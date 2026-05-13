Framer OS

Framer OS

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The Complex Now's avatar
The Complex Now
May 14

Deep analysis. This 'Fork' reveals a critical thermodynamic impasse. What is often framed as a transition to AGI or CBDCs (Route A) looks less like progress and more like Systemic Cannibalism: the process where a failing, centralized structure begins to consume its own foundation—human sovereignty and social capital—simply to maintain the inertia of a paradigm that has exhausted its energy efficiency.

​In complex systems, when a model can no longer manage external complexity, it turns inward, attempting to 'code' and 'capture' the very networks that should replace it. We aren't just choosing between two paths; we are witnessing a system trying to eat its successor to stay alive. The real challenge is building the 'Route B' lifeboats before the old engine finishes its final, extractive meal.

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1 reply by Michael Haupt
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Paul Horner
May 14

I was taken with the phrase "the legitimacy crisis staring our entire species in the face." This is an apt diagnostic I feel, especially when I think of the world we are leaving for the children.

I resonate with your capacity to synthesize the nitty-gritty discussions of systemic collapse and the technocratic digital/monetary control grid with discussions of the world's wisdom traditions: we are indeed in a time of transition whose actions will have ripple effects far into the future.

I feel that the "ambient anxiety" or environmental pressure so present these days is driving many insane (I believe Steiner even referred to "epidemics of insanity" at one point) but that it also has the potential to make diamonds out of people who choose to earnestly and sincerely accept responsibility for our historical moment and attempt to deal with the enormity and gravity of the situation. It is an inescapable and necessary pressure, an evolutionary ferment.

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