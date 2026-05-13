Why this essay? I had a really engaging dialog with a Gen Z a few days ago. She kept asking some version of, “Why isn’t anyone laying out what we can expect over the next 10 years as clearly as you have in our conversation? That way we can make better decisions about the path we take in life.” I get it. We’re being bombarded by noise and it’s difficult to know where to turn for something as consequential as “what do I do with my life.” This essay is the result of what I’m saying to those closest to me.

Before we begin, I need to set expectations. I am not a financial advisor, I’m not claiming any sort of guru status, and I’m not making any specific predictions. I’m also not trying to convince you of anything. I am merely laying out the patterns I see from a twenty-two year study of historical cycles. The following is my personal research and analysis, with extensive footnotes if you want to dive deeper (hover over each footnote and the text will appear, so you don’t have to scroll back and forth). I’m sharing it for educational and philosophical purposes. Nothing included in this essay constitutes medical, financial, legal, or professional advice. Your decisions come with consequences and nobody but you can be responsible for whatever you decide to do.

First observation: Your body knows something before you have words to explain

It’s 2 a.m. and you’re unable to sleep, again.

You aren’t thinking about the job, the relationship, the rent, the deadline, or the news. In fact, you aren’t thinking about anything specific at all.

The dread is just there. It’s all around you, but it has no name. It doesn’t answer to logic, and it doesn’t fit any of the names you’ve been given for it: anxiety, burnout, climate grief, late-stage capitalism, mental health, the metacrisis, the meaning crisis. You’ve done all the things you thought would help: alcohol, breath-work, medication, meditation, that exclusive retreat, the mushroom ceremony. Some of it helped for a week, but none of it quiets the nameless thing that keeps waking you up.

That signal is real. It’s also possibly the only signal worth paying attention to because it’s your body’s way of signaling a threat to your wellbeing even before the threat is understood.

Stephen Porges has been writing about this for thirty years. So has Bessel van der Kolk. The human nervous system evolved to detect existential threat at the level of pattern, often before the thinking mind has language for what it’s seeing. The amygdala registers a threat in milliseconds, whereas the prefrontal cortex catches up only seconds later. At the civilization scale, the gap between what the body picks up and what the culture has language for can stretch into years and even decades. Right now, our culture lacks a succinct explanation for what we’re witnessing, and so a common response is to numb what the body knows; to dull the signal.

So, before anything else, the first thing this essay offers is that there’s nothing wrong with the way your nervous system is reacting. Your wellbeing is at risk, even though the advice you’re getting says there’s something wrong with you.

That 2 a.m. dread is useful information.

The fact that nobody around you has shared language for it is information.

The fact that every available framework feels too small for what you are sensing is information.

More therapy, more medication, more doom-scrolling, and more discipline won’t dissolve what you’re picking up on, because those tools were built to manage personal-scale problems, and what you’re experiencing isn’t a personal-scale problem.

The challenge you and me and everyone faces has a shape, and we can put words to it. The rest of this essay unpacks that shape.

Observation 2: What your nervous system is picking up

Your body is picking up something bigger than any single news cycle, and bigger than any conspiracy theory.

A useful frame to help understand what it’s sensing comes from David Ronfeldt, who spent thirty years at the RAND Corporation working on how human societies organize themselves. His core observation is that humans have built four major forms of large-scale coordination, and they arrived in a sequence, which he calls the TIMN model:

Tribes came first. Kinship, identity, and belonging. Tribes have held the species together for most of its existence, and they till operate underneath everything else. Institutions came second. Hierarchies, rules, and command structures. Institutions made it possible to coordinate at the scale of cities, states, and empires. It’s what built roads, militaries, schools, courts, and the entire interstructure that underpins Western culture. Markets came third. Prices, exchange, and competition. Markets are what organized industrial civilization. They made it possible to coordinate billions of people who have never met around the production and distribution of goods. It has been the dominant form for roughly the last 250 years. Networks came fourth, and recently. They are peer-to-peer, all-channel, and distributed. This level of coordination is made possible by global digital infrastructure. The full form is still arriving, and is somewhat contested (more on this later).

Ronfeldt’s claim is that each form added something the previous form couldn’t do, and mature societies hold all four in working balance. Tribes give you belonging. Institutions give you coordinated authority. Markets give you price discovery and productive enterprise. Networks (the emergent form - see footnote 4) coordinate the things the other three handle badly: ecology, the commons, things that the Market doesn’t value, things that don’t fit inside a hierarchy, and things that kinship can’t bind across distance.

