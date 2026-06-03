Mrs. Duck and her baby ducklings. Mr. Duck is nowhere to be found. Source: Birdfact .

Why this essay? In this version of our series we’re gently inviting the Gen Z (ish) reader into a rapidly growing playground that’s distinct from the playground their parents used to play in. We call it The Threshold Playground. If you prefer, the technically dense and heavily footnoted version of this essay can be found here.

I don’t remember much from my college biology class, but I do remember growing tiny fungi in my own little petri dish and then counting each day to see how much they had reproduced. Each student had to graph the number of fungi in their dish each day. At the end of the experiment, students compared their graphs. The professor was not at all surprised when each student’s graph showed an S-shaped curve. In fact, this was the real lesson of the experiment: the population of a living system (from fungi to buffalo) grows along an S-shaped curve which biologists call a Logistic Growth Curve.

An example of a typical Logistic Growth Curve is shown on the graph below. You can see that the population starts small and grows slowly. The line climbs at a low angle. This can be called a Type I Civilization. Eventually, the line takes an upward turn as the population starts growing very rapidly. This can be called a Type II Civilization. Finally, growth slows down and the line levels off for a Type III Civilization.

Let’s consider this natural pattern with a species that is more charming than fungi: ducks on a pond. Mr. and Mrs. Duck spot the pond and decide it would be a nice place to live. They have a nest of baby ducklings each year, and the total number of ducks on the pond grows at a slow, steady rate. This is a Type I Civilization as the line is going up gradually. But when those baby ducks grow up and pair off and start having babies of their own, the duck population starts growing at a much faster pace. This is where the line on the graph goes up sharply (a Type II Civilization). Maybe Mr. and Mrs. Duck had forty babies total, but they can soon also have eight hundred grandbabies thanks to exponential growth. In just a few years’ time the population goes from two ducks to 842!

But this rapid growth can’t go on forever because of logistics: the pond is only so big. The number of plants and little fish for the ducks to eat is limited. The ducks start having to compete for food and for space, so the atmosphere may become aggressive. Some of the ducks might fly away and look for an empty pond. Those who remain will have fewer babies until the number of total ducks levels off. It’s still a large number of ducks, but that number is now holding steady rather than growing (Type III Civilization). The pond population has reached maturity, and things are calm again. The line on the graph levels off, and the S-shape is complete.

It may seem that the pond would become boring now that the population isn’t growing anymore, but actually, the stage is now set for other exciting things to happen. Living systems are always growing. When they stop increasing in numbers/quantity, they shift to increasing in quality. When the number of ducks is in balance with the food supply, there’s no more need for competition or fighting over the last little fish. The ducks can settle down and enjoy harmony on the pond.

The S-shaped Logistic Growth Curve for Humans

Now that we understand the S-shaped Logistic Growth Curve in its scientific and mathematical sense, let’s consider how this natural pattern can be seen in human history. The Logistic Growth Chart for human civilization starts around twelve thousand years ago when early humans developed agriculture. Agriculture led to extra food which led people to build small villages to support trade. Next, rulers (kings) rose up and built castles which required armies to defend them and then taxes to pay the soldiers. This was the human Type I Civilization. The line on the S-shaped Logistic Growth Curve was slowly sloping upward, and with each new level of development, the pace of growth became a little bit faster.

The big breakthrough that kicked off our Type II Civilization was the Industrial Revolution. The invention of the steam engine triggered the bend upwards which started humanity on the steep section of the line with an era of rapid growth. The steam engine allowed for factories, trains, and steamboats. New scientific breakthroughs quickly followed: telegraphs, electrical systems, antibiotics, nuclear energy, the internet. The pace of growth of human civilization (both new ideas and population numbers) went faster and faster.

But as we saw with the ducks, rapid growth can’t go on forever. And in fact, the S-shaped Logistic Growth Curve of human civilization has already started the bend towards leveling off into a Type III Civilization. Here are a couple of indicators of slowing growth:

Population: We still have more humans each year than the year before, but the RATE of population growth has been declining since the late 1960s. In fact, governments in many countries are trying to encourage young adults to have more babies because they are concerned about the decline of population growth. In the United States, some politicians recently coined the phrase “under babied” to describe people who weren’t having as many children as these politicians would like. Energy: We are still drilling for oil and mining coal, but pace of growth in production has slowed. Companies have to spend a lot more money to get the oil and the coal than they used to. Much of the easy-to-reach oil was pumped out long ago which is why we now see very expensive oil rigs in very unwelcoming places like the Arctic Sea. Economics: Family finances show the same pattern of decline. In the 1950’s, the standard family structure was that the father worked one job and earned enough to buy a house and a car for the family, take a vacation each year, send the kids to college, and retire on a good pension at the age of 62. That level of abundance is almost unfathomable today. Today, it is common for both parents to work full time and still struggle mightily to be able to buy a house or a car. The children often take on massive debt with student loans to pay for their own educations. And if the parents are lucky enough to have sufficient savings, they might be able to retire at age 67.

These and many other aspects of life are examples of how the period of rapid growth is ending and the S-shaped Logistic Growth Curve is bending towards level. To be sure, some areas of our civilization, such as AI, continue to grow very quickly, but overall, growth is slowing.

What Does This Mean for Our Civilization?

A problem for us in the world