In 2019, the Lebanese witnessed the collapse of one of the last founding myths of the second republic: monetary and financial stability, embodied by a Central Bank Governor. Source: Commerce du Levant

Why this essay? A Threshold Guide who sees only one side of the architecture has half a map. The previous two essays showed how monetary cages are built and how populations are conditioned to accept them. This essay shows who else is inside. The answer changes what the Threshold Guide’s work actually is.

Setting the scene

A tall, confident woman in a tailored blazer walks to the bank on a Tuesday morning in late October 2019.

She has walked this same street for fifteen years. Beirut is loud, as it always is, and the air carries the smell of diesel, and freshly-baked bread, and the harbor. She has $42,000 in the bank. She knows this because the bank’s app said so on the phone in her hand just before leaving the apartment. She’s a pediatrician. She’s been saving for over a decade, and she has saved it in dollars on the explicit advice of the bank and the implicit advice of every Lebanese person who lived through the civil war. Dollars are the safe currency. The Lebanese lira is the dangerous one. She knows this better than she knows her own birthdate.

She wants to withdraw $5,000 to pay for her daughter’s school fees in advance. The school has asked for it in cash. Things have been strange for the past two weeks, and the school is being prudent.

The teller, who knows her by name, and who has watched her daughter grow up, looks at her for a long moment.

She cannot have the $5,000.

She can have $200 today, in lira, at an exchange rate the bank has invented overnight. The screen still says $42,000; the number is still there. But, the teller is trying to explain, the number on her screen is no longer the same as the money available to her.

She stands in the bank for what feels like hours. She isn’t crying, because how would that help? Instead, she’s recalculating. The school fees, the mortgage, her mother’s medical care in Cyprus. She had assumed the savings would carry her family through whatever came next.

The screen says her savings are there.

But she can’t access it.

What happened to her in October 2019 happened, in some version, to roughly half of Lebanese households with dollar accounts in the months that followed. The exchange rates the banks invented kept getting worse. By 2023, depositors had lost between 70 and 90 percent of the dollar value they had been told was safely held. The Lebanese banking system, which had been considered the safest in the eastern Mediterranean for half a century, had performed an act of legal alchemy. It had transformed dollar deposits into what people began to call “lollars.” Dollars on the screen that could only be withdrawn in lira at a rate the bank decided. The original deposit had been one thing. The withdrawal was a different thing. The architecture had quietly moved beneath them.

These were doctors, engineers, architects, small business owners, and professors. They were the class that had done everything correctly. The class that had read the news, hedged in dollars, used regulated banks, paid taxes, sent their children to good schools. The class, in other words, that was supposed to be insulated from the kind of monetary disaster that usually visits poor countries and poor populations.

They were not insulated.

Monetary Resets

What happened in Beirut in 2019 is more common than we might think. The pattern of money becoming worthless, or unavailable, or different from what it claimed to be, is older than the modern banking system. It happens when monetary architectures meet stress. It is documented across two thousand years of human experience and four continents. The particular form may change, but the pattern remains consistent.

It’s worth looking at a few examples, just to make the pattern clearer.

Rome, third century

Augustus minted the denarius at roughly 95 percent silver. Two and a half centuries later, silver content was below 5 percent. It was the same coin, with the same name, and the exact same weight. But it was an entirely different thing, even though the debasement happened only a fraction at a time. Each emperor needed more coins than his predecessor had minted, because each emperor needed more soldiers, more grain ships, more roads, and more bribes. The cheapest way to mint more coins was to mix the silver with copper and call it silver anyway. The first time, the difference was undetectable. By the hundredth time, the difference was the entire coin. By the time of the Crisis of the Third Century, the denarius was no longer being accepted in some provinces. The empire fragmented along monetary fault lines for several decades before it fragmented politically. What broke first was the trust that the coin in the hand was the thing the coin claimed to be. Everything that broke after that was downstream of that one breakage.

Germany, 1923

At the peak of hyperinflation, 4.2 trillion marks bought one dollar. People were paid twice a day so they could spend the morning’s wages before the afternoon’s prices were set. Restaurants stopped printing menus, because the prices changed faster than the printer could keep up. People wallpapered their houses with banknotes because the paper was cheaper than wallpaper. Pensioners were destroyed first. Forty years of saving, dissolved in eighteen months. After the pensioners were the salaried middle class: teachers, civil servants, and small shopkeepers. The careful patience of a working life became worthless overnight.

