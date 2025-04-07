World of Wisdom's Substack hosts the show notes of Amit Paul’s interviews. Paul is an entrepreneur who connects the dots towards regenerative futures.

From our recording page:

We spoke about why systems change requires a fundamentally different approach than the one most of us currently take. We also touched on the framework he is developing of 9 mental models for navigating the times we are in. We also spoke of collapse and why our times both are and are not unique. We spoke of why much of what’s happening now is expected. Why practice is so important and why shifting our behaviour is at the core. This is a rich and tangible conversation that invites useful perspectives. Enjoy!

Listen to the recording on Spotify.