept it off the shared fungal network, was the control in her experiment.

Then she waited, and she measured where the carbon went.

It moved. Carbon fixed by the birch turned up inside the fir, and carbon from the fir turned up inside the birch, traveling through the fine threads of fungus that wrapped around and into their roots. The cedar, cut off from the network, stayed where it was. This was carbon crossing a species boundary, underground, with no central authority directing the traffic.

What she discovered next was even more consequential. When the fir was shaded and couldn’t photosynthesize well, it received more carbon from the birch. When the season turned and the birch lost its leaves, the flow reversed and the fir, still green, sent carbon back. The network wasn’t being charitable by moving nutrients from the strong to the weak. It was moving nutrients from surplus to need, in both directions, according to who had and who lacked in any precise moment.

This is the mycelial network, the fungal infrastructure that connects the trees of a diverse forest into something that behaves less like a collection of competitors and more like a single distributed system. It’s been quietly running this redistribution for a very long time… before anyone thought to put it in a bag and measure it.

I want to be careful here, because Simard’s discoveries have been oversold in some of the more popular memes created about her work. Her research has been storified into a fairy tale about trees being friends. The science is more contested and more interesting than the children’s-book version. Researchers still argue about how much carbon moves, and how much of it matters to the receiving tree, and whether ‘communication’ is the right word for any of it. Personally, I hold the specifics lightly. The structural, biological, and evolutionarily coherent fact is that in a mature, diverse forest, cooperation through shared infrastructure is the basic operating system, rather than an exception. Elisabet Sahtouris and I had many feisty conversations about this, not all of them involving a bottle of wine. Her favorite line was,

“It is cheaper to make friends of your enemies than to maintain hostilities.” — Elisabet Sahtouris, evolutionary biologist (January 23, 1936 - December 1, 2024)

The Question Simard’s Work Raises

If cooperation is what mature living systems naturally do, why does every economic system we have been handed insist that competition is the permanent and natural state of things?

You’ve probably felt the tension of this question in multiple forms throughout your life, even if you couldn’t name the contradiction explicitly. This is the unspoken premise behind the burnout, the scarcity, and the sense that everyone is a rival in a fixed and shrinking pool. When you see yourself or others close to you coming apart under the demand to grow or die, you’re dealing with the tension that the steep part of the growth curve is the only reality there is. As a threshold guide, your job is to show others that the steep part of the growth curve is changing, opening up a new reality. To do that, you need to know, in your DNA and not just intellectually, that the cooperative phase is real, that it’s not utopian wishful thinking, and that it is how the most successful living systems on the planet have organized themselves for tens of millions of years.

That is what the rest of this essay is for.

How Maturity Emerges in Living Systems

A mature ecosystem isn’t merely a larger version of a young ecosystem. A teenager isn’t simply a larger child. These living systems are organized on different principles. The young system, a field after a fire, or a clearing after a landslide, is dominated by fast-growing opportunists that sprint for light and nutrients. They compete hard, they reproduce fast, and they don’t last very long. During this early stage of recovery, diversity is low and energy is spent quickly and wastefully. This is the steep part of the curve, and it’s exactly the right strategy for these conditions.

As the system matures, it doesn’t simply get bigger; it reorganizes. Species begin to specialize and to depend on one another. Waste from one process becomes food for another. The relationships multiply and tighten until the whole thing becomes a web of mutual dependence that uses energy with extraordinary efficiency and recovers from shocks far better than the young system ever could. Competition doesn’t disappear. A mature forest is still a striving ecosystem, but the striving now happens inside a larger structure of cooperation that contains the competitive behavior in service of a thriving whole.

Sahtouris called the turn from the first phase to the second the maturation point, and she was blunt about what it costs the participants. Cooperation, she liked to say, is cheaper than competition. A mature system spends less energy fighting and more energy living. The young system cannot see this, because from inside the sprint, letting up looks like death. This is a foundational principle to keep in mind as our economic system starts failing while trying to keep multiple wars going.

Now compare our current civilization against this template. We’ve been running the young-system strategy: fast, competitive, extractive, and energy-hungry, for the entire length of our 12,000 year growth curve. And we’ve built a monetary architecture whose single function is to keep us running it. Grow or die is the metabolism of an early-successional weed. It is precisely the wrong instruction for a system that has reached the limits of its substrate and needs to mature. The deceleration phase isn’t the end of growth. It’s simply the system asking to grow up.

Cooperation isn’t the Same as Being Nice

When threshold guides hear that nature runs on cooperation, the temptation is to translate it into a moral instruction: be less selfish, share more, set down your self-interest for the good of the whole. And then they try to build cooperation by asking people to become better than they are. But that logic doesn’t hold, especially under pressure. It produces a fragile, performed harmony that collapses the moment anyone gets tired or scared or loses trust.

