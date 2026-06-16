We are living on a threshold, a time of drastic and rapid change in the world. It’s an unsettling time because we don’t know what to expect, and many of us are feeling a lot of stress and anxiety. I find it helpful to remember that humans have faced and survived many transitions, crises, and catastrophes over thousands of years. People lived through different specific circumstances in different times and places, but their emotional experiences were the same because we are all human. Perspectives is a series of essays that looks at how different people in different times and places have found ways to manage the challenges that they faced. Maybe some of their strategies will be helpful for you.

Posthumous portrait by William Hilton, c. 1822. Source: Wikipedia

Let’s go back in time to England in 1770, early in the Industrial Revolution. Picture a small town on the green countryside. A farmer is delivering bundles of wool to the spinning shop. Inside, several family members are sitting at spinning wheels, making the wool into thread. Further down the street is the weaver. Here, skilled craftspeople work on looms to weave the thread into cloth. Our last stop is the tailor who sews clothes by hand. These skilled tradespeople are their own bosses; they work in family businesses that have contributed to the local economy for generations. Since every step in the process is done by hand, clothing is expensive. Average people don’t have many items of clothing, but their clothes are well made and last a long time.

The people in 1770 didn’t know it, but their world was about to change drastically. In 1781, the steam engine was improved so that it could run large machines, like looms for weaving cloth. This was when the Industrial Revolution really took off in England and quickly spread throughout the world. Big, ugly factories were soon coughing out coal smoke and producing lots of cloth for a low price.

The surge of inexpensive cloth put many local spinning and weaving shops out of business, and the craftspeople often had no options except to get a job at the factory. Men, women, and even young children worked long hours in dangerous conditions where fingers or even a hand might get trapped in a machine and crushed. Factory workers often lived in crowded, filthy apartment buildings and earned low wages. These conditions were not healthy and led to the spread of disease.

"Ten Year Old Spinner in N. Carolina Cotton Mill" , taken in 1908 by Lewis Hine. Source: RMO

This brings us to another terrible fact of life in England (and other places) at that time: tuberculosis, also known as consumption. Tuberculosis is a lung disease. A little cough gradually gets worse until the patient is choking while coughing up blood and phlegm. Tuberculosis is treatable today, but in the eighteenth century, most people who caught it died in great suffering and misery. Many, many people died, even those who were young and strong.

Do the hardships of this time in England remind you of any aspects of our world today?

New technologies bringing rapid and drastic changes

Factories polluting the air and water

Family businesses closing due to circumstances beyond their control

Skilled craftspeople forced to work in terrible conditions

Local economies turned upside down

Rich factory owners getting richer while their employees barely survive

Widespread disease with no effective treatment

Tragic death of innocent people

At last we come to John Keats, the topic of this essay. Keats was an English poet who lived from 1795-1821. When Keats was fourteen, his mother died of tuberculosis. A few years later, he cared for his brother who was sick with tuberculosis.

Let’s just pause a moment to imagine what that must have been like: watching his brother choke while coughing up blood, becoming weaker each day, struggling more each day just to breathe. How impotent John must have felt being unable to do anything to help other than provide basic care and comfort until finally his brother died. Shortly afterward, John himself started coughing, and he knew what was coming.

Keats expressed his feelings through his writing. His poems are complicated, reflecting his complicated world and his conflicting emotions. Like many of us, he struggled with questions like these: Why is the world so unfair? Why are some people so cruel? Why do bad things happen? Why did I have this bad luck (tuberculosis)? What will my future look like? What’s the purpose of my life?

Keats often felt exhausted and discouraged from trying to answer these questions, and I suspect many people today can relate to his feelings. Then, while reading a book, Keats had a flash of insight which he developed an idea called a Negative Capability. Here’s how he described it in a letter to his brothers:

“. . . [W]hen a man is capable of being in uncertainties, mysteries, doubts, without any irritable reaching after fact and reason.”

Let’s take a look at that quote and consider what Keats meant. Normally when we hear the word negative, it means something bad. But actually Keats meant that he had developed the ability to be peaceful in the midst of a crazy world. To exist “in uncertainties” without getting stuck in “irritable reaching” of trying to figure it all out. To be peaceful with NOT knowing all the answers.

So there are two parts to the Negative Capability. First Keats acknowledges that the world is crazy and he is incapable of figuring it out. Second, he learns to exhale and be at peace even in the crazy world that he can’t understand.

A Negative Capability is healthy alternative to three unhealthy extremes:

Denial: “The world isn’t really crazy at all; it makes perfect sense if you understand things like I do.” These over-confident people with an “I know it all” attitude are usually annoying to others, and they are also deceiving themselves. Believing that you have it all figured out is comforting, but it is really true? Probably not.

Surrender: “The world is crazy. Life sucks. Let’s get high or drunk or play video games 24 hours a day.” This relieves the pressure by giving up. It’s escaping the world or hiding from the world.

Overwhelmed: “The world is crazy! I have to figure it out!” This approach will drive a person crazy because you can’t figure everything out, not really. No one can.

