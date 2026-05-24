Framer OS

Framer OS

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Michael Haupt's avatar
Michael Haupt
May 24

Soooo grateful to have you here, Marian! Thank you for this beautiful introductory essay. Looking forward to many more. 🤗

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Bob Jackson Miner's avatar
Bob Jackson Miner
May 24

Thank you, Marian. We appreciate you.

And thank you, Michael.

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