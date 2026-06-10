Why this essay? I wanted to hold off on the themes this essay addresses until we’d covered all 10 Frameworks for the End of Normal, but things in the AI/data center world are moving at a breakneck speed. In this essay I map the AI landscape, and specifically what most of the analysis misses. Once we’ve finished the 10 Frameworks, I’ll explain why this particular development is the largest leverage point we have to effect systemic change. As usual, there are tons of deep dive footnotes. If you read the essay online, you can hover over each footnote number to easily see what it says. In the email version you’ll have to scroll up and down. Please take your time with the essay, especially if you have any kind of pension fund or investments.

The AI Backlash is Exploding

It’s also entirely misguided.

If you have any interest in the data centers popping up everywhere, you’ll know that the concerns fall broadly into eight categories:

Electricity costs. This is the lead issue nearly everywhere. A Bloomberg analysis found electricity costs in areas near data centers are as much as 267% higher than they were five years ago. US data center energy demand is projected to nearly double between 2025 and 2028, from 80 to 150 gigawatts, comparable to adding the energy needs of Spain in three years. Water consumption. Cooling systems consume enormous quantities. Water usage legislation is gaining momentum in 2026, with states increasingly requiring data centers to disclose and manage water consumption. Noise. Because most county noise ordinances are written to address noisy block parties rather than industrial-scale humming, most complaints go nowhere, leading to frustration and lower property values. Property values and quality of life. Neighbors express deep anxiety that constant acoustic pollution will permanently damage local property values and destroy the peace of their rural communities. Traffic, light pollution, visual blight from massive windowless structures, and the general industrialization of residential and agricultural land are all raised repeatedly. Residents consistently ask: “What will this do to the value of our homes?” Air quality and health. Most hyperscale facilities maintain arrays of diesel or natural gas backup generators; during grid disturbances, peak demand, or testing, these may operate for extended periods. In many communities, residents report being unable to open their windows due to noise or emissions concerns, relying more heavily on air conditioning, which ironically increases household energy costs further. Health impacts are poorly studied and communities feel they are being asked to accept risk without adequate data. Tax incentives and the fiscal bargain. Many states and cities offer sizable tax incentives to attract data centers, meaning the actual gain to communities can be far smaller than projected; these benefits must be weighed against long-term public costs including investments in water systems, electrical substations, transmission lines, roads, and emergency services. The core grievance: data centers generate few permanent jobs relative to their footprint and resource demands, yet receive enormous public subsidies. Secrecy and lack of democratic input. Many developers enter non-disclosure agreements with local officials limiting public access to information about project scale, resource needs, and potential impacts. At the federal level, new permitting policies have accelerated approvals for large data center projects, shortening environmental review timelines and reducing opportunities for local input. Communities feel the decisions are being made before they are informed. The surveillance aspect. A confidential law enforcement bulletin obtained by The Intercept showed that Americans speaking out against AI data centers on social media are falling under police surveillance, with some categorizing critical social media comments as potential domestic violence extremism.

What none of these valid concerns address is who is financing the buildout, whose retirement capital is collateral, what institutional purpose the infrastructure serves independent of whether AI products generate returns, or why the buildout will likely continue regardless of community opposition because the funding base is captive and the national-security framing is locked in.

My point is that the activist conversation is about symptoms experienced at the point of contact. Threshold Guides elevate the conversation to the structural mechanism generating those symptoms, the structural risks and the leveraged opportunities.

That’s the gap this essay walks through.

Two worthwhile (US-specific) resources if the topic is new to you and you’d like to educate yourself further:

The Business Case for AI

Conversation 1

The conversation about how AI will impact our lives is mostly a Market conversation. Will chatbots replace customer service? Will coding assistants pay for themselves? Can enterprises justify the cost of these tools against the productivity gains they deliver? These are real questions with increasingly negative answers. The tools cost more than they save. The revenue projections do not hold. By any commercial standard, the AI buildout is headed for a correction.

