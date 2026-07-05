Why this essay? This is the final essay in our 10-part series of frameworks. It’s the one I’m most excited about because it makes real the theoretical groundwork I had to lay out to explain (mainly to myself) why we’re taking a very different — yet evolutionarily coherent — approach to the work we’re doing in our humble valley. The scenario I want to present hasn’t happened yet. I’ll describe it anyway, because it’s the future this whole series has been quietly working toward, with all the science to back it up so that you know I’m not smoking my socks.

The mountains and scenery as you approach the Valley of Grace, with thanks to a recent visitor, Lula in Africa . See their 2min recap of their visit in an inspiring video here .

It’s October 2035 and we’re sitting in a cosy meeting space inside the Eden Project in Cornwall, UK. Sir Tim Smit is convening the fourth annual Hansetag of what has come to be called the Living Commons. Forty-seven delegations are present. Each represents a bioregion holding its own currency, its own commons trust, and its own governance charter. None of them answers to any government, central body, or any other bioregion. What brings them together is that all of them have signed the same clearing protocol.

At one of the long tables, a woman from the Overberg, South Africa sits with a printout in front of her. It shows a transaction that cleared three days earlier. Seven thousand units of her bioregion’s currency, backed by regenerative activity in the Valley of Grace watershed, was exchanged against forestry credits held by a cooperative in the Columbia basin. The clearing happened without a bank, credit card, or point-of-sale terminal and the exchange rate was set by a protocol her father helped draft in 2027. She’s twenty-one years old, and she’s excited about the new forms of human coordination models she’s been working on since she completed high school.

None of this has happened yet, but I can see this reality in the not too distant future because it’s the natural outcome of an evolutionary process already underway.

This is the closing essay in a series of frameworks for the end of normal. What I want to show is that the architecture we’ve been describing across these ten weeks has a real location, with real people living real lives. More importantly, they’re collaborating in a real global commons that already exists, even though it can’t yet be seen. By the end of this essay, you won’t be able to unsee what’s emerging.

What the essays have been building towards

Every framework in our series so far has been a piece of interpretive infrastructure. Each is a way of seeing the world, or a pattern that helps you read a situation in ways you might not have been able to read before. The obvious question, though, is where does any of this heavy theory actually connect with current reality? Is there anywhere on Earth where the six inversions, the constellation, the transvestment pathways, and the community currency issuance are all being attempted? Or is this airy-fairy theory that simply dies on the vine of “one day someone should try this”?

The reality exists, even if invisible

The good news is that what’s emerging is surprisingly impressive. Good news first, bad news to follow.

Somewhere between one hundred and two hundred bioregional and commons-based projects are operational worldwide, on every inhabited continent, and in every kind of geography.

Mondragón in the Basque country, Spain, with eighty thousand worker-owners across two hundred and fifty enterprises.

Sarvodaya Shramadana in Sri Lanka, active in fifteen thousand villages.

Sarafu in Kenya, which Will Ruddick and colleagues have documented in peer-reviewed work, running a genuinely non-fiat community currency across more than eighty communities and sixty thousand households.

Cooperation Jackson in Mississippi.

Regenerate Cascadia in the Pacific Northwest.

Kudumbashree in Kerala , India, organizing four and a half million women.

The Chikukwa Permaculture Project in Zimbabwe.

The Deccan Development Society in Telangana, India.

Guardians of Earth is running nine hundred and fifty-five active Nature Realms, each geofenced, each with its own community, treasury, and ecological score.

That’s a lot of light in a lot of places, which is good news amidst all the ‘other stuff’ unfolding in our streams of system-determined content.

Here’s a spreadsheet I use just to track the largest and most visible nodes. There are many more (so apologies if I’ve not listed your particular project).

What I Learned from the Data

These examples are each inspiring in their own right, but there’s a structural finding that stopped me cold when I first spotted the pattern in the data: almost none of these projects meets all three important conditions.

