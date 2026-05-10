Framer OS

Framer OS

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CubicMeters's avatar
CubicMeters
May 10

On my desk sits an 1873 $2.5 gold coin (a liberty head, as it happens) next to a 2008 $50,000,000,000,000 Zimbabwe paper bill, which is the second largest denomination ever printed (they printed a $100 trillion bill). This bill is worth more as a curio than it ever was as a currency.

I was caught out by the housing market crash which woke me up to the 4th phase of coercion you list above. For several years I studied the question: what does it mean to own dollars? Recent developments have woken me up to the next realization that I was asking the wrong question. Your work is filling in this new gap in my knowledge, along with the “Contraptions” study on what they are terming “world machines” and “Protocol Studies”. I look forward to engaging more with these concepts in the future.

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Michael Bradshaw's avatar
Michael Bradshaw
May 11

Michael your article provides a profound masterclass in systemic resilience, correctly identifying that modern empowerment is sadly the absence of many external dependencies.

Legacy wealth in global financial centres is merely a contingent claim on a brittle architecture that can and historically does reclassify or freeze assets under stress. If your agency disappears when the screen goes dark, you are not empowered; you are merely optimised for failure.

Modern empowerment is not measured by the assets you hold, but by the external dependencies you lack. Legally recognised property and diversified portfolios are mere contingent claims, hostage to a system that as seen in Lebanon, Cyprus, and India can reclassify or freeze wealth at will. If your agency requires a functioning screen, it is an illusion.

Consider the structural fragility of urban wealth. A high-net-worth individual in London or New York is over-optimised for a single, brittle architecture: digital access, global credit, and just-in-time logistics. They are wealthy until the margin calls cascade. Contrast this with a Patagonian shepherd. Marginal on a balance sheet, but sovereign in practice. Their survival is measured in kilometres, not counterparties. They rely on embodied skill and ecological literacy rather than promises enforced by distant courts.

I claim geographic advantage is the new strategic buffer. This transcends the billionaire class’s penchant for New Zealand bunkers, which function as brittle extensions of the legacy system rather than the autonomous, grounded strongholds Michael describes.

By operating far from systemic chokepoints, the shepherd maintains layers of optionality local food, low energy requirements, and social capital that cannot be expropriated by a legal redefinition of ownership. This is not romanticism; it is robust architecture.

True power is the capacity for autonomous action. The hierarchy has inverted: the individual with modest, redundantly grounded value soil, skill, and community is more empowered than the one entangled in a failing, centralised vessel. Power is the ability to keep walking when the screen goes dark.

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