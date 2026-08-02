Framer OS

Framer OS

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
nina allchurch's avatar
nina allchurch
20h

You have a remarkable mind Michael, I am so grateful to have crossed paths with your work. I see you chatting to Michel Bauwens whose work Ive always read, but it feels like you are the first leading heart-mind in South Africa to be looking at Bioregional development framing from a Commons perspective.

Reply
Share
Mark Haubner's avatar
Mark Haubner
12h

Our town was gifted 2000+ acres by the USNavy and Grumman 30 years ago. Since then a ski mountain, drag boat lake, movie studio and drone manufacturing pipe dreams have come and gone. We were 'stalled' by a lawsuit which gave us time to rethink and plan for regeneration of the whole property. The strongest message we have been putting to our elected representatives is to lease, not sell, the property. This would keep town/community ownership and say-so for the long term. Thank you for putting this article out which gives names to the work for us.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Haupt · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture