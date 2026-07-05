The Emerging Global Living Laboratory
Introducing Valley of Grace as a Node in the Bioregional +Network - Framework 10
Why this essay? This is the final essay in our 10-part series of frameworks. It’s the one I’m most excited about because it makes real the theoretical groundwork I had to lay out to explain (mainly to myself) why we’re taking a very different — yet evolutionarily coherent — approach to the work we’re doing in our humble valley. The scenario I want to present hasn’t happened yet. I’ll describe it anyway, because it’s the future this whole series has been quietly working toward, with all the science to back it up so that you know I’m not smoking my socks.
It’s October 2035 and we’re sitting in a cosy meeting space inside the Eden Project in Cornwall, UK. Sir Tim Smit is convening the fourth annual Hansetag of what has come to be called the Living Commons.1 Forty-seven delegations are present. Each represents a bioregion holding its own currency, its own commons trust, and its own governance charter. None of them answers to any government, central body, or any other bioregion. What brings them together is that all of them have signed the same clearing protocol.2
At one of the long tables, a woman from the Overberg, South Africa sits with a printout in front of her. It shows a transaction that cleared three days earlier. Seven thousand units of her bioregion’s currency, backed by regenerative activity in the Valley of Grace watershed, was exchanged against forestry credits held by a cooperative in the Columbia basin.3 The clearing happened without a bank, credit card, or point-of-sale terminal and the exchange rate was set by a protocol her father helped draft in 2027. She’s twenty-one years old, and she’s excited about the new forms of human coordination models she’s been working on since she completed high school.
None of this has happened yet, but I can see this reality in the not too distant future because it’s the natural outcome of an evolutionary process already underway.
This is the closing essay in a series of frameworks for the end of normal. What I want to show is that the architecture we’ve been describing across these ten weeks has a real location, with real people living real lives. More importantly, they’re collaborating in a real global commons that already exists, even though it can’t yet be seen. By the end of this essay, you won’t be able to unsee what’s emerging.
What the essays have been building towards
Every framework in our series so far has been a piece of interpretive infrastructure. Each is a way of seeing the world, or a pattern that helps you read a situation in ways you might not have been able to read before. The obvious question, though, is where does any of this heavy theory actually connect with current reality? Is there anywhere on Earth where the six inversions, the constellation, the transvestment pathways, and the community currency issuance are all being attempted? Or is this airy-fairy theory that simply dies on the vine of “one day someone should try this”?
The reality exists, even if invisible
The good news is that what’s emerging is surprisingly impressive. Good news first, bad news to follow.
Somewhere between one hundred and two hundred bioregional and commons-based projects are operational worldwide, on every inhabited continent, and in every kind of geography.
Mondragón in the Basque country, Spain, with eighty thousand worker-owners across two hundred and fifty enterprises.4
Sarvodaya Shramadana in Sri Lanka, active in fifteen thousand villages.5
Sarafu in Kenya, which Will Ruddick and colleagues have documented in peer-reviewed work, running a genuinely non-fiat community currency across more than eighty communities and sixty thousand households.6
Cooperation Jackson in Mississippi.7
Regenerate Cascadia in the Pacific Northwest.8
Kudumbashree in Kerala, India, organizing four and a half million women.9
The Chikukwa Permaculture Project in Zimbabwe.10
The Deccan Development Society in Telangana, India.11
Guardians of Earth is running nine hundred and fifty-five active Nature Realms, each geofenced, each with its own community, treasury, and ecological score.12
That’s a lot of light in a lot of places, which is good news amidst all the ‘other stuff’ unfolding in our streams of system-determined content.
Here’s a spreadsheet I use just to track the largest and most visible nodes. There are many more (so apologies if I’ve not listed your particular project).
What I Learned from the Data
These examples are each inspiring in their own right, but there’s a structural finding that stopped me cold when I first spotted the pattern in the data: almost none of these projects meets all three important conditions.
The first condition is place. In other words, the project is bound to a real ecological geography like a watershed, a bioregion, or a landscape you can walk across. Kirkpatrick Sale laid this out in Dwellers in the Land (1985).13 A more recent paper in Planning Theory & Practice (2025), “Bioregionalism and Degrowth,” extends it into peer-reviewed contemporary work.14 Most projects meet this condition, because bioregional projects self-select for it. Check.
The second condition is commons. What this means is that the project holds or governs some form of commons protected from private enclosure. It could be land trusts, seed banks, cooperative ownership, indigenous territorial governance, or community forest management. The empirical foundation is Elinor Ostrom’s Governing the Commons (1990), which won her the Nobel in economics in 2009.15 It’s backed by forty years of case-study work to prove it wasn’t just theory. Ostrom demonstrated that networked commons can self-govern without central control across fisheries, irrigation systems, forest commons, and grazing lands. Somewhere between sixty and seventy percent of the projects on the global list meet this condition, some more robustly than others. Partial check.
The third condition is scaffolding. What I mean by this is that the project is held by an economic system that prices symbiotic behavior cheaper than extractive behavior.16 This is where almost every regenerative project fails, or more specifically, isn’t evolutionarily coherent. Almost every project on the list operates on the same fiat, interest-bearing, debt-backed money the rest of us operates within. As we saw in Framework 2, this monetary system encodes constant growth, which is the exact opposite of what their governance is trying to accomplish. Stated differently, their governance is symbiotic, but their money is extractive. The money wins every time, because the form of money dictates the price of every other behavior. In other words (and I’ve seen this happen over and over again) well-intentioned actors in a bioregional regenerative project inevitably resort to competitive behavior, because that’s what the money system dictates.17 Zero check.
Inter-bioregional extraction and competition
A huge penny-dropping moment arrived when I realized that bioregions are currently competing against each other, despite the rhetoric of collaboration in a global commons. This is a big deal.
Every bioregional project competes for the same pool of philanthropic capital, grant funding, impact investment, and donor attention. They have to, because there is no other substrate to draw from. Two regenerative projects in adjacent watersheds end up pitching the same foundations and courting the same wealth holders. Their governance charters call for collaboration, but their funding realities pit them against each other for survival. Our monetary system (or the Market form of coordination) sets the price of every other behavior. Right now, for a bioregional project, that price is competition against its natural allies.
The Network form is the collaborative coordination architecture I’ve been describing across these ten weeks. It’s the +N in Ronfeldt’s TIMN shorthand. Bioregional projects cannot instantiate the Network form while they’re still trapped inside Market-form competition for extractive-economy resources. The substrate holds them in the form the substrate was built for.
OK, that’s the bad news, but the good news is I see a way through this, despite how challenging it might appear to introduce a bioregional currency. It’s grounded in the observation that the bioregional movement has built the nodes, but it has yet to build the hyphae between them.
Hyphae are the thin white threads of fungal mycelium that carry information and nutrients across a forest floor. In the mature forest we discussed in Framework 5, the trees are the nodes, and the hyphae are what keeps the forest healthy. Without the hyphae, you have a clump of trees, each one competing for its own light and nutrients. With the hyphae, you have a coordinated system that redistributes surplus to where it’s needed.
Bioregional and regenerative projects worldwide today are a clump of trees. What’s missing is what makes them a forest, and Sir Tim Smit left us a clue about how we address this in the opening 2035 scene when he convened ‘the fourth annual Hansetag.’
The Hanseatic Hyphae
Between roughly 1358 and 1669, seventy to a hundred and seventy German-speaking trading cities coordinated their commerce, their diplomacy, and their collective defense without ever forming a state.18 They had no permanent officials, no central treasury, no standing army, and no shared coinage. What they had was a shared protocol:
Trade privileges collectively negotiated.
Dispute resolution processes agreed in common.
A credible threat of exclusion if a member city violated the code.
The economic historians Ewert and Selzer describe the League as coordinating through “trust, reputation and reciprocal relations.” It held together for three centuries, which is longer than most modern nations have existed.19
The reason the Hanseatic League eventually fell apart is more useful to us than what they accomplished. The League held together as long as belonging was more profitable than leaving. When territorial states offered individual cities and better terms for going it alone, the incentive structure flipped on its head. The last Hansetag convention attracted only nine cities from the initial hundred cities or so. Stated differently, that’s a 90% rejection rate of a coordination form that worked exceptionally well… until it didn’t. Keep that in mind when you observe the rising rejection rate of the current Market form of coordination, represented by rising populist movements globally.
The peer-reviewed research that comes closest to describing what a bioregional Hansa would look like is Kostakis, Niaros, Dafermos and Michel Bauwens’ 2015 paper in Futures, on what they call cosmo-localism: globally shared design commons combined with locally rooted production.20 The phrase cosmo-localism may sound academic, but the essense is the same as the Hanseatic League: shared protocols across autonomous nodes, coordinated without central control.
The architecture I’ve been describing over the past ten weeks is Hanseatic in shape, though it will need something the Hansa didn’t have: a normative code strong enough to hold when the material return from participation fluctuates. The Benedictines managed this for fifteen hundred years.21 The Cistercians nearly nine hundred.22 The Quakers roughly three hundred and seventy (so far).23 All of them maintained their forms of coordination despite challenging terms of what ‘belonging’ meant.
If the emerging bioregional nodes can achieve any form of coherence during the Decade of Dramatic Disruption (2026-2035), it will be because it holds elements of both Hanseatic coordination architecture and monastic normative durability.
The Connective Tissue
OK, let’s wrap this up with where I see this (potentially) going and why our humble valley may play a (somewhat important) role.
The research has reached its limits. Every component of the Emancipation Architecture already has its peer-reviewed foundations and in this essay I’ve done my best to lay out the historical precedents that could provide useful examples. What the literature doesn’t yet have, and cannot have until someone develops it, is the empirical evidence of an integrated system running as a new reality that conclusively shows the old is obsolete.24 This would include, as a minimum, demonstrating a multi-bioregion currency clearing, a commons trust holding land under regenerative mandate while a bioregional currency issues against verifiable ecological capacity, a Regenerative Participation Income seeded broadly enough to test whether the mechanism does what the theory says it does, and transvestment pathways carrying real capital from extractive holdings into commons form at scale. 😮
That evidence can only come from a working example, and it’s no small thing to accomplish.
This is why, in my humble opinion, the Valley of Grace might matter at a level beyond what we’re trying to do within the local community. What we’re hoping to accomplish is designed, from the outset, to generate the empirical data the peer-reviewed literature has been lacking. There’s a 2024 paper that specifically named what’s missing: concrete monetary and distributional proposals, empirically tested at scale.25 The Valley of Grace is a first attempt at exactly that. When the results come in, whether they confirm the design or force revisions, they’ll be primary data the next generation of ecological economics work is built on. I hope other bioregions will join us.
Yes, but how?
I’ve been following many Web 3, crypto, and decentralized governance experiments for more than a decade. One of them is Guardians of Earth (GoE). I must confess that I didn’t fully appreciate the role they might play in how this is all unfolding… until I created a Valley of Grace Realm on their platform. Another penny-dropping moment.
GoE runs a platform of 955 active Nature Realms globally.26 Each Realm is a geofenced piece of land with its own community, its own treasury of BioCultural Units, its own BioScore composite ecological health metric, and its own governance layer. The BioScore is not yet the ecological backing a full bioregional currency requires, though it’s the closest operational approximation I’ve seen. It gives ecological health a public, verifiable, comparable single number that means exactly the same thing between different bioregions. In other words, BioCultural Units are the clearing protocol, which I mentioned in the opening scene.
What GoE have developed matters because the BioScore is where a bioregion’s ecological health becomes publicly legible. When every bioregion in the table I shared earlier register as Realms, their ecological health becomes publicly legible. The exchange of BioCultural Units between Realms provides an interim protocol for inter-node exchange of nutrients (lessons learned) while the full bioregional currency architecture is being built.
This is the missing connective tissue. It’s the trellis on which the full clearing protocol Tim Smit’s 2035 convening depends on learns to grow. Between now and 2035, GoE gives the network somewhere to practice.
What The Valley of Grace Represents
As yet another in the emerging collection of bioregional nodes, Valley of Grace is insignificant. There are far more impressive nodes elsewhere. However, as I explained earlier, the research doesn’t yet have data on currencies backed by verifiable ecological capacity within a watershed, specifically clearing between nodes. This is how a forest measures overall health, and we have no global mechanism that can remotely match a natural system that measures and tracks system health the way forest hyphae does. This ecosystem would include, as a minimum:
A Regenerative Participation Income paid in that currency to community members who engage in verifiable regenerative activity. Soil restoration, water stewardship, community care work, elder care, or childcare are all qualifying activities. That’s the broad-base seeding mechanism from Framework 6, and it’s genuinely novel territory.
A Bioregional Commons Trust holding land in perpetuity, governed by a tripartite board no single party can capture. That’s the commons node in the constellation from Framework 7. Ostrom’s design principles predict this can work. Valley of Grace tests it under contemporary Southern African legal conditions.
Transvestment Commitments from wealth holders converting extractive holdings into commons-backed capital. That’s Framework 8. The peer-reviewed literature on divestment is substantial. The literature on transvestment is essentially non-existent, because transvestment barely exists yet as a documented phenomenon at scale.
An eighteen-month worldview and conceptual-repertoire phase before any currency is issued, because a substrate change (Material to Mycelial) without a consciousness change (Material to Mycelial) collapses back into the substrate it came from. That’s the developmental substrate this series has been building all the way through.
Ecological Verification via the Guardians of Earth platform, which makes the valley’s ecological health publicly measurable and comparable to other Nature Realms globally. This is the beginning of the clearing infrastructure the 2035 Hansetag depends on. It also gives the peer-reviewed researchers of 2030 something they cannot generate for themselves from behind a desk: comparable, longitudinal, community-verified ecological and economic data from a live implementation.
If Valley of Grace works the way I can see it working, the model can be transferred to other bioregions, without first having to implement individual bioregional currencies. If it doesn’t work, we’ll learn something specific about why, and we’ll adjust. Either way, the next round of evolutionary learning will be built on evidence that doesn’t currently exist.
So What?
If you’ve followed this series of essays, you now have a worldview healthy enough to navigate the transition the Decade of Dramatic Disruption brings. You may not have all the answers yet, and that’s OK, because nobody does. But what you can now do is read a situation through an evolutionarily coherent lens, which you may not have been able to do three months ago.
You can see the substrate below the surface and you can see how the current system determines behavior.
You can distinguish beween nodes (rah-rah-regen projects) and hyphae (the connective tissue enabling flow).
You can spot a divestment story where previously you might have heard a solution.
You can name a coercion phase or mechanism when it appears on your radar.
You can spot an alpha window when it opens, and you know it won’t be long before it closes.
That’s what this series has been for. The essays were the vehicle, but the worldview beneath it is the much more valuable outcome you now hold (with reverence).
Step Through the Threshold
There’s only a single, simple, significant invitation: Name the bioregion you live in.
That’s it.
Name the watershed.
Learn its boundaries.
Find out where the water in your tap comes from and where it goes to.
Learn what grows there before anyone built a road or installed plumbing.
Learn who else lives there, what commons already exist, and who governs what happens in the commons.
Every bioregional project in the table above started with someone doing just this. Someone who lived in a place and became curious about what that place actually represented. From that curiosity, possibilities blossomed. And if you’re already active in a bioregion, register it on https://www.guardiansofearth.io/ so we can start sharing nutrients.
I don’t know whether Valley of Grace will produce meaningful operational results within this decade.
I also don’t know whether other bioregional practitioners will start sharing nutrients globally.
What I do know is that a coordination form is attempting to prolong the old, tired and obsolete Market form. Whether the transcendent Network form takes shape before it can be crushed is entirely up to whatever you and I do next.
That’s all for this week, and for this entire series of theory.
What comes next is hands-in-the soil application.
Until then, remember to love the ones you’re with, and frame on!
Michael 💚
Sir Tim Smit is the creative genius behind the Eden Project in Cornwall England. I became fascinated with how he accomplished this incredible construction (as well as others around the world) through his ‘secret weapon’ of telling Future Truths. “I do a lot of lying (to get people inspired by the outcome I can see). It’s a phrase that doesn’t go down well so I’ve actually come up with a different phrase to cover it. It’s called the telling of future truths.” - Tim Smit. More: https://bit.ly/EdProj
In finance and banking, a clearing protocol is a standardized set of rules used by clearinghouses and decentralized blockchain networks to confirm, settle, and clear transactions, ensuring that buyers and sellers fulfill their financial obligations. As you’ll see from the rest of this essay, we’re going to use the term to represent something entirely different, although the principle is sound.