The first condition is place. In other words, the project is bound to a real ecological geography like a watershed, a bioregion, or a landscape you can walk across. Kirkpatrick Sale laid this out in Dwellers in the Land (1985). A more recent paper in Planning Theory & Practice (2025), “Bioregionalism and Degrowth,” extends it into peer-reviewed contemporary work. Most projects meet this condition, because bioregional projects self-select for it. Check. The second condition is commons. What this means is that the project holds or governs some form of commons protected from private enclosure. It could be land trusts, seed banks, cooperative ownership, indigenous territorial governance, or community forest management. The empirical foundation is Elinor Ostrom’s Governing the Commons (1990), which won her the Nobel in economics in 2009. It’s backed by forty years of case-study work to prove it wasn’t just theory. Ostrom demonstrated that networked commons can self-govern without central control across fisheries, irrigation systems, forest commons, and grazing lands. Somewhere between sixty and seventy percent of the projects on the global list meet this condition, some more robustly than others. Partial check. The third condition is scaffolding. What I mean by this is that the project is held by an economic system that prices symbiotic behavior cheaper than extractive behavior. This is where almost every regenerative project fails, or more specifically, isn’t evolutionarily coherent. Almost every project on the list operates on the same fiat, interest-bearing, debt-backed money the rest of us operates within. As we saw in Framework 2, this monetary system encodes constant growth, which is the exact opposite of what their governance is trying to accomplish. Stated differently, their governance is symbiotic, but their money is extractive. The money wins every time, because the form of money dictates the price of every other behavior. In other words (and I’ve seen this happen over and over again) well-intentioned actors in a bioregional regenerative project inevitably resort to competitive behavior, because that’s what the money system dictates. Zero check.

Inter-bioregional extraction and competition

A huge penny-dropping moment arrived when I realized that bioregions are currently competing against each other, despite the rhetoric of collaboration in a global commons. This is a big deal.

Every bioregional project competes for the same pool of philanthropic capital, grant funding, impact investment, and donor attention. They have to, because there is no other substrate to draw from. Two regenerative projects in adjacent watersheds end up pitching the same foundations and courting the same wealth holders. Their governance charters call for collaboration, but their funding realities pit them against each other for survival. Our monetary system (or the Market form of coordination) sets the price of every other behavior. Right now, for a bioregional project, that price is competition against its natural allies.

The Network form is the collaborative coordination architecture I’ve been describing across these ten weeks. It’s the +N in Ronfeldt’s TIMN shorthand. Bioregional projects cannot instantiate the Network form while they’re still trapped inside Market-form competition for extractive-economy resources. The substrate holds them in the form the substrate was built for.

OK, that’s the bad news, but the good news is I see a way through this, despite how challenging it might appear to introduce a bioregional currency. It’s grounded in the observation that the bioregional movement has built the nodes, but it has yet to build the hyphae between them.

Hyphae are the thin white threads of fungal mycelium that carry information and nutrients across a forest floor. In the mature forest we discussed in Framework 5, the trees are the nodes, and the hyphae are what keeps the forest healthy. Without the hyphae, you have a clump of trees, each one competing for its own light and nutrients. With the hyphae, you have a coordinated system that redistributes surplus to where it’s needed.

Bioregional and regenerative projects worldwide today are a clump of trees. What’s missing is what makes them a forest, and Sir Tim Smit left us a clue about how we address this in the opening 2035 scene when he convened ‘the fourth annual Hansetag.’

The Hanseatic Hyphae

Between roughly 1358 and 1669, seventy to a hundred and seventy German-speaking trading cities coordinated their commerce, their diplomacy, and their collective defense without ever forming a state. They had no permanent officials, no central treasury, no standing army, and no shared coinage. What they had was a shared protocol:

Trade privileges collectively negotiated.

Dispute resolution processes agreed in common.

A credible threat of exclusion if a member city violated the code.

The economic historians Ewert and Selzer describe the League as coordinating through “trust, reputation and reciprocal relations.” It held together for three centuries, which is longer than most modern nations have existed.