Biology says something far more robust, and far stranger. Cooperation in living systems doesn’t mean the suppression of self-interest. Instead, it’s what self-interest does when the conditions are right.

The research that uncovered this comes from the study of what biologists call Biological Market Theory. This is work that began with Ronald Noë and Peter Hammerstein in the 1990s. Their insight was that across the living world, wherever organisms exchange goods or services that differ in value, you get market-like behavior without anyone designing a market. Cleaner fish and their clients, who get cleaned and who could eat the cleaner but mostly don’t. Plants and the fungi we just met, trading sugar for minerals. Primates trading grooming for support in a fight. In each case there is supply and demand, there is bargaining, there are going rates that shift when partners become scarce or abundant, there is partner choice, and there is exclusion of the ones who cheat.

What that body of work shows is that cooperation emerges, on its own, as the better strategy, once two conditions are met. The environment has to be complex enough that no one can get what they need by force or solo effort. And the relationships have to last long enough that a reputation matters and a partner you betray today can refuse you tomorrow. Give a system those two conditions, complexity and continuity, and self-interested organisms figure out a way to cooperate. This doesn’t require anyone to ‘become saints’ and I’m not describing a utopian, idealistic dream. It’s simply that, under those conditions, cooperation just works. The cleaner fish that bites its client loses its clients. The tree that takes from the network and never gives is, over time, a tree the network stops feeding.

This reframes everything about what forms of human coordination will emerge after our current authoritarian projects collapse. We don’t have to ask people to stop wanting things for themselves (often called ‘consumerism’) and we don’t have to ‘degrow.’ Neither of those paths are evolutionarily coherent. The role of threshold guides is to understand human dynamics and work with what individuals want, rather than against it.

Where Morality Comes From

If fairness and reciprocity and the punishment of cheats are strategies that work in long-lived, complex, cooperative systems, then an additional question pops up that challenges our usual assumptions. Where do our morals come from? The story we’ve all inherited and absorbed without noticing, is that human beings are competitive by nature. We’ve been taught to believe that morality is a thin layer of culture and religion painted on top to keep the beast in check. If we scratch the civilized surface, so the story goes, you find a struggle of everyone against everyone else.

The biology of cooperation tells a different story, and the evidence has been accumulating for decades now from researchers like Frans de Waal watching fairness behavior in primates, Michael Tomasello running cooperation experiments with toddlers, and others tracing how human groups evolved their norms. The finding is that our moral intuitions aren’t a coat of paint over a competitive substrate. They are themselves adaptations. A sense of fairness, the urge to reciprocate, outrage at the one who takes and never gives, and the tracking of who can be trusted are the equipment of a species whose survival depended on long-term cooperation in complex conditions. Morality isn’t what holds nature back. Morality is one of the things nature built, because in a sufficiently complex and continuous system, the groups that had, it outlasted the groups that did not.

Donella Meadows said that ‘systems determine behavior.’ It’s my argument that a ‘grow or die’ monetary system overrides default collaborative human behavior. In other words, weaning ourselves off a slavery-based monetary system is part of what comes next.

Think about the consequences. Those you are guiding through this transition aren’t being asked to become something other than human in order to cooperate, to share, and to care for the becoming of others. They’re being asked to lean into the oldest part of what they already are. These are the capacities the next phase of civilization will require: the capacity for mutual aid, for fairness without enforcement, for holding another person’s growth as part of your own. None of these are new software we have to install against our nature. They are deeply-etched human traits, evolved for exactly the conditions of complexity and stress that are now arriving. No new capacities are required. Our work is to help someone find what’s already in themselves, and to trust them.

This is the quiet good news buried in the whole frightening picture. The operating system the future needs is one we are already built to run.

This is what I call evolutionary coherence.

Bad Actors, and What’s Coming

I want to be clear about what I’ve just said. The Decade of Dramatic Disruption won’t be all sunshine and roses. A threshold guide who only holds on to a hopeful message will be unprepared for what’s coming, and will lose the trust of those they are guiding.

I’ve mentioned before the framework from a RAND researcher named David Ronfeldt called TIMN, for the four forms human societies use to organize themselves: Tribes, Institutions, Markets, and Networks. Each form arrived in turn over our long 12,000 year history from the Agrarian Revolution, and each one rewrote what was possible. We are living through the peak of the fourth form, the Network. It’s the distributed, many-to-many way of coordinating that the digital age has made possible at planetary scale. The Network form is the infrastructure on which the cooperative, bottom-up alternative could finally be built. It’s the human equivalent of the mycelial network, the shared substrate through which surplus could move to meet individual needs without a central authority.