Valley of Grace is the English translation of Genadendal, the largest settlement in our valley. I spent a year living in the museum precinct getting to know the ins and outs of the inhabitants. My daughter and I now live in Greyton, 5kms away, because it’s more convenient for schooling. You can find a Google Earth presentation of the valley here. You can read more about the setting and history here: https://coda.io/@sog/valley-of-grace
Mondragón’s recipe for success is that the employees manage the company by themselves. Instead of being owned by any shareholders or billionaires, Mondragón employees own their company and make their own decisions. https://www.mondragon-corporation.com/en/ More here.
The Sarvodaya Shramadana Movement is a self-governance movement in Sri Lanka, which provides comprehensive development and conflict resolution programs to villages. It was the largest indigenous organization working on reconstruction from the tsunami caused by the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and was far more effective than local government. It was founded in 1958 by A. T. Ariyaratne. https://www.sarvodaya.org More here.
The Sarafu Network is the premier Economic Commons platform in Kenya, based on Community Inclusion Currencies. Contemporary protocol-level instance closest to the full engineering specification. Post-2022 migration to Celo blockchain Commitment Pooling architecture. Idle commitments decay through demurrage. Research paper at https://www.nature.com/articles/s41597-022-01539-4 and more here.
Cooperation Jackson is a network of worker-owned cooperatives and solidarity economy institutions based in Jackson, Mississippi. It aims to build a sustainable, democratic local economy to empower the Black working class and work towards a transition to ecosocialism. https://cooperationjackson.org/intro
Regenerate Cascadia is a Canadian long-term vision and process that works with on-the-ground communities to design and implement new frameworks of governance, ecology, and economy for the regeneration and health of our bioregion. https://regeneratecascadia.org and more here.
Kudumbashree is the Kerala State Poverty Eradication Mission. Launched in 1998, it operates as a vast, three-tier women’s network, from Neighbourhood Groups (NHGs) to Area Development Societies (ADS) and Community Development Societies (CDS). It empowers women through micro-credit, skill training, collective farming, and micro-enterprises. https://web.archive.org/web/20260201203949/https://www.kudumbashree.org/
The Chikukwa Permaculture Project in Zimbabwe’s Chimanimani district is one of the world’s most celebrated community-led regeneration initiatives. Starting in 1991, it transformed heavily deforested, drought-stricken villages into lush, food-secure landscapes using water harvesting, agro-forestry, and ecological farming, benefiting over 40,000 people. https://au.permacultureprinciples.com/product/chikukwa-project/
The Deccan Development Society (DDS) is an award-winning grassroots organization that empowers marginalized Dalit women (the ‘untouchables’ or lowest social group in India) through agriculture, education, and community media. Operating in the Zaheerabad region of Telangana, India, it enables nearly 5,000 women to collectivize into Sanghams (village-level associations) to achieve food sovereignty, environmental sustainability, and gender justice. https://www.ddsindia.org
Guardians of Earth (GoE) is an innovative environmental platform that combines gamified technology and community science to combat the global biodiversity crisis. By using mobile games like Spirits of the Realms, players act as real-world Explorers who discover and document local wildlife. These sightings help gather valuable ecological data that supports real-world conservation efforts. https://scistarter.org/guardians-of-earth
Dwellers in the Land: The Bioregional Vision by Kirkpatrick Sale (1985): https://www.amazon.com/dp/0820322059 or PDF available here: https://z-lib.sk/book/M9pw88wJ5O/dwellers-in-the-land-the-bioregional-vision.html
“Bioregionalism and Degrowth: Addressing the Urban-Other Divide” (published in Planning Theory & Practice July 2025) outlines a spatial planning approach to reduce material demand. It proposes shifting to natural ecosystem boundaries, rather than arbitrary administrative zones, to manage resources, build circular local economies, and establish cooperative networks between cities and rural areas. https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/14649357.2025.2524106
Governing the Commons: The Evolution of Institutions for Collective Action by Elinor Ostrom (1990). PDF and videos at https://bit.ly/49J7jWy.