That’s the framework, but why is it relevant to the 2 a.m. dread?

The Market form has been the organizing logic of global civilization for about 250 years. It has done extraordinary things: lifted living standards across most of the planet, financed scientific revolutions, and built supply chains across every continent. It has also been the most effective coordination mechanism in human history at externalizing costs onto places and people who least deserve it. Things like changing climate, ecological collapse, the hollowing of communities, and the financialization of nature, housing, education, and healthcare.

The Market form is reaching its structural limits. It was built to coordinate exchange between discrete actors over short time horizons, around things that can be priced and owned. The challenges on the table now are significant: planetary ecology, multigenerational commitments, the wellbeing of the commons, and failing infrastructure that no one wants to accept responsibility for. All of these challenges are beyond the scope of what the Market form was designed to handle. Forty years of trying to price externalities within the Market frame have produced carbon credits, ESG ratings, and impact metrics, none of which have reversed any of the underlying trends. The Market form is doing the best it can do, but it’s insufficient.

There are three big signs that the limit is being hit, and they’re all unfolding right now.

Sign one: the Market form is trying to capture the Network form before it stabilizes

There are three digital monetary architectures being staged for deployment globally. This is the Market form’s bid to extend its logic into the Network substrate.

The US is rolling out private dollar-backed stablecoins under the GENIUS Act, signed into law in July 2025. Two stablecoin issuers, Tether and Circle, now hold more US government debt than Saudi Arabia. China is rolling out the e-CNY at home and Project mBridge abroad amongst the BRICS nations; mBridge has settled around $55.5 billion across more than 4,000 cross-border transactions, all outside the SWIFT network. The Bank for International Settlements is rolling out Project Agorá, a unified ledger linking seven central banks (including the New York Fed) and 41 private banks.

All three attempt to answer the same question differently: who runs the coordination layer of the next civilization? All three share a single feature: every transaction is visible and the currency itself can be programmed to behave differently under different circumstances.

The same attempt to coordinate human activity shows up in how AI is being deployed, in smart-city optimization, and in Surveillance Capitalism. The Market form is using digital networks to extend pricing, programmability, and enclosure into the very spaces the Network form was supposed to open up.

Sign two: coordination is breaking down at every form simultaneously

Tribes are being captured by identity (black vs. white, female vs. male, left vs. right) and weaponized into grievance, where isolation is marketed as belonging. Institutions are hollowing out: Edelman, Gallup, and Pew all measure two decades of falling institutional trust across every sector and every geography. Markets are saturating: amalgamation (of smaller businesses), financialization (including of Nature herself), and the consumer experience are increasingly built around extraction. Coordination failure is happening across all three channels at once, and no one is talking about it. This is the signal your body picks up at 2 a.m.

Sign three: stress events are now globally visible, instantly

On February 28, 2026, US and Israeli forces launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran. The Strait of Hormuz closed within days. The IEA called it the largest oil supply shock in the history of the global oil market: three to five times the scale of the 1973 Arab embargo. More than 40 countries imposed some form of energy emergency within weeks. This is the kind of structural failure that our globalized world can no longer brush aside as merely a regional skirmish. The entire human species is affected.

The data on Gen Z reflects the same signal your nervous system is picking up on.

The GlobeScan/BBMG 2024 survey: Gen Z commitment to reducing their own environmental footprint fell from 76% to 68% between 2020 and 2024. The share who believe individual action is futile rose from 33% to 42%.

The Hickman study in The Lancet Planetary Health, ten thousand respondents aged 16 to 25 across ten countries: 56% agree humanity is doomed, 75% say the future is frightening, over 70% report feeling betrayed by governments.

Deloitte 2024, 44,000 respondents in 27 countries: mental health first or second in every market.

All of these studies point to the underlying signal, which is that a generation is becoming aware that the coordination tools available are ineffective for the coordination challenge we now face.

This is what your nervous system is picking up. The Market form has done what it can. There is now a race underway for which successor form will win and the contest is being decided right now, behind the scenes and unreported on any media source.

Observation 3: Every religion has a name for this

A quick explanation to frame what’s coming next, which should be read as pattern recognition, rather than the suggestion that any (or all) religions and beliefs have this correct.

When independent religious and indigenous traditions, built across thousands of years on different continents, in different languages, using different methods, end up describing the same structural shape, that convergence is worth paying attention to. Calling that convergence superstition, or writing off all religions and indigenous traditions, takes more confidence than the evidence supports.

