Framer OS

Framer OS

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David Arrell
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Hi Michael, I'm really enjoying your framing of the threshold and call to see/stay on "both sides" and/or in the transitional space that transcends and includes them. That is the exact mechanism of Kegan's adult developmental theory model that my Executive Coaching practice is built upon.

How do we stay connected to the fear and concerns of the "old self" and their reactive, protective tendencies to constrict our vision and behavior, AND tap into and stay present with the fears and concerns of the "new self" that are provoked and activated by those same reactive, protective tendencies?

How do we surface and sit with the tension that comes from feeling the pressure of both sides at once, rather than the unhelpful and frustration periodic oscillation between them that only feels the "truth" of one side at a time?

How to go from Either/Or to Both/And?

Such rich territory for exploration, both in our own inner development and in our modeling of the external world and the choices available in that liminal space between them.

Thanks again for all that you do!

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