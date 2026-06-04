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A live conversation about being a Threshold Guide
Saturday, 13 June @ 9am EDT, 1pm UTC, 3pm CET
21 hrs ago
•
Michael Haupt
14
11
2
Framework One: The Growth Curve
Living Systems Never Stop Growing
Jun 3
•
Marian Marley
and
Michael Haupt
9
2
May 2026
Mature Forests and What They Can Teach Us
How to Think Like a Threshold Guide, Part 7, Framework 5
May 31
•
Michael Haupt
13
24
Introduction and Prologue
The Ten Frameworks for the End of Normal
May 30
•
Michael Haupt
and
Marian Marley
13
2
4
What's Being Built While We Watch the Distractions
On the Casualness of Ten Trillion Dollars
May 27
•
Michael Haupt
28
11
Thresholds of Life
Our lives are full of thresholds. Let's explore some of them.
May 24
•
Michael Haupt
and
Marian Marley
16
2
1
I built the reasoning tool I've always wanted
A place to understand your evolutionary context, refine your thinking, and use AI intelligently
May 24
•
Michael Haupt
3
4
Two New Things at Framer OS
A co-writer and an instrument for navigating these times
May 22
•
Michael Haupt
11
1
The Long Absence
How to Think Like a Threshold Guide, Part 6, Framework 4: Why bottom-up money was never possible at scale until now
May 17
•
Michael Haupt
19
12
3
The Fork Map
A Gen Z guide for what happens next: 2026–2035
May 13
•
Michael Haupt
28
12
7
Phase 5 of the Coercion Continuum
How to Think Like a Threshold Guide, Part 5, Framework 3
May 10
•
Michael Haupt
20
8
6
Money Was Never Neutral: Grow or Die
How to Think Like a Threshold Guide, Part 4, Framework 2
May 3
•
Michael Haupt
22
6
6
© 2026 Michael Haupt
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