So…

In the Hindu tradition, Kali Yuga is the fourth and final age of a great cycle. It’s a period in which material values dominate spiritual ones. A period in which technological power accelerates while wisdom doesn’t. A period in which dharma fragments and wealth and power concentrate in fewer hands. It ends in dissolution and then renewal, or a composting for what comes next. There is a hard-to-miss parallel to the current concentration in a handful of institutions of AI, monetary control, and surveillance infrastructure.

The Hopi Great Purification prophecy describes a civilizational reckoning whose outcome depends on what humans choose during the transition. The ninth sign has been given and the fifth world is contingent. The outcome is determined by choices made by individual humans.

The Mayan Fifth Sun is the end of one Great Cycle and the beginning of another. It refers to a turbulent passage, a completion, and then a new sequence.

Islamic eschatology describes the minor signs preceding the Hour: the spread of riba (usury or interest), widening inequality, corrupt leadership, and the severing of the human relationship to the sacred land. It functions as much as a diagnosis as a prediction and it maps onto present day events quite elegantly.

Christian apocalypticism, read carefully, is older and stranger than the Rapture, which is a nineteenth-century American invention the early church would have found unrecognizable. The older reading treats Revelation as first-century political theology about imperial collapse. The parousia is the arrival of a new quality of collective human consciousness within history. The “new heaven and new earth” is transformation inside the world, of the world, rather than a place up in the sky.

Tikkun olam, in the Jewish tradition, holds the repair of a broken world as a structural obligation. It says, in essence, that the current arrangement is broken, repair is required, and the repair cannot be delegated.

The Seventh Generation principle of the Haudenosaunee asks every decision to be weighed by its effect seven generations forward. Pachamama in the Andean tradition holds that humans exist in reciprocal relationship with a living earth, and that violation of that reciprocity has consequences. Joanna Macy’s Great Turning, drawing on Buddhist and Indigenous sources, names exactly this moment as the passage between an industrial-growth civilization and a life-sustaining one.

These traditions arrived at convergent descriptions of a civilizational fork through different methods, in different centuries, on different continents. There was no contact between them, no shared data sets, and no obvious mechanism for the agreement.

What they agreed on is that this moment has a shape, it contains a choice, the outcome is not guaranteed, and each individual has to make a choice during a period of great upheaval.

Every religion that has ever existed has had a name for this moment. I find that an interesting pattern worth paying attention to.

Dismissing this as superstition is itself a symptom of the paradigm being described. This (materialist) paradigm traded ten thousand years of accumulated pattern recognition for a growth model that’s been running for less than three centuries and is now visibly failing.

Observation 4: What 2026 to 2035 looks like as a pattern

Again, read what follows as pattern recognition. Prediction would require knowing the precise detail and timing of what’s coming. I don’t have that information. Pattern recognition requires only acknowledging the structural dynamics already in motion and the historical examples that explain them. Taking history into account, the shape of the next decade is at least observable. The precise details remain anyone’s guess.

Pattern 1: Trust in institutions keeps collapsing

Every civilizational transition documented in Joseph Tainter’s complexity-collapse work and Peter Turchin’s secular cycles literature shows the same pattern. As the cost of running complex institutions rises and the returns to ordinary people fall, institutions that can’t adapt turn into burdens which the people inside them eventually refuse to carry. The institutions won’t disappear. Instead, they’ll hollow out until only their shell remains. The ability to coordinate through old institutional mandates will degrade and become less relevant over time, sometimes spectacularly quickly.

The anxiety about whether the system will hold is well-founded. The system, in its current form, will not hold its shape. You can call that doomerism if you want, but it’s the most consistent finding in the historical record of civilizational transitions. The historical record can’t tell you what exactly fills the functional gap, though. That’s a question that makes the next decade an interesting one, as alternatives pop up all over.

Pattern 2: The digital enclosure keeps closing in

The three monetary systems named above are the thin edge of the wedge. Crypto as a form of monetary liberation was empirically a failure. Between 2021 and 2023, Terra/Luna destroyed about $45 billion in market value and FTX left about $8 billion in customer funds missing. We will see what transpires with Bitcoin. The wider decentralization thesis collapsed under the weight of its own governance failures. The actual monetary transition underway right now is the most concentrated enclosure of monetary architecture in history, run at the same time by competing state and private actors who agree on almost nothing except that programmable money is the layer worth controlling.

