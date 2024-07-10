The Tools We Need: Raising the Collaborative Commons
With Manda Scott
Manda Scott is a former Scottish veterinary surgeon who is now a thrutopian novelist, blogger, columnist, and podcaster. Born and educated in Glasgow, Scotland, she trained at the University of Glasgow School of Veterinary Medicine and now lives and works in Shropshire. She is the author of the 2024 book, Any Human Power.
From the show notes page for this interview:
…What I have lacked, until now, is the ideas that might bring the great behemoth that is the corporate world on board in a way that’s useful. And this is what Michael is doing. As ever, this was a wide, deep conversation and it pushed the edge of my thinking, but it brought me to a place where I can more clearly see a few more steps forward. I hope it does the same for you.