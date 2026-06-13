Recording: Live Session with Susan Harley

Susan and I hosted a live session today, which sadly was plagued with tech glitches, despite us testing everything out before hand. Apologies to those who joined live, and to those who hoped to join and couldn’t get in. We’re going to arrange another session and hope to have plainer sailing.

The recording above goes glitchy from 01:30 till about 04:00 - perhaps skip that bit. The rest of the call was a monologue with me responding to audience questions.

Thank you to those who joined us live, and thank you for being patient.

Blessings!

Michael