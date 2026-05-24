Why this essay? This is the first guest essay by Marian Marley, who I recently introduced. As a former English teacher, she saw value in simplifying my writing, which can be, shall we say, quite dense. This is the first of, hopefully, many future guest essays. Please give her a warm welcome in the comments below. And if you enjoy her writing, please share with your network. 💚

A threshold is the narrow strip of flooring directly under a doorway. When we walk from one room to another or from inside the house to the outside, we cross a threshold. Threshold can also mean the transition from one thing to another. Some thresholds are small ones that we cross without even thinking about them: Each night we end the day by going to sleep, and we wake up to a new day the next morning. Other thresholds are much more significant. For example, a wedding is a big threshold as two people pass from the world of being single to the world of being married.

Graduating from high school is another major threshold. After the speeches and the reading of all the names, the big moment arrives, and the graduates move the tassel on their mortarboard cap from the right side to the left. At that moment, they are crossing a threshold, passing through a door and leaving the world of high school behind. This profound moment typically carries many emotions. Some graduates feel pride in their accomplishments but also sadness at saying goodbye to friends. Some graduates feel relief that they have made it through difficulties to reach freedom. Since leaving one world means stepping in to a new world, each graduate must also think about what’s waiting on the other side of that threshold. Is it a job, military service, university, trade school, volunteer work? Imagining that future usually brings more emotions. There may be excitement about the coming new era but also nervousness. What will this new world really be like? Will I be successful? What if…?

Our lives are full of thresholds, from the small thresholds we don’t even notice to the profound thresholds that are truly life changing. These big thresholds are both exciting and scary: we know what we are leaving behind, but we don’t really know what is coming next. While we can know some aspects of that future, if we’re honest with ourselves, a lot is unknown and unknowable until we live it each new day. To borrow from Star Trek, we might call this new world “The Undiscovered Country” that invites us “to boldly go” where we haven’t been before.

Boldly is an appropriate word, because big thresholds can be scary.

Crossing the threshold is scary.

Standing on the familiar side and looking through the open door is scary.

Even simply recognizing that A DOOR EXISTS, that there is an opening that we could pass through, is scary.

In some cases we can decide not to pass through a threshold. Even while standing at the altar, a bride or groom can back out at the last minute and decide to remain in the world of being single. Other times we don’t have an option; we must pass through a threshold. A mother who is in the process of giving birth can’t suddenly say, “Gee, this is really hard. I changed my mind. I think I’ll adopt.” In these cases, the only way out is through.

Life gives us thresholds. Sometimes they are easy and welcome, sometimes not. So how can we best navigate the difficult transitions? Here are a couple things that can help:

Community: Knowing that others are dealing with the same threshold can make the threshold easier to cross. We can support and encourage each other. For the mother giving birth, community could be a Lamaze class with other expectant mothers as well as the friends and family members giving encouragement. Knowledge: Hearing about how people throughout history have managed their different thresholds gives us perspective on our own threshold. Learning about the cycles and patterns of history also gives perspective, and perspective makes our own journey easier to understand, even when it is still hard to experience. For the mother giving birth, remembering all the mothers throughout history who have given birth can help. Boldness: This means doing our best each day to focus on the positive, on the possibilities. The expectant mother can think of the baby that will eventually arrive one way or another. Crossing our threshold can still be really hard, and some days we may feel the opposite of bold, but each day is a new chance to do the best we can on that day.

The purpose of this Substack is to help people understand and navigate thresholds, especially the big threshold of changes in the world, a threshold that all humans living at this time will encounter. This Substack doesn’t have all the answers, but it will try to address questions like these:

What are thresholds?

How have different eras of people in different parts of the world faced thresholds and made it through successfully?

What cycles or patterns can be found in the thresholds of human history?

What strategies can be useful as we live through the difficult and scary aspects of thresholds, especially thresholds that are given to us, not necessarily chosen by us?

What is possible?

What wonderful new world can we realize on the other side of that threshold?

What role can each of us play as we venture into this Undiscovered Country?

Are you ready? Let’s boldly go.

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