The idea that a coordination mechanism can ‘price symbiotic behavior cheaper than extractive behavior’ draws on Elisabet Sahtouris’ biological work on mature ecosystems, where ‘symbiotic’ is just another word for ‘collaborative.’ She argues that species in Type III climax systems (old-growth forests, coral reefs, prairies) collaborate because collaboration is more energy-efficient than continued competition. She extends the biology into monetary terms in “Ecosophy: Nature’s Guide to a Better World” (Kosmos Journal, Spring/Summer 2014 https://kosmosjournal.org/article/ecosophy-natures-guide-to-a-better-world/), citing the ATP currency inside cells as an example of a non-debt medium of exchange issued by mitochondria and carefully regulated. Having spent significant time with her, she privately admitted to me that her biological research carried more academic weight than the biology-to-money mapping work she tackled together with Bernard Lietaer. I see this as an opportunity to develop that thinking further, hence the remainder of this essay.
I usually upset regen spokespeople when I say that their level and form of coordination is inadequate when compared to the Market form of coordination (David Ronfeldt’s TIMN). I’m open to having a healthy debate about this, but please make sure you have all your evidence ready to counter my claim that collaboration within a competitive system is ultimately a pipe dream, at least at the scale the regen movement is hoping for.
The Hanseatic League was an organization founded by north German towns and German merchant communities abroad to protect their mutual trading interests. The league dominated commercial activity in northern Europe from the 13th to the 15th century. In contrast to the Western Roman Empire (27 BC to 476 AD) and the Byzantine Empire (330 AD to 1453) where trade and shipping routes concentrated around the Mediterranean Sea, the Hanseatic League’s trade routes concentrated on the Baltic Sea and North Sea. https://www.hanse.org/en See more at https://bit.ly/HansLeague.
Institutions of Hanseatic Trade - Studies on the Political Economy of a Medieval Network Organisation by Ulf Christian Ewert and Stephan Selzer: https://library.oapen.org/bitstream/id/571582cc-1258-4b26-8247-6b75f7e05fe0/1000248.pdf and more at https://bit.ly/HansLeague
Design global, manufacture local: Exploring the contours of an emerging productive model, Pages 126-135: https://www.sciencedirect.com/journal/futures/vol/73/suppl/C. See more here.
Benedictine monasteries operate as a highly effective, decentralized form of coordination based on the Rule of Saint Benedict. Rather than a rigid top-down hierarchy, the movement unites hundreds of autonomous abbeys globally through shared cultural, operational, and spiritual frameworks. See Hilary White’s exceptional 2024 timeless essay:
The Cistercian coordination system is the order’s revolutionary federated governance, established in 1119 by the Charter of Charity (Carta Caritatis). https://abbey.cistercian.org/history/the-cistercian-order/cistercian-beginnings/ It decentralized authority across a network of interdependent monasteries using three core components:
Filiation: Instead of a single headquarters, every new Cistercian abbey was legally "adopted" as a daughter house by its founding monastery. The founding Abbot performed annual visitations to ensure strict compliance.
General Chapter: An annual, mandatory summit of all Cistercian abbots at Cîteaux to decide legislation and maintain uniform discipline across all sites.
Uniformity: A system mandating that all monasteries strictly observe the same rules, austere lifestyle, and manual labor schedule.
The unique, consensus-based Quaker Decision-Making Process is the non-hierarchical organizational structure used to coordinate local, regional, and global Quaker communities. It is rooted in spiritual equality, contemplative waiting, and collective discernment rather than top-down authority. See the Quaker Committee Handbook: https://www.quaker.org.uk/documents/quaker-committee-handbook-2025
“You never change things by fighting the existing reality. To change something, build a new model that makes the existing model obsolete.” - Bucky Fuller
In John-Oliver Engler’s landmark 2024 literature review on degrowth, researchers found a critical gap in the existing post-growth literature: a distinct lack of concrete, unified monetary and distributional policy proposals. The study evaluated 951 scientific publications, finding that existing ideas on wealth redistribution and currency mechanics remain highly fragmented. See 15 years of degrowth research: A systematic review: https://ideas.repec.org/a/eee/ecolec/v218y2024ics0921800923003646.html
Guardians of Earth are scientists, game designers, ecologists, coders, artists, system architects, and storytellers who have created a tech platform that, as far as I can see, enables everything I’ve been writing about in the Emancipation Architecture, even though it’s not remotely obvious from their website: https://www.guardiansofearth.io