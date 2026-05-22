When I started Framer OS, I hadn’t quite anticipated how complex things would become, and how quickly. It was just going to be me writing a few essays a month describing the shape of the change underway. The assumption was things would remain relatively stable.

Since then, the world stage has become more chaotic, this work has grown, and the essays have become denser, a lot more than I expected. The frameworks have layered complexity on top of each other. A reader who subscribes today walks into the middle of a conversation that has been building for two years, and it can be a little overwhelming. I’ve received a few DMs and emails about exactly this recently. The general feedback I’m getting is you like the work, but diving directly into the detail can be a little intimidating when you first arrive.

So, as of today, we now have two new entrances.

The Way In

The first entrance is a new section called The Way In, written by Marian Marley.

You’ll recognize the logo.

Marian reached out to me a short while ago about how to make this work more approachable without making it shallower. She’s the right person for the job. She spent more than 30 years teaching English to community college students at all levels, from the very basic (write a correct sentence) to advanced classes for exceptional students. A skill she developed over the years was the ability to explain complex ideas in ways that were easy(ish) for all students to understand. She’s now retired and can usually be found digging in her organic garden in Vermont, USA.

She brings to Framer OS what she brought to her classrooms: clarity amidst complexity. She can take a challenging idea and transform it into something manageable. She doesn’t water things down; she slows them down. There’s a difference, and you’ll feel it when you read her first essay, coming this Sunday.

The Way In is for the reader with a sense that something is shifting in the world and they have no language for it yet; they don’t even know where to start making sense of it all. Marian writes for that reader, in her own voice, at her own pace.

It is also for someone who’s already read Framer OS and have a friend, a child, a parent, or a colleague who keeps asking what this subscription is about. The Way In is the answer; it’s the door you can point them toward.

You can subscribe to The Way In on its own, or you can subscribe to the full Framer OS and get both. The choice is yours, and you’re currently subscribed to both. You can select which newsletters you receive here. This is what you’ll see; tap on the relevant slider to switch emails on or off:

The Threshold Set

The second entrance is The Threshold Set.

This is something different, and I’ve been quietly working on this for over a month. Those who have tested it have been pleasantly surprised. Unlike The Way In, it’s not a section of the publication. It’s a complete, self-contained instrument, containing seven documents and an AI prompt that hold the entire frame Framer OS has been building, in one place, that you can use without having to read everything else first.

The Set includes:

An introduction that tells you how to use the instrument. A short essay about what it feels like to start seeing the picture clearly. Most of us haven’t had anyone speak to us openly about the grief that comes with the times we’re in. The essay is there for the readers who need it. A statement about what would prove the whole frame wrong. Every serious frame should have one, and most do not. The main essay, The Fourth Form of Human Coordination, which tells the 12,000-year story of how humans have organized themselves, and how the way we are organized is changing again right now. It’s written at a 10th-grade reading level, and it’s readable in 15 minutes. This quick read will orientate you to everything going on. You’ll find that, all of a sudden, insane developments make perfect sense, when read through this lens. And then a context-setting prompt you attach to AI conversations to make any AI chatbot reason through the same frame described in the essay above. This is the working tool, and I’m really proud of it. There are more than 100 relevant academic papers informing this prompt, but you don’t need to read any of them. It will change how you make long term decisions and help you reinterpret anything you see on the news. Two reference documents with all the peer-reviewed research behind the frame, for the readers who want to double check the credibility of work.

The Set is built so you can use it immediately. You don’t need to understand the full depth of what Framer OS has been building over the past two years. You read the main essay. You attach the prompt to your AI. You start asking better questions about the longterm decisions in your life: where you should live; what work you commit to; how you invest your money; what you teach your children; any other question you’re contemplating.

It’s the same instrument I’ve been using for years, but it’s now packaged in a form you can take with you.

Screenshot of The Threshold Set

The Threshold Set is now included free for all annual Framer OS subscribers. For everyone else, it’s available separately for $97. If you’re already an annual subscriber, you should have received a DM from me. If you haven’t seen it, please check your Substack DMs or DM me directly and I’ll get it sorted out.

If you’re a monthly or free subscriber, please consider upgrading to annual ($60), as long as this won’t cause you any hardship. You’ll lock in a 17% savings AND get access to The Threshold Set. Substack handles any pro-rating if you’ve just made a monthly payment. (It’s a manual process of getting it to you after you upgrade, so please allow up to 6 hours, but I’ll be as quick as I can.)

I’ve put a lot of care and attention into this set, and it’s something you’ll use for the rest of your life. It’ll become more valuable as the Decade of Dramatic Disruption unfolds, so I hope you’ll consider this. That said, I don’t want a financial paywall getting in the way of you and your family’s safety and sanity. If you really can’t afford to support my work but would still like access, drop me a DM and let’s figure something out.

Get The Threshold Set

A Word About Subscription Rates

Framer OS now has two writers. Marian is volunteering her time, but I wouldn’t like this to continue longterm.

We’re not raising rates today, but we will, possibly before the end of the year.

If you’ve been thinking about going annual, now is the right time to do it. The current annual rate is $60, which works out to $5 a month. You lock in that rate for as long as you stay subscribed. You also get The Threshold Set at no extra cost, which on its own is worth more than the year of Framer OS.

If you stay on the monthly or free plan, that’s also fine. Nothing about the existing publication is changing for you. You will continue to receive everything you currently receive.

Where to Find Everything

The Way In, by Marian Marley, launches on Sunday (Please give her a warm welcome when it lands!)

The Threshold Set is available now as part of an annual subscription and at $97 for everyone else.

The main Framer OS essays continue as they have, on the same rhythm, except that there’ll be no lengthy essay this Sunday.

If you have questions, post a comment below.

Thank you for being here. The work has grown because of you.

Michael 💚

PS. Here are some of the responses I received when testing The Threshold Set on various chatbots. These answers are in response to one of the orientation prompts to get you going. This is the prompt:

I’ve just attached this context document for the first time. Can you tell me, in your own words, what you understand it is asking you to hold while we talk? Where do you think it will sharpen your reasoning, and where do you think it will get in the way?

From ChatGPT

From ChatGPT

From Gemini

From Gemini

From Claude

From Claude

From Deepseek

Upgrade to Annual & get The Set