United States, April 5, 1933

President Franklin Roosevelt signed Executive Order 6102, which forbade the holding of gold. Every American with more than $100 worth of gold coins, gold bullion, or gold certificates was required to surrender them at $20.67 per ounce. The order had teeth, because refusal to surrender was punishable by confiscation, up to ten years in prison, and $10,000 in fines. Once the majority had surrendered their gold, the Treasury reset the gold price to $35 per ounce. Wealth surrendered at $20.67 was now valued at $35. The dollar was then taken off the gold standard, which compounded overall losses further, through inflation.

This particular example is worth pausing on. The previous two events happened while civilizations were in collapse. This event happened to a functioning constitutional republic, by the action of a popularly elected president, with broad public support. It was legal, orderly, and published in advance. The group of people it targeted was highly specific: those who had stored their wealth outside the banking system. In other words, the hedgers, those who had been least trusting of paper money. The architecture activated against them anyway and they couldn’t escape. They were merely holding their wealth in a form the architecture could easily reach, with a single stroke of the pen.

India, 8:15 PM, November 8, 2016

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on television and announced that, at midnight, the 500 and 1000 rupee notes would cease to be legal tender. He’d given exactly three hours and forty-five minutes notice. The cash he demonetized represented 86 percent of the cash in circulation in India.

The official reason was anti-corruption. Holders of black money, or so the theory went, would be unable to convert their hoarded cash before midnight, and the corruption would surface as the conversion lines exposed it. What surfaced was a different kind of exposure. The cash economy of India, which is most of India, shut down. Lines at banks lasted weeks. Some people stood in line for three days. Wages went unpaid. Vegetables rotted in markets because no one had the cash to buy them. The estimated death toll, from the queues alone, ran into the dozens. The deaths were never officially admitted.

The black money the order was supposed to surface, by most independent assessments, didn’t surface in significant quantity. It had already been moved, by the cohort that had the resources to move it, before the announcement. The cohort that lost was those who didn’t have bank accounts; who didn't have documentation; who held their small savings in physical cash because they had been excluded from every other form of holding. The architecture activated downward.

Every monetary architecture eventually reveals its true colors. Sometimes it takes two centuries. Sometimes it takes three hours and forty-five minutes.

The pattern across these examples shows that the poor are affected first. The wealthy lose later, slower, by a different mechanism, at a different scale. The pattern shows that everyone is affected in one way or another, because rich and poor all use the same architecture.

Let’s look at three contemporary examples to make the point. This is important to understand because of the chain of events the closure of the Strait of Hormuz has triggered.

Cyprus, March 2013

The bailout terms imposed by the European Central Bank, the European Commission, and the IMF on the Cypriot banking system included a haircut on bank deposits above €100,000. Bank of Cyprus depositors lost approximately 47.5 percent of the value above the threshold. Laiki Bank depositors lost more than that. The deposits below €100,000 were guaranteed by deposit insurance. The deposits above were treated as creditor claims against a failing institution, and the institution paid those claims at a fraction of face value. Russian oligarchs lost; British retirees who had moved to Cyprus for the weather lost; and Cypriot business owners lost. The politics and nationalities of the depositors made no difference. The size of the deposit was the only relevant variable. The deposit insurance ceiling, treated as a backstop, turned out to be a ceiling above which the rules were different. The protection had a price tag. The price tag was a structural feature of the system. The architecture worked exactly as it had been designed to work. The depositors had simply been told a story about it that omitted the part above the ceiling.

Lebanon, the wealthy

There is something I left out of the doctor’s morning in the 2019 Lebanese crisis I described earlier. The Lebanese banking system wasn’t just the safe haven of the eastern Mediterranean for the Lebanese middle class. It was the banking destination of choice for wealthy Lebanese diaspora across Europe, the Gulf, West Africa, and the Americas. By 2018, deposits in the Lebanese banking system represented roughly three times Lebanon’s GDP, much of it dollar-denominated, much of it owned by the Lebanese wealthy. Those depositors, who had sophisticated advisors, who had accountants and lawyers and wealth managers, who held passports from multiple jurisdictions, found themselves unable to transfer their dollars abroad. They were unable to access their dollars at par in country. They were forced to accept “lollars” at the same invented rates the doctors and the architects were forced to accept. The cohort with the most resources to insulate themselves discovered that their resources had been deposited inside the architecture they were trying to insulate themselves from. The architecture they had used to protect their wealth was the architecture that took it.

MF Global, October 31, 2011

The global derivatives broker run by Jon Corzine, the former CEO of Goldman Sachs and former Governor of New Jersey, filed for bankruptcy. The filing revealed that approximately $1.6 billion in customer funds had gone missing, or had been improperly mixed with the firm’s own funds in the days before the collapse. The customers in question weren’t retail savers. They were sophisticated commodity traders, hedge fund clients, and agricultural businesses hedging their exposure. In other words, the kind of operators who had read every disclosure document and understood every risk.

