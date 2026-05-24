Framer OS

Framer OS

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Havakuk
May 27

Fascinating 🤨 and intriguing 🤔 . I’m drawn to this; wary inasmuch as I’m wanting to simplify, not complexify (sic)!? Lifetime growth seeker whose navigated personal and household thresholds with reasonable results. $60 seems a reasonable investment, if I can be confident this is something I’ll use. I’ll keep reading your blog awhile to see if I can wrap my head further around what’s truly on offer. Regards.

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