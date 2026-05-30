Why this essay? In this version of our series we’re gently inviting the Gen Z (ish) reader into a rapidly growing playground that’s distinct from the playground their parents used to play in.

When the Strait of Hormuz closed in early March 2026, many people started preparing for the oil shortages that occurred immediately and for the many other consequences that would soon follow due to the disruption of trade. At the global level, government leaders started rationing fuel, tapping into their national oil reserves, and setting up trade with new partners. At the local level, individuals began driving less and cutting back on their spending due to gas shortages and rising prices. As people tried to address these problems, two main approaches were common:

Fix-It Thinking: We must DO something to fix this problem so that things can get back to normal. Collapse Thinking: There is nothing we can do. The world is falling apart.

The closing of the Strait of Hormuz is just one of many serious problems that our world is facing. It is understandable that people would respond with Fix-it Thinking or Collapse Thinking. But although these two responses seem like opposites, they share a common foundation: They are both based on the belief that the current world is the only possible world. They are based on the belief that we can either restore the old world or everything ends.

But are these really the only two options? Why can’t there be other possibilities? What if we think outside the box, get creative, and imagine a new and different world? We don’t have to rebuild on an old foundation. We can create something new.

Picture a caterpillar making a cocoon or chrysalis. The caterpillar can represent the old, familiar world. Once inside the chrysalis, the caterpillar actually dissolves into green goo. But the death of the caterpillar is also the birth of something new: a butterfly.

(for more of Elisabet’s wisdom, see https://bit.ly/sahtouris - can take 20 seconds to load)

This period of transition, this threshold, is very unsettling, because it is hard to watch the familiar world dissolve into goo. But as nature shows us again and again, the end of one thing is the birth of something new. (Who remembers the song “Circle of Life” from The Lion King movie?)

A new butterfly world sounds great, but the creation of that butterfly is a process that takes time. This means that right now, as the old is ending and the new is not yet formed, we must live through a very uncomfortable middle stage of green goo. How can we maintain balance while standing on this threshold with one foot on the side of the old world and one foot stepping cautiously into something new? Let’s explore an approach called Threshold Guide Thinking.

A threshold is the narrow piece of flooring at the bottom of a doorway. If we think of the old, familiar (caterpillar) world as one side of the door, and the new (butterfly) world as the other side, we could say that the we are now on the threshold, between the two worlds. We are in the chrysalis.

Threshold Guide Thinking calls for Dual Vision: we must see the fading of the old world and also the dawning of the new.

Dual Vision is not natural for most people. We tend to see only one thing at a time. This series of essays titled How to Think Like a Threshold Guide explains the process that civilizations pass through as they grow and change. Understanding the history of humanity can help us understand where we are today and what can come next as we work to create a new and better world for the future.

The graphic below gives an overview of the ten step process which can be described as The Emancipation Architecture. Emancipation means becoming free. We most commonly hear this term used in the context of the end of slavery. In the context of Dual Vision, it means setting yourself free to see both sides the Threshold at the same time. Architecture refers to the fact that this process needs to happen step-by-step with each step building on the ones that came before.

I will be posting ten essays over the coming weeks which will explain each of these steps in detail.