If you’d like to dive into the numbers around the upcoming IPOs of Anthropic, OpenAI, and xAI, I highly recommend Ed Zitron’s recent lengthy and righteously angry, expletive-filled essay, AI Is Slowing Down. In it, he makes the undeniable case that the Market view of AI makes precisely zero sense, backed up with extensive statistics. If you’re in corporate and starting to question the business benefits of AI, this essay will give you all the explanation/justification you need to immediately halt the use of AI, at least how it’s currently being used.

Conversation 2

There is a second conversation happening behind closed doors. This particular AI conversation operates on entirely different logic to the logic you and I mostly use when we think about how the world works. In this conversation, AI infrastructure isn’t a service to be sold to gullible users. Instead, it’s a strategic asset and it’s a race between cultures. The framing is national security: if we don’t build it, China will. In this conversation, the Department of Energy has offered federal land to house the data centers. The White House has compared this effort to the 1942 Manhattan Project by name. And the capital to finance it is being drawn from sovereign wealth funds, institutional investors, and the retirement savings of ordinary workers. These mechanisms don’t require anyone’s consent and don’t depend on anyone’s chatbot subscription generating a return. The commercial question is whether AI pays for itself, but the institutional question is who pays when Conversation 1 proves to have been a distraction from the intended use of AI: the surveillance and control of vast populations.

Stated differently, the data centers aren’t there to power chats with your favorite chatbot, and they won’t be paid for through monthly subscriptions and tokenmaxxing.

Who Pays for Conversation 2?

Larry Fink, the chairman and CEO of BlackRock, the largest money-management firm in the world, has already told us exactly who will fund the AI buildout. At a May 2026 event in Waco, Texas, he explained where the trillions for AI infrastructure would come from: “savings accounts, pension accounts, insurance companies.”

“…if we’re going to be the leader in AI, which we presently are, it’s just going to require trillions of dollars of investments. And if we don’t invest in it, China will be the global leader in this…. To me this is not ‘whether,’ this is a must…. It translates into a more dynamic economy. We need the United States economy to grow at over 2%, we need the U.S. economy to grow at 3%, especially with the growing deficits the federal government has. And so, this money… is going to be coming from the private sector, from savings accounts, from pension accounts, from insurance companies and on and on and on. The whole world is in need of improving infrastructure.” — Larry Fink

The mechanism Fink obliquely referred to is already in place. Data center debt is being rated investment-grade by Moody’s and DBRS. Once a bond carries that rating, pension funds and insurance companies don’t choose whether to buy it. Their mandates require them to. The system is set up in such a way that capital flows in on autopilot. CoreWeave, the company most people have never heard of, secured an $8.5 billion term loan rated A3, backed by a single contract with Meta, for facilities that in some cases haven’t even broken ground yet. Rating agencies have rated over $100 billion in data center debt this way. This debt paper ends up in retirement portfolios, target-date funds, and state pension systems, just because. Because that’s how the system works, and the investment-grade rating says it belongs there.

Meanwhile, the top ten companies in the S&P 500, most of them heavily exposed to AI, now account for roughly 41% of the index’s total market capitalization. Passive index funds own about a quarter of the S&P 500. Every paycheck that includes a 401(k) contribution sends money into the AI buildout automatically, without a decision, without a vote, and without anyone asking whether any of this benefits the public.

Let me state this structural irony more precisely: The workers most likely to be displaced by AI automation, and those most likely to be against all-out surveillance are disproportionately the same people whose retirement savings are financing the panopticon construction. Their 401(k) contributions fund the infrastructure that threatens their jobs and their sovereignty. None of us chose this. The capital and the monetary system itself is the captor (extensively covered in Framework 3, The Coercion Continuum).

This is the conversation that’s not happening. The data center protests focus on water and power. The AI bubble commentary assumes the money will simply walk away when returns disappoint. The climate movement tracks emissions without following the financing. The funding base for the AI buildout isn’t speculative venture capital that can be spooked. It is your retirement. And nobody asked you whether you agree.

This essay is already longer than I expected, so let me end there. I’ll follow up with another essay that explains why I believe this is a significant leverage point for Threshold Guides.

On Sunday we’ll cover Framework 7, which is how we build coordination with no center to capture.

In case you missed it, there’s a chance to join Susan Harley and me this Saturday for a live Q&A on this and related topics. Get more details here:

Remember to love the ones you’re with, and frame on!

Michael 💚