Saying this clearly is important. Only once we understand what’s happening, is there a chance of a meaningful response. Publicly (CBDCs) and privately (stablecoins) issued digital money is an attempt to coordinate human activity using control and enforcement. Currently available alternatives are wishful thinking, because there is too little awareness of the stakes at hand.

Pattern 3: The meaning infrastructure keeps collapsed faster than anything new can grow

The data we explored earlier points towards something deeper that our existing institutions can’t acknowledge: A generation has inherited a meaning infrastructure (the institutions, stories, and practices that historically let humans locate themselves inside a larger story) that has collapsed structurally faster than anything has been built to replace it.

The technocratic response (better apps, more medication, and AI companions) treats the symptom and speeds up the cause. The Business-as-Usual response offers the old container without addressing the legitimacy crisis staring our entire species in the face.

Across every documented civilizational transition such as what we’re living through, the rebuild happens at small scale. It is place-based, practice-oriented, and accountable to specific people in specific places. The transition period is sociologically precarious, because humans in meaning vacuums are vulnerable to capture by whoever offers the most compelling story most quickly. That dynamic is exactly what makes technocratic solutionism so appealing right now. It offers a story, a role, and a community of believers, and it invites them all into a vacuum something was always going to fill.

Pattern 4: A window of opportunity opened in March 2026

In every civilizational transition that’s been researched, there’s a window during which alternative coordination systems can be seeded, tested, and scaled before the next dominant architecture locks in and closes the opportunity. The science is called Panarchy Theory, and it’s well-documented.

Underneath the three architectures named in Observation 2, Sign 1, another category of monetary design has been operating in real economies, during real crisis windows, for the better part of a century. They were built by communities, and their track record is documented.

The technical term is complementary currency. The category covers demurrage scrip (money that loses value if hoarded, so it has to keep moving), mutual credit networks (members extend credit to each other through a shared ledger), time banks (an hour of skilled labor trades for an hour of skilled labor), and bioregional currencies (issued at the watershed scale, tied to local productive capacity). All of these share common characteristics:

They are locally issued

They circulate rapidly, rather than being hoarded

They are accountable to the communities using them

They activate productive capacity that the current global monetary system doesn’t reach: the unemployed neighbor, the underused workshop, the surplus harvest, and the hour of labor that the Market form doesn’t value.

The Wörgl stamp scrip experiment in Austria (1932–33) cut local unemployment by 16% while national unemployment was rising 19%. The Austrian National Bank shut it down at the exact moment it was about to scale to 200 municipalities.

The Argentine Trueque networks grew from 20 neighbors in a garage in 1995 to 2.5 million participants in 2002, deploying through the same crisis window that produced the corralito and the Argentine restructuring by the IMF.

The Sarafu community currency in Kenya saw its active monthly users grow fivefold during the COVID disruption of 2020, then recede as the formal economy recovered.

The Greek solidarity clinics built free healthcare for the roughly three million Greeks who lost coverage during the 2010–15 austerity period, with around 90 clinics operating at peak.

Each one was an alternative coordination system that became viable inside a crisis window. Each one was suppressed, co-opted, or out-scaled by the next dominant architecture.

The pattern is consistent in that windows of opportunity open under systemic stress, and they close as the next dominant architecture locks in. The three monetary systems now being staged represent, among other things, that next dominant architecture. Once one of them fully implements, the space available for genuine alternatives shrinks.

The window doesn’t stay open.

The shape of the next decade is clearly visible, even though the exact details aren’t known: the exact timing of the closure of the existing monetary system, the regional variation, which architecture wins, and what the transition looks like in any specific country. The next move belongs to those inside the pattern who can see the pattern unfolding.

Observation 5: The fork in the road

The traditions we covered in Observation 3 all converge on a similar structure underneath the different language: a turning point, a choice made inside it by humans on the ground, and a future that takes its shape from the choice. Yawm al-qiyamah, the Christian parousia, the Hopi Great Purification, and the resolution of the Yuga. The point is that what comes after the window opens depends largely on what those who are inside the transition, do.

That’s the fork in the road. Let’s explore where each path takes us.

Route A: The paradigm reproducing itself under pressure

The first route is the existing extractive coordination logic, now aimed at problems it produced, by people who are mostly trying in good faith to solve real things (resource insecurity, coordination failures, existential risk) from inside the only paradigm they know and have access to.