The reason the Hanseatic League eventually fell apart is more useful to us than what they accomplished. The League held together as long as belonging was more profitable than leaving. When territorial states offered individual cities and better terms for going it alone, the incentive structure flipped on its head. The last Hansetag convention attracted only nine cities from the initial hundred cities or so. Stated differently, that’s a 90% rejection rate of a coordination form that worked exceptionally well… until it didn’t. Keep that in mind when you observe the rising rejection rate of the current Market form of coordination, represented by rising populist movements globally.

The peer-reviewed research that comes closest to describing what a bioregional Hansa would look like is Kostakis, Niaros, Dafermos and Michel Bauwens’ 2015 paper in Futures, on what they call cosmo-localism: globally shared design commons combined with locally rooted production. The phrase cosmo-localism may sound academic, but the essense is the same as the Hanseatic League: shared protocols across autonomous nodes, coordinated without central control.

The architecture I’ve been describing over the past ten weeks is Hanseatic in shape, though it will need something the Hansa didn’t have: a normative code strong enough to hold when the material return from participation fluctuates. The Benedictines managed this for fifteen hundred years. The Cistercians nearly nine hundred. The Quakers roughly three hundred and seventy (so far). All of them maintained their forms of coordination despite challenging terms of what ‘belonging’ meant.

If the emerging bioregional nodes can achieve any form of coherence during the Decade of Dramatic Disruption (2026-2035), it will be because it holds elements of both Hanseatic coordination architecture and monastic normative durability.

The Connective Tissue

OK, let’s wrap this up with where I see this (potentially) going and why our humble valley may play a (somewhat important) role.

The research has reached its limits. Every component of the Emancipation Architecture already has its peer-reviewed foundations and in this essay I’ve done my best to lay out the historical precedents that could provide useful examples. What the literature doesn’t yet have, and cannot have until someone develops it, is the empirical evidence of an integrated system running as a new reality that conclusively shows the old is obsolete. This would include, as a minimum, demonstrating a multi-bioregion currency clearing, a commons trust holding land under regenerative mandate while a bioregional currency issues against verifiable ecological capacity, a Regenerative Participation Income seeded broadly enough to test whether the mechanism does what the theory says it does, and transvestment pathways carrying real capital from extractive holdings into commons form at scale. 😮

That evidence can only come from a working example, and it’s no small thing to accomplish.

This is why, in my humble opinion, the Valley of Grace might matter at a level beyond what we’re trying to do within the local community. What we’re hoping to accomplish is designed, from the outset, to generate the empirical data the peer-reviewed literature has been lacking. There’s a 2024 paper that specifically named what’s missing: concrete monetary and distributional proposals, empirically tested at scale. The Valley of Grace is a first attempt at exactly that. When the results come in, whether they confirm the design or force revisions, they’ll be primary data the next generation of ecological economics work is built on. I hope other bioregions will join us.

Yes, but how?

I’ve been following many Web 3, crypto, and decentralized governance experiments for more than a decade. One of them is Guardians of Earth (GoE). I must confess that I didn’t fully appreciate the role they might play in how this is all unfolding… until I created a Valley of Grace Realm on their platform. Another penny-dropping moment.

GoE runs a platform of 955 active Nature Realms globally. Each Realm is a geofenced piece of land with its own community, its own treasury of BioCultural Units, its own BioScore composite ecological health metric, and its own governance layer. The BioScore is not yet the ecological backing a full bioregional currency requires, though it’s the closest operational approximation I’ve seen. It gives ecological health a public, verifiable, comparable single number that means exactly the same thing between different bioregions. In other words, BioCultural Units are the clearing protocol, which I mentioned in the opening scene.

A screen shot of our (very low) BioCultural Unit score. Watch this space .

What GoE have developed matters because the BioScore is where a bioregion’s ecological health becomes publicly legible. When every bioregion in the table I shared earlier register as Realms, their ecological health becomes publicly legible. The exchange of BioCultural Units between Realms provides an interim protocol for inter-node exchange of nutrients (lessons learned) while the full bioregional currency architecture is being built.

This is the missing connective tissue. It’s the trellis on which the full clearing protocol Tim Smit’s 2035 convening depends on learns to grow. Between now and 2035, GoE gives the network somewhere to practice.