But Ronfeldt noticed something about every one of these transitions, and it’s something I most need threshold guides to be aware of. Bad actors often master a new form before good actors do. Warlords mastered hierarchy before legitimate states learned to use it. Pirates and raiders mastered trade routes before lawful merchants did. And in our moment, the entities best positioned to master the Network form aren’t communities of mutual aid. They are surveillance platforms, programmable-money architects, and the builders of digital systems that use the new distributed infrastructure to serve the oldest extractive logic there is.

This is worth saying plainly, because it explains a great deal of what feels senseless right now. You’ve no doubt heard about programmable money that can be switched off, digital identity systems that gate your access to ordinary life, platforms that harvest attention and sell behavior, and currencies being built by states and banks that promise efficiency and deliver control. It’s likely that you feel that none of it quite makes sense, that it doesn’t serve you and yet keeps advancing. What you’re seeing is bad actors mastering the new form first. They’re using the Network, the very tool that could carry the alternative, and bending it back into a cage. This is the third form in TIMN, the Market’s logic of extraction and control, wearing the digital skin of the fourth. This is the new form being captured before it can be claimed, and it’s an important part of the TIMN model.

This is the actionable heart of the essay. These tools of control are coming either way. The distributed infrastructure is being built whether or not you or the people you guide have any say in it. What isn’t predetermined is whose logic those tools end up serving. Every one of these tools arrives with an instruction about behavior embedded in them, the same way money does. The instruction is either extract and control, or distribute and free. The instruction isn’t always visible on the surface. It’s usually buried, the way ‘grow or die’ was buried in a clay tablet.

Your work, and the work of everyone you guide, is to learn to read the instruction. To look at each new tool, each new platform, each new form of money offered to you as convenience or safety or progress, and ask the question the woman in the linen suit couldn’t yet ask: who issues this, who does its logic ultimately serve, and does using it bind me deeper into the cage or help build the alternative? And then to choose, consciously, whether to align with it or to refuse it. That’s the whole discipline that will be asked of a threshold guide. You’re not being asked to reject all tools, which is impossible. You’re not being asked to accept all tools, which is surrender. Instead, choose each one with your eyes open to the instruction it carries. Ask yourself whether the outcome of accepting the tool is evolutionarily coherent. And listen to what your body says, because it will be impossible to make ‘logical’ decisions when the moment arrives.

So here’s a single thing you can do this week. Look at the tools you currently use. It could be a payment app, an AI assistant, an identity verification, or a platform that has made something easier. Ask what instruction it’s quietly running in the background. Ask who built it and what it optimizes for. You don’t have to take any action beyond the asking. Just practice reading the instruction, because that’s the literacy the next phase will demand of every guide, and it’s a muscle that strengthens only with use.

What I Don’t Know

I’ve mentioned that the cooperative operating system is real, that it’s how mature living systems work, and that we’re built to run it. That’s what I believe to be true, and the biological evidence behind it is solid.

What I cannot tell is whether the evolutionarily coherent version can be built fast enough. The mycorrhizal network had sixty million years to develop and there was no opposition. We have a narrow window and a set of well-resourced bad actors mastering the same infrastructure with the opposite intent. I don’t know whether the cooperative form can be claimed before the extractive form captures it. The pattern in nature is real, but the outcome from history isn’t a foregone conclusion. Anyone who tells you the more rosy future is inevitable is selling the same false comfort as those who told you the cage was permanent. Both of them want you to stop choosing.

Back to the Forest

Suzanne Simard has said of her research that the thing which unsettled her most was realizing how long the underground network had been doing it. The forest had been running this quiet economy of balancing surplus and need, across species, without a coordinator, for aeons, before any researcher decided to investigate. The cooperative system was never an idea waiting to be invented and argued into existence. It was already running, the whole time. The deficit was never in nature.

The deficit was in what we’d been taught to see.

That, I believe, is the work we’re called to do. We don’t need to build an alternative from scratch. All we’re being asked to do is to learn to see what has been under our feet all along, and to choose, tool by tool and day by day, to feed this form of coordination rather than the cage that’s coming.

That’s all for this week.

Next week we’ll get specific about what this emerging coordination looks like. If the forest floor is the template, the obvious question is what a human version would actually have to do differently from what we have now. It turns out you can lay the two side by side, feature by feature. For every form of coercion the old architecture built across those twelve thousand years, a cooperative money can be designed to do the structural opposite. Money issued by the community that uses it, rather than by some distant authority. Money backed by the living capacity of a real place rather than by debt. Money that loses value when you hoard it, so that it moves the way carbon moves through the network, toward need rather than into a vault. Framework 6 walks through these one at a time. I call it The Six Inversions, and it’s where the alternative stops being a principle and starts becoming a design you could actually build.

Remember to love the ones you’re with, and frame on!

Michael 💚