They had been told, in writing, that their customer accounts were segregated from the firm’s accounts. Segregation was the regulatory bedrock of the futures industry. Segregation was supposed to mean that even if MF Global went bankrupt, the customer money was untouchable. Segregation, on inspection, meant something different in bankruptcy than it had meant in the disclosure document. The legal architecture under the customers’ feet had been different from the architecture they had been told they were standing on. The bankruptcy trustee eventually recovered most of the funds, after years of litigation. The lesson learned was about the gap between what documentation says and what happens during a systemic shock.

In each of these episodes, the wealth holder discovered they hadn’t been outside the architecture. The protections they thought they had turned out to be conditional. The contracts turned out to have small print that activated under stress. The position that had been bought with compliance turned out to require continuous compliance, and the rules of compliance could change without notice.

The poor have always known this about money. It is the texture of their relationship with banks, with lenders, with employers, with landlords, and with governments. The wealthy haven’t known about how precarious the system is because, until now, the architecture has rewarded their compliance with apparent security. The reward has been good enough, for long enough, that the wealthy have come to confuse the reward of annual returns with structural immunity.

The reward and the immunity are different things. The reward is conditional, and there is no such thing as immunity against a systemic failure.

The poor have been knowledgeable about this architecture for centuries. The wealthy are about to learn about it.

Why?

The Strait of Hormuz has been shut since early March. Twenty million barrels a day of oil no longer transit the most important chokepoint on Earth. Beneath the energy shock, the financial system entered this crisis carrying leverage at historic extremes, and every week the strait stays closed, the stress compounds in ways that don’t scale linearly. A four-week closure might have been manageable. A six-month closure triggers margin calls that cascade from energy derivatives into equities, from equities into bonds, from bonds into the collateral chains that underpin the brokerage accounts of everyone who has ever been told their wealth is safe.

The examples I’ve described happened in isolated systems. The architecture that connects every brokerage account, pension fund, and retirement savings plan in the OECD isn’t isolated. It is one system. And the stress entering that system is the largest supply disruption in the history of the oil market.

The wealthy generally aren’t watching this from above because their financial advisors aren’t warning them to. Their standard response is “stay the course.” They are subject to the same physics that determined the results in the earlier examples. The tremor hasn’t yet reached them, but it’s on its way.

In last week’s essay, I mentioned The Four Phases of Coercion that the history of money has revealed. As a quick reminder, they are:

Chattel Slavery, during which it was permitted to engage in the slave trade; Debt Bondage, where the chains of slavery were replaced by debt obligations; Wage Compulsion, which came about with the enclosure of the commons that removed subsistence farming and forced populations into the monetary economy; Monetary System Dependence, which means we all have to work for an income to put food on our table, whether we like the system or not.

I also said:

There is a fifth phase and the closure of Hormuz is an integral part of this phase.

This is the Fifth Phase I was referring to, but I see it as an opportunity. Let’s see why.

Monetary Liberation

There is a sentence that came out of collective political work in an Aboriginal rights group in Queensland in the 1970s. It is often associated with the Murri elder Lilla Watson, who has refused individual credit for it. She prefers that it be attributed to “Aboriginal activists group, Queensland, 1970s,” and her refusal of individual credit is part of what the saying teaches us. The sentence goes:

If you have come here to help me, you are wasting your time. But if you have come because your liberation is bound up with mine, then let us work together.

The line is usually directed from the marginalized to the privileged outsider: the volunteer, the NGO worker, the foreign aid program, or the white savior. The line says, in effect, stop trying to fix me. Either we are in this together, or we are not.

I want to build on this.

If you’re a sustainability leader, an organizer, a regenerative practitioner, or someone who has spent years working on systemic change and has come to believe that the wealth holder is part of the problem, I want to ask you to recognize something difficult. The wealth holder is in the same boat we’re all in. They may be in a different cabin, where the rooms are more plush and the view is better. The vehicle is the same, and the vehicle is starting to fail in ways that more and more will soon become aware of.

I’m making a structural observation here, rather than a moral one. It doesn’t require forgiveness for past extractive sins, and it doesn’t require any particular emotional response.

As a threshold guide, the deep learning is that the knowledge you have been carrying about the system failing you is becoming a shared condition. The wealthy may not know this yet. The poor have always known it.

The wealthy are starting to feel something for the first time in a long time. The feeling may not have a name yet. It arrives as a low ambient anxiety in board meetings, as an unease about the durability of the institutions that have served them well, as a disorientation about the difference between what the brokerage statement says and what it would actually deliver under stress. They do not yet have a frame for what they are feeling. They are at the beginning of an experience that you have been having for most of your adult life.

