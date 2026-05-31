Framer OS

Framer OS

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The Intuitive Learner's avatar
The Intuitive Learner
5d

Hi Michael,

I am getting back to reading you after some time away.

As I read this, thoughts arise:

First - and last - I am thinking about Grace or Love or Divinity. The field of intelligence that holds all that is unfolding. There are abundant descriptions of how to interact with the Field of Grace, from prayer to Ho’oponopono. I make this comment not as advice to you or anyone, just as a way to include it in the map I am making of the map you are describing. A reminder that it’s always a resource - to surrender our not-knowing, to ask for guidance and insight.

Second, on the mycelial network. As part of a project I am working on, I have tuned into the mycelial web. It was utterly fascinating! I experienced it as a very different form of intelligence than, say, the trees or the bees.

My first thought was: it’s digital! It felt very much like organic light binary code and switches. It feels ancient and timeless. It makes me wonder if this is a structure that exists throughout the universe, not as something just in the soil, but that the fungal structure is modeled on something primary.

Third, much more personal and local…as I take in what you have been sharing and the clear signs around us, the feeling of the relative calm before the disruption…I am called to connect with other people locally to learn together how to be-do-become. I notice how I want to avoid fear-based response, so I am managing the sense of urgency against a freeze response - and asking Divine Grace to guide my next steps.

Blessings! Thanks for all you do!

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Genevieve M. Westerman's avatar
Genevieve M. Westerman
18h

to be fully your unique essence, like a lavender is a lavender and a rosemary is a rosemary in symbiosis with the (immediate) ecosystem around you is how I call it.

There's a Filipino term called "kapwa" which I published in my Nourishing Dialogues at work substack which means "togetherness" to me but most people translate it as "shared self".

There's no me without you, there's no you without me, we are not separate from each other, your freedom is tied to my freedom" kind of thing. Not in a romantic or sentimental way but in an essential, foundational way.

I believe that's what you're pointing to here in your article.

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