What The Valley of Grace Represents

As yet another in the emerging collection of bioregional nodes, Valley of Grace is insignificant. There are far more impressive nodes elsewhere. However, as I explained earlier, the research doesn’t yet have data on currencies backed by verifiable ecological capacity within a watershed, specifically clearing between nodes. This is how a forest measures overall health, and we have no global mechanism that can remotely match a natural system that measures and tracks system health the way forest hyphae does. This ecosystem would include, as a minimum:

A Regenerative Participation Income paid in that currency to community members who engage in verifiable regenerative activity. Soil restoration, water stewardship, community care work, elder care, or childcare are all qualifying activities. That’s the broad-base seeding mechanism from Framework 6, and it’s genuinely novel territory.

A Bioregional Commons Trust holding land in perpetuity, governed by a tripartite board no single party can capture. That’s the commons node in the constellation from Framework 7. Ostrom’s design principles predict this can work. Valley of Grace tests it under contemporary Southern African legal conditions.

Transvestment Commitments from wealth holders converting extractive holdings into commons-backed capital. That’s Framework 8. The peer-reviewed literature on divestment is substantial. The literature on transvestment is essentially non-existent, because transvestment barely exists yet as a documented phenomenon at scale.

An eighteen-month worldview and conceptual-repertoire phase before any currency is issued, because a substrate change (Material to Mycelial) without a consciousness change (Material to Mycelial) collapses back into the substrate it came from. That’s the developmental substrate this series has been building all the way through.

Ecological Verification via the Guardians of Earth platform, which makes the valley’s ecological health publicly measurable and comparable to other Nature Realms globally. This is the beginning of the clearing infrastructure the 2035 Hansetag depends on. It also gives the peer-reviewed researchers of 2030 something they cannot generate for themselves from behind a desk: comparable, longitudinal, community-verified ecological and economic data from a live implementation.

If Valley of Grace works the way I can see it working, the model can be transferred to other bioregions, without first having to implement individual bioregional currencies. If it doesn’t work, we’ll learn something specific about why, and we’ll adjust. Either way, the next round of evolutionary learning will be built on evidence that doesn’t currently exist.

So What?

If you’ve followed this series of essays, you now have a worldview healthy enough to navigate the transition the Decade of Dramatic Disruption brings. You may not have all the answers yet, and that’s OK, because nobody does. But what you can now do is read a situation through an evolutionarily coherent lens, which you may not have been able to do three months ago.

You can see the substrate below the surface and you can see how the current system determines behavior.

You can distinguish beween nodes (rah-rah-regen projects) and hyphae (the connective tissue enabling flow).

You can spot a divestment story where previously you might have heard a solution.

You can name a coercion phase or mechanism when it appears on your radar.

You can spot an alpha window when it opens, and you know it won’t be long before it closes.

That’s what this series has been for. The essays were the vehicle, but the worldview beneath it is the much more valuable outcome you now hold (with reverence).

Step Through the Threshold

There’s only a single, simple, significant invitation: Name the bioregion you live in.

That’s it.

Name the watershed.

Learn its boundaries.

Find out where the water in your tap comes from and where it goes to.

Learn what grows there before anyone built a road or installed plumbing.

Learn who else lives there, what commons already exist, and who governs what happens in the commons.

Every bioregional project in the table above started with someone doing just this. Someone who lived in a place and became curious about what that place actually represented. From that curiosity, possibilities blossomed. And if you’re already active in a bioregion, register it on https://www.guardiansofearth.io/ so we can start sharing nutrients.

I don’t know whether Valley of Grace will produce meaningful operational results within this decade.

I also don’t know whether other bioregional practitioners will start sharing nutrients globally.

What I do know is that a coordination form is attempting to prolong the old, tired and obsolete Market form. Whether the transcendent Network form takes shape before it can be crushed is entirely up to whatever you and I do next.

That’s all for this week, and for this entire series of theory.

What comes next is hands-in-the soil application.

Until then, remember to love the ones you’re with, and frame on!

Michael 💚