With his Negative Capability, Keats found a way to live in a crazy world that was both honest and healthy. He acknowledged that the world often doesn’t make sense, that things are unfair and unpredictable. He admitted that he didn’t understand everything and that he could never figure it all out. BUT he’s peaceful with that. Instead of getting stressed by his not knowing, he accepts it.

It’s important to remember that ACCEPTANCE of reality does NOT have to mean being passive. Acceptance of reality is the necessary first step to working for change. (We’ll look at Perspectives on working for change in future essays.) To effectively help others or change the world, we need to be operating from a solid foundation. Negative Capability was Keat’s foundation. He essentially said, “The world is crazy. It’s impossible to understand a crazy world in a logical way. But it’s ok. I can be peaceful in my heart even as I acknowledge the craziness and the fact that I don’t have everything figured out.”

A Negative Capability is not the enemy of rational thought or science. The two can work together very effectively, especially in a crisis situation. I think of the movie about the Apollo 13 mission to the moon in 1970. Careful thinking and lots of math and science were necessary to plan this mission and launch the spacecraft. And then the unexpected happened: an oxygen tank exploded, and the astronauts’ lives were suddenly in danger. Let’s consider the different ways the NASA scientists might have responded.

Denial: “We did all the math and science correctly. All our previous missions turned out fine. Everything will be ok this time too. The oxygen tank didn’t really explode. We don’t need to do anything.”

Surrender: “The astronauts are going to die. It’s a shame but there’s nothing we can do.”

Overwhelmed: “Oh no! This is terrible! I don’t know what to do!”

The NASA scientists started with a Negative Capability by facing the truth: this was a very dangerous and unexpected event! They had never experienced this circumstance before and didn’t know what to do. They took maybe a minute to freak out, but then they settled down and thought logically: “Ok, is there anything we can do? What are some options? Let’s work together to explore options and see if we can fix this problem.” They faced the truth but maintained enough peace that they were able to work effectively to solve the problem. In the end, they brought the astronauts home safely.

So how can a person today develop a Negative Capability? It certainly takes some practice. Here are a couple strategies that might be helpful.

Quiet Your Mind: Keats said that a Negative Capability was the opposite of “irritable reaching after fact and reason.” Fact and reason are both wonderful and essential aspects of life, but when we get caught in a brain chatter endless loop of “irritable reaching” we aren’t making any progress; we are just making ourselves exhausted and discouraged. Mindfulness practices and meditation are some ways to help quiet the mind.

Practice Metacognition: Metacognition means being aware of your thoughts. Our brains can get into a constant chatter loop that plays in the background without our even noticing, like a TV always playing in the next room. Observe your thoughts. Try to notice when you are in the “irritable reaching” mindset. When you find yourself struggling to make rational sense of something, consider if this is something that can be understood in a rational way. If the answer is yes, then great! There are many things we need to figure out that require thinking, such as saving the astronauts on Apollo 13. But sometimes the answer is no, this can’t be understood rationally.Why did I have to get tuberculosis? Why do good people die young? Questions like these don’t have logical answers. If you’re “irritably reaching” about things that are more spiritual, try to breathe and recognize that logic is not going to find an answer.

Think About Your Track Record: As you go through your day, notice all the things that you don’t know. Here are some of my things: “How does the microwave work? Why does the copy machine always run out of paper in the middle of my job? Why is that other driver being so obnoxious? Will there be a long line at the grocery store when I’m ready to check out? If I buy a lottery ticket, will I win?” When we start paying attention, we will probably realize that we live with lots and lots of things that we don’t know. Many of these things we’ll find out in time (grocery line), others we’ll probably never know (obnoxious driver), and some we could find out if we really wanted to but we probably won’t bother (microwave). We are able to live peacefully with the unknown in many aspects of life. It’s true that life-impacting unknown things are much more stressful than the copier paper. My point is that we do have a track record of living with the unknown in smaller ways. With practice, we can build on that track record and become a little more peaceful with the life-changing unknowns.

Trust Yourself: This strategy builds on thinking about your track record. When I go to the grocery store, I don’t know if the line will be long. If it’s short, I’ll be glad! But if it’s long, I’ll deal with it. I’ll look at the magazines or at my phone while I’m waiting in line. Most people have the ability to adapt to circumstances and deal with things in the moment. Unexpected things happen, but if you’re reading this, you have a success rate of 100% for making it through bad days. Although the grocery store line is not a very important disruption to life, I find it helpful to remember that I can usually deal with unexpected things pretty well. That’s not nothing.

Remember, finding peace in the middle of craziness does NOT have to mean giving up. Cultivating a Negative Capability gives you a solid foundation for helping others or creating something new and better in the world.

John Keats’ offering to the world was his collection of poems and, perhaps even more important, his idea of the Negative Capability. Keats died of tuberculosis at the age of 25. Finding a way to have peace in his heart did not save his life. But the Negative Capability meant he was better able to enjoy his life instead of staying caught in a loop of “irritable reaching” for answers that could not be found.