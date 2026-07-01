Framer OS

Framer OS

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Karen Fitzgerald's avatar
Karen Fitzgerald
1d

A friend gave me a wonderful phrase to replace "late capitalism". Locust capitalism. Just as locust plagues ate everything in the geographies they swept through, locust capitalism is eating its environment, its people, itself.

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The Complex Now's avatar
The Complex Now
1d

Complex systems science suggests decentralized, non-hierarchical models foster innovation, whereas rigid, centralized hierarchies excel at maintaining the status quo. Thus, your proposed approach is the superior strategy for those genuinely seeking to drive transformative change.

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