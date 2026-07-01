Why this essay? I’m super-excited to finally reveal why it was important to lay out the ten frameworks that ground how a Threshold Guide thinks. This is an introductory essay to the next series, which will look at patronage throughout history and propose a new form relevant to today, called Mycelial Patronage. This is how the (r)evolution will be funded.

Built in the 15th century, the existing 4-star luxury hotel was once given to Marsilio Ficino, a philosopher who founded the Florentine Neoplatonic Academy. Source: Villa Le Fontanelle

In the 1460s, Cosimo de’ Medici gave Marsilio Ficino a villa and a stack of Greek manuscripts. Medici had just one specific request: translate Plato into Latin. Over the next two decades spent in the villa, Ficino reimagined European intellectual life. He delivered something priceless: a prestige system the wealthy family of bankers commanded because they had built it. When the Medici were expelled from Florence in 1494, the regime fell, but the Renaissance itself kept going. It had already been embedded in printed texts circulating across Europe, and it kept circulating for two centuries after the family lost political power.

At the same time, in Augsburg, the Fuggers were richer than the Medici. Jakob Fugger financed emperors. He built the Fuggerei, sixty-seven houses of social housing still standing today, five hundred years later. He patronized humanists and artists. He also organized the collection of indulgence revenues for the Archbishop of Mainz. A Fugger agent literally held the key to the indulgence chest. When Martin Luther nailed his theses to the door at Wittenberg in 1517, the Fuggers chose to oppose the Reformation because their position felt threatened. That choice cost them their legacy and the family had to end their profitable financial deals with the Pope.

The point is simply that of these two banking dynasties, one is remembered as a builder of what came next, and the other family desperately clung to a system that was ending. The Medici’s identity was linked to the eventual spread of the European Renaissance. The Fuggers’ wealth depended on the old order holding. A combination of unpaid royal debts and expensive wars slowly destroyed the family’s vast wealth over the next century.

My rather simple claim is that we’re at a similar moment in history and we will see some wealthy families clinging to what’s ending, just like the Fuggers did. There will also be wealthy families who want to be remembered as architects of the emergent. If the emerging order is bioregional, distributed, and organized the way a forest floor organizes nutrient exchange, then the next question is: what does mycelial patronage look like? Who will take a Medici position and who will take a Fugger position in a transition that this time is global?

The extensive research I’ve been doing has sent me down rabbit holes of every meaningful civilizational reconstruction initiatives I can find:

The Benedictine network after the collapse of Rome,

The Abbasid translation movement,

The Carolingian Renaissance,

The medieval universities,

The Cistercians,

The Jesuits, and

The Hanseatic League.

Each of these historical cases span about a thousand years and half a dozen civilizations. Instead of a pure historical escavation, I was interested in unearthing the consistent patterns across all of them, and that’s what the next series of essays will lay out.

There are three features that show up, that I believe are important today:

First, the patron was constitutively invested. By which I mean their identity and position in the emerging order depended on the reform succeeding. The Medici needed the Platonic revival because it gave them cultural authority no amount of banking could secure on its own. Charlemagne needed monastic schools because his empire relied on written documents and he needed literate administrators who could read them across all the provinces. The investment became the governing apparatus, leading to a meaningful legacy for the patron. Where the patronage was decorative (the Fuggers patronizing humanists while collecting indulgence revenues), it dissolved the moment the world shifted. Second, the patron was embedded in the emerging order. Stated differently, their assets were denominated in the system that was forming. The Carolingian prince-bishops held institutional and political assets anchored in the new Christian governance infrastructure. The Florentine merchant-humanists sat inside the emerging commercial order with liquid wealth and civic power they controlled directly. Where the patron’s assets were anchored in the declining system (the Fuggers, or the late Roman senatorial aristocracy), the patron went down with it. Boethius served the Ostrogothic court and was ultimaterly executed by it. Cassiodorus chose to leave the court, founded a monastery, and transferred classical learning into the substrate that survived. The point is that the side a wealthy family chooses to support during moments of civilizational resets matters signficiantly when legacy is being considered. Third, there was a replication mechanism that survived the founder. As an example, the Rule of St Benedict was a portable operating system. It was a complete specification of daily order, authority, labor, and reading that could be instantiated at any monastery without reference to a central headquarters. When the Carolingian empire fragmented after 843 and central authority collapsed. However, the network survived because every household had been taught the code. There was no single point of failure. The Cistercians engineered this deliberately with their Charter of Charity: an annual General Chapter, a filiation system linking every daughter house back to its mother house, annual visitation, and local autonomy within enforced translocal standards. The medieval university achieved the same thing through the ius ubique docendi, the right to teach anywhere in Christendom without re-examination. A degree from Bologna was honored in Paris, which was honored in Oxford. Contrast Roger Bacon, who poured a million words into the Opus Majus for a single pope. When Clement IV died in 1268, the entire architecture of support died with him, and Bacon was silenced by his own order.