For the first time in the long history of monetary architecture, the people who have been ruined by the system and the people who have been served by the system are facing the same structural problem. The architecture they depended on is no longer the architecture they thought it was.

The poor have been answering this question, in fragments and improvisations, for as long as there have been monetary systems. The wealthy have not had to answer it before, in the sophisticated form in which it now arrives at their door. The wealthy do not yet have the answers the poor have spent generations developing.

This is the structural reason this conversation is necessary. The poor (by which I also mean those working on prosocial initiatives that are not rewarded by the market) cannot organize their way out of the architecture without consent and resources from those holding capital. The wealthy cannot architect their way out of the architecture without the embodied knowledge of how monetary systems actually fail. Only those for whom the system has been failing fully possess that embodied knowledge. Liberation that arrives via either alone isn’t liberation; it’s just a new hierarchy.

This is why the quote this section started with was attributed collectively. The people who shaped it understood that liberation arriving via individual genius isn’t liberation at all. Watson refuses individual credit because the refusal of individual credit is part of what the line teaches.

The quote offers a door out of the architecture that affects both rich and poor. I recognize this is a very different way of thinking about the multiple crises facing our species, but this is how a threshold guide thinks.

The Structural Claim

I want to make sure that the structural claim I’m making is as clear as possible.

The monetary architecture that the modern world operates on has reached the phase where it activates against the people who built success inside it. The activation has happened, in compressed form, in Cyprus, in Lebanon, and in the dozens of smaller examples that didn’t make international news. The activation is also happening in slower, quieter form, in the legal redefinitions that have rewritten what securities ownership actually means in jurisdictions across the OECD. The wealth holder who has done everything right doesn’t know anything about this because their financial advisors are incentivized by the system not to ring too many alarm bells.

You, dear reader, are in a position the wealth holder isn’t in yet. You can see the writing on the wall. You have known, in some intuitive way, that ‘sustainability’ was never going to be enough. You also have, in many cases, a wealth holder you know. It could be a board member, a donor, a family member, or a former colleague. Someone you have written off, in the small print of your own analysis, as part of the problem.

I want to suggest something specific.

Find one such person. The conversation begins, in some form like this:

You and I are both inside this. The architecture that has been hard on me in obvious ways has been hard on you in ways that are starting to become visible. Can we look at it together?

That sentence is the threshold of this essay. Whether you can speak it depends on whether you can hold what is true beneath the obvious asymmetries.

The wealth holder is more insulated from the early shocks. They will be protected from the slow erosion of the lower levels. I’m not disputing their insulation, and some won’t want to hear you. What I am disputing is whether their position inside the architecture is structurally different from yours and mine, or whether it’s just a different cabin on the same boat. The historical evidence says the latter.

A conversation held between two people in materially different positions, who recognize themselves as being inside the same structure, is the precondition for any architectural redesign. I see many conversations happening about “alternative ways of living and being on the planet” but I see no conversation happening at the monetary architecture level. That’s why we need threshold guides like you.

The conversation between you and them is the smallest possible unit of the larger conversation that the bioregional, the regenerative, the threefold, and the post-extractive thinkers have been describing for decades. The conversation doesn’t scale by being announced (this I know from trial and error). It scales by being held, in specific rooms, between specific people, until the rooms multiply.

What I don’t know

I don’t know whether these conversations will happen at scale, in time, before the architecture activates more fully than it already has.

I do know that the pattern is running, the deceleration is documented, and the legal architecture for a top-down monetary system replacement has been built. Honest analysis requires admitting that the door this essay is describing may close before enough people walk through it.

I don’t know whether the wealth holder you approach will be capable of the conversation. Many won’t be. The ones whose position is most insulated will be least able to recognize that their position is conditional. The conversation will be possible with some, impossible with others. The criterion has nothing to do with their wealth or their politics. The criterion is their capacity to hold uncertainty without grasping for the nearest comfort.

What is structurally available

A conversation is all it takes. A single specific exchange between two people who have been seeing the same architecture from different positions inside it. That exchange is the smallest possible unit of any larger reorganization. The outcome, if we get it right, is capital flow from an extractive system into a regenerative system in a way that liberates everyone involved. But that is a topic for a future essay.

I want to briefly mention hope. Hope is what the architecture wants you to bring into the room, because hope without specific work is decorative. The closing move is the door, the room, and the choice that has to be made inside it.

Liberation is the only room large enough for both rich and poor.

That’s all for this week. We’ll continue the Ten Frameworks for the End of Normal next week.

Remember to love the ones you’re with, and frame on!

Michael 💚