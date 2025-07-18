What I Learned from 50,000 Hours Myconauting
A monologue summarizing my journey
In this monologue, I share my experiences and my 20-year journey diving deep down the rabbit hole of consciousness. More importantly, I make it specific to the extraordinary times we're living in.
From the show notes:
Paul Stamets is a pioneer in mycology. As far as I know, he coined the term “myconaut,” but I cannot find a definition for it anywhere. I’ve never undertaken a mushroom expedition. Maybe I should. Paul’s insights into mycelial networks and consciousness have shaped my understanding and guided the creation of my work. You should check him out.