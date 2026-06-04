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Framer OS

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May 2026

Mature Forests and What They Can Teach Us
How to Think Like a Threshold Guide, Part 7, Framework 5
  Michael Haupt
Introduction and Prologue
The Ten Frameworks for the End of Normal
  Michael Haupt and Marian Marley
What's Being Built While We Watch the Distractions
On the Casualness of Ten Trillion Dollars
  Michael Haupt
Thresholds of Life
Our lives are full of thresholds. Let's explore some of them.
  Michael Haupt and Marian Marley
I built the reasoning tool I've always wanted
A place to understand your evolutionary context, refine your thinking, and use AI intelligently
  Michael Haupt
Two New Things at Framer OS
A co-writer and an instrument for navigating these times
  Michael Haupt
The Long Absence
How to Think Like a Threshold Guide, Part 6, Framework 4: Why bottom-up money was never possible at scale until now
  Michael Haupt
The Fork Map
A Gen Z guide for what happens next: 2026–2035
  Michael Haupt
Phase 5 of the Coercion Continuum
How to Think Like a Threshold Guide, Part 5, Framework 3
  Michael Haupt
Money Was Never Neutral: Grow or Die
How to Think Like a Threshold Guide, Part 4, Framework 2
  Michael Haupt
© 2026 Michael Haupt · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
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