I know I’m referencing a ton of history here. I’m simply mentioning it all to show that these three features (constitutive investment, embedding in the emerging order, and a replication mechanism) are present in every successful historical case I’ve found. More importantly, they’re absent in every failure, which means there’s a valuable lesson for us.

What struck me as I worked through the research is that every form of patronage that carried all three features, across the full historical record, was hierarchical. There was a patron above and a project below. Capital flowed downward through a relationship of dependency, however enlightened the dependency may have been. This didn’t particularly surprise me, given that hierarchy is an outcome of Material Consciousness, the pattern we’ve seen for the past 12,000 years. But with the emergence of Mycelial Consciousness as part of the next Major Evolutionary Transition, I couldn’t help wondering what form of patronage could flip that hierarchical trend.

This is why the ten frameworks had to lay a solid foundation on which we can change the question about how the (r)evolution will be funded by structurally embedding patronage in the emerging order.

If the emerging order is mycelial (Framework 5), if coordination is a property of the substrate (Frameworks 1, 2, and 3), if the structural inversions reverse the direction of value flow (Framework 6), and if the commons trust and bioregional currency are the replication mechanisms for this transition (Frameworks 7 and 8), then patronage in the emerging order cannot flow downward from an apex. The substrate must distribute the patronage function the way a forest floor distributes nutrients. In other words, capital enters the substrate and becomes the substrate. The commons trust holds it in perpetuity, the bioregional currency circulates it, and the clearing layer connects one bioregion’s substrate to another’s.

I’m calling this Mycelial Patronage, and I believe the term has evolutionary significance. By that I mean this form of patronage would have made no sense during a period of Material Consciousness, but that it does make sense at the moment of a potential momentous leap to a new form of human coordination. The patron’s capital does what the Medici’s did: it becomes constitutive of the emerging order. And it does what the Benedictine Rule did: it replicates without a central node. What it does for the first time is dissolve the hierarchy. Capital that enters a bioregional commons trust through transvestment is placed into a structure where governance belongs to the bioregion, where the returns are ecological and social, and where the replication mechanism is the network itself. The patron who takes this position has done something no Medici ever did: surrendered control of the capital to the substrate it funds, and gained standing in the emerging order precisely because they surrendered it.

The next series of essays will explore this territory. We’ll go into detail of the historical cases. We’ll look at the structural conditions that separated the Medici position from the Fugger position across a thousand years. And we’ll dive into the question of what happens when those conditions are met inside a substrate that is, for the first time in human history, designed to distribute the patronage function across a living network.

One final point: Every historical case of durable multi-scale patronage I can find operated at smaller, more homogeneous scales than what the bioregional transition requires. The Quakers held coherence through dense normative agreement at the scale of thousands of people. The Hanseatic League maintained coherence through shared commercial interest across a region. The Jesuits managed global coherence through formation and obedience within a self-selected religious order. None of them achieved coherence across the heterogeneous, non-voluntary, multi-million-person scale that a network of bioregions would need. The historical record says this kind of distributed coherence is possible in principle. That said, there is no clean precedent at the scale the work demands. We’ve also never before seen the emergence of Mycelial Consciousness at the scale I’m witnessing. That’s what makes me quietly confident that the time is right.

The Medici gave Ficino a villa, some manuscripts, and a bunch of cash that made no material impact to their financial holdings. What they received back was the emergence of an entirely new world. The Fuggers gave the Archbishop of Mainz a loan and got back the Reformation, arriving uninvited at their own front door. One family’s capital was oriented toward the world that was forming. The other’s was locked into the world that was ending.

That’s the space we’ll play in over the next few weeks.

Until then, remember to love the ones you’re with, and frame on!

Michael 💚