Framer OS

Framer OS

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Paul Horner's avatar
Paul Horner
Feb 25

This is a very informative piece. I was familiar with the fact that late-stage empires show increased totalitarianism but not with the TIMN model. I find the framing of "network technology being used to concentrate market power rather than distribute it" and essentially co-op or prevent "the genuine, Nature-inspired network from emerging" to be key takeaways. I could use a little more clarity on what constitutes "Nature-inspired networks" although from my own experience they are direct relationships with real people in specific locales that engage in freely-chosen shared activities, (music/arts, fitness, gardening) although some have also emerged from voluntary time in digital spaces as well.

I find the Complexity Spectrum helpful for understanding the different layers of currently operative social organization. The dilemma as I see it is whether a threshold majority choose the evolutionary impulse towards the new form of mycelial consciousness (something implying creative effort and some level of self-transcendence) or tip backwards towards the atavistically tribal? This question forms the thesis of a highly insightful book I just finished entitled "Tribal Future of the West" by Mike Maxwell. The thesis is that sovereignty is migrating downward to more local and tribal forms as nation states and institutions lose legitimacy and fracture. How to reconcile "the strong tribal thesis" with the Noospheric-Mycelial R(evolution) is my homework.

This article also helped clarify one essential role of threshold guide to be that of "preserving the conditions under which better worldviews can be selected for"; that essentially we are in a race between the technocratic consolidation of a sclerotic, life-blind market system and free cultural-relational evolution organized around ecological reality. (This is the thesis of another great book called "Value Wars: The Global Market versus the Life Economy" by Canadian Prof. John McMurtry.) I also find the introduction of panarchy theory to provide the fundamental time orientation for threshold guides. We are in a race, a contest, a competition where time is of the essence. The "alpha phase" window will be a brief but potent phase that must be boldly seized and stewarded by all who are cultivating the evolutionary impulse. I see an epic struggle not just between the emerging practitioners of mycelial consciousness and the technocratic controllers but between evolutionary agents themselves as we struggle to coordinate cohesive responses to crisis and lay firm foundations for future builders. Cheers!

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Banished Contradictions's avatar
Banished Contradictions
Feb 22

Thank you for putting the time to write this. Very informative and tracks with some of my owj understanding.

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