The same logic that produced the situation your nervous system knows is wrong is now being offered as the cure: faster, smarter, better-aligned, and more centralized. The most visible expressions of this logic are the AGI race (Artificial General Intelligence) framed as humanity’s most important project, programmable digital money sold as financial inclusion, smart cities sold as a climate solution, long-termist investment decisions that justify present harm in exchange for speculative future value, and the transhumanist push to escape biological limits. All of these responses are the same hungry-ghost patterns the older traditions named.

What’s challenging to wrap our heads around are the structural limitations of the coordination form. Under Route A, the generator functions of what caused our predicament remain alive and kicking beneath every solution offered. A civilization that survives in some structural form while losing the relational, ecological, and biological properties that made it worth surviving is barely worth living in. The patterns show that the next form of coordination will run on programmable money enforced by surveillance infrastructure, destroying any idea of personal and collective sovereignty. It would mean the permanent closure of the space in which any genuine alternative would need to grow.

Route B: The evolutionarily coherent route

I’m going to describe the alternative, second route but without any form of utopian framing. It starts from what humans actually are: biological, relational, place-based creatures embedded in living systems with finite limits and intrinsic worth. From there, how we coordinate ripples outward.

It has documented examples: Wörgl, the Trueque, Sarafu, and the Greek clinics. None of these experiments ultimately won at scale, but each one is proof that an alternative coordination system can become viable inside a transition window. Each was built on the same cellular unit: small groups of people in specific places, taking concrete responsibility for specific outcomes, accountable to one another in ways algorithms can’t replicate.

This route is less glamorous than the first. It doesn’t scale through platform dynamics and venture capital won’t fund it. There will be no iconic founder, and it doesn’t match the visual aesthetic of either Silicon Valley futurism or solarpunk Instagram reels. What it produces, over time, is durability. The things that survive transitions tend to look small, especially at first. The things that don’t survive tend to look and sound impressive… right up to the moment they fail.

What this route asks of us is something structural, but it also suggests five things, specific enough for any one person to do today, and lowly enough that none of them risk becoming an identity.

Find out how your money actually moves. This is relevant if you hold investments or you’re an heir to inter-generational wealth. Skip to number 2 if this isn’t relevant to you. Pull up your brokerage statement and find the place that tells you whether you hold your securities in your own name or through a street-name intermediary. Find out whether your bank deposit is your property or a liability on the bank’s balance sheet. This is the basic literacy needed to make a conscious choice between Route A and Route B. You can’t choose an alternative to a system you can’t see or understand. Locate yourself bioregionally. Find out which watershed you live in. Find out who managed that land before the current political arrangement. Find out what grows there without human intervention. This is the basic place-based orientation any alternative coordination system requires. Build one relationship of real accountability. One person, in your physical proximity, with whom you’ve made a specific and mutual commitment to something concrete. Just one person. This is the cellular unit of every alternative coordination system that survived a crisis window. The energy of this relationship will ripple out from there. Audit your attention. The platforms capturing most of your time are Route A infrastructure. They run on the same extractive logic, monetize the same behavioral vulnerabilities, and are owned by the same capital structures driving the digital enclosure race. Where your attention goes funds one route or the other. What I’m sharing here may sound too simplistic, but this is structural information. Learn one thing that can’t be intermediated. A skill, a practice, a form of knowledge that lives in your body and your relationships. The specific content matters less than the structural property: knowledge that lives in bodies and communities sits outside the enclosure dynamics being applied to institutional credentials, platforms, and supply chains.

This is what the older traditions meant. They were saying that the choices made by specific people, in specific places, during a specific window determine the shape of what comes next. The supernatural-rescue narrative is a much later 19th Century addition to religious texts that didn’t exist until then. The fork in the road we’re about to encounter is a shorthand description of the choices each of us will have to make about the coordination architecture of the next civilization. This is what all the religious traditions mean when they say some version of:

“Enter through the narrow gate. For wide is the gate and broad is the road that leads to destruction... But small is the gate and narrow the road that leads to life, and only a few find it.” - Matthew 7:13-14 (NIV)

Awareness of the fork is the precondition for making any future decisions purposefully and consciously.

What the Fork Map asks of you

This is short and sweet.

There are two bypasses that absorb most well-intentioned Gen Z energy right now, and both come from inside the same paradigm.

Technocratic solutionism is Route A wearing progressive clothing: AGI alignment as humanity’s most important project, blockchain as monetary liberation, and smart cities as ecological cure-alls. Another is Effective Altruism’s framework that converts contested moral questions into expected-value calculations and uses the math to justify present harm in pursuit of speculative future outcomes. Likewise, longtermism’s discounting of present suffering in favor of speculative digital futures. What all of these share is that the architecture and coordination forms don’t change. They’re all essentially Business-as-Usual. Spiritual-ecological aesthetics is the other bypass. You’ll find beautiful frameworks in this space, where ritual and ceremony are all-important. Adherents in this space use earth-dharma and indigenous vocabulary that produces a feeling of arrival without requiring passage through a threshold that holds real personal cost. It’s also where you’ll find solarpunk, biopunk, steampunk, and atompunk. You’ll find intentional communities (without a bioregional focus) and other initiatives that have the best intentions but have no idea about the fork in the road.

Both bypasses are understandable responses to an overwhelming situation. Importantly, both expect the architecture and the human coordination layer to remain intact. This is not what happens during transitions like what is currently underway.

Frameworks exist for taking this further than mere pattern recognition, but I won’t address them in this essay. Anyone who has reached this paragraph and wants to find them, will. The footnotes are a good place to start.

But the one actionable thing you can do today is much easier than any of that.

The next time that ambient anxiety spikes about nothing in particular, don’t resolve it. Don’t scroll further and don’t plan for anything in particular. Just sit with it for sixty seconds and ask what the signal is pointing towards that your current framework has no vocabulary for.

The answer to that question is probably more useful than anything else in this essay.

That’s a wrap

When your body wakes you at 2 a.m., it’s doing its job. It’s giving you accurate information about a structural situation that the available vocabularies and disciplines cannot explain. The older traditions that named this moment as a decision point knew what they were talking about. The information has been here for a while.

The choice is one we will all be called on to make. It is easy to miss this while the structural argument is still abstract; it doesn’t really make sense because we have no reference for it in our lifetime. The fork is going to arrive in your life, demanding specific decisions, under specific pressure, sooner than we expect.

The next stress event will come. It might be a pandemic, or an energy crisis, or a financial event. Maybe it will be an AI-related incident that activates emergency coordination protocols. Whatever it is, the institutional response will already be prepared. The architecture has been built. Digital ID systems are spreading. Programmable money is being deployed. Behavioral compliance infrastructure, by which I mean debanking, deplatforming, account closures, or payment processor decisions, has been tested in real cases across the last several years and is now operational at scale. The next time emergency coordination is activated, it will be activated through this infrastructure.

Route A is going to be the easy choice. It will look like effective coordination. It will look like an obvious solution, and it will be endorsed by people you respect, by institutions that still command authority, and reinforced with language about safety and responsibility and the common good. Choosing differently will cost something. Sometimes a little, sometimes a lot. This is the part of the structural argument that becomes personal, and the part where most of the working out of the next decade actually happens.

This period asks for resilience.

Diane Coutu, writing in the Harvard Business Review in 2002, distilled the research on what makes some people come through long, hard transitions intact. Three ingredients show up consistently:

See things for what they are. The accurate picture. The view that holds steady when desire would soften it and when fear would catastrophize it. The hardest part of every transition is that the accurate picture contradicts the official story for a while before it becomes consensus. Those who can hold the accurate picture during that gap are the ones who can act on it while there is still time. Give meaning to hardship. This is Viktor Frankl’s work in the concentration camps, distilled to its essence. Construct a meaning structure that holds up under the conditions you are actually living through, since the inherited meaning structures have collapsed faster than anything has been built to replace them. The act of meaning-making is itself the meaning. Improvize. Drop the plan when the plan no longer fits the situation. The protocols, procedures, and best practices of the previous era are the wrong tools for this one. The people who survive transitions are those who can throw out yesterday’s plan and build today’s plan with what is actually in their hands, in the place where they are, with the people who are there with them.

These three ingredients are doable, available without any credentials or institutional permission, and they get stronger with practice. Together they describe the structural posture of someone who can act consciously inside the window.

The window for acting is now open. It will open wider throughout the coming decade, until it suddenly slams shut when we least expect it. Now you know what signs to look for and what you can do about it. The patterns I’ve been tracking sit in the economic sphere, happening sooner than the ecological signs most of the climate conversation is organized around. Climate work that ignores the monetary substrate is building on quicksand. We’ll reach the economic fork first, and what gets decided inside it determines whether the ecological work has a foundation to stand on.

This essay interrupted our regular programming. We’ll continue the Ten Frameworks for the End of Normal on Sunday, when we’ll cover Framework 4, The Structural Void. In it, we’ll unpack the three types of monetary systems waiting in the wings and why they’re all structurally inadequate for this moment.

Remember to love the ones you’re with, and frame on!

Michael 💚