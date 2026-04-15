mainFM is an Australian radio station licensed to Castlemaine District Radio Inc to serve the Mount Alexander district community in Victoria, Australia. Their presenters are local people and the organisation is not for profit.

Pockets Full of Change maps the irresistible rise of the wellbeing economy and airs weekly.

In this interview, one of the co-hosts, Will Tait and I explore the window that opens during periods of systemic shock.

From the recording page:

In this episode Will is in conversation with Michael Haupt, a deep, wide-ranging thinker with a scholarly focus on the evolution of civilisation, and a passion for the movement towards bioregional economies. Opening his mind is like pressing play on 5 different mind-blowing podcasts at once and Will always has a great time keeping up!

Listen to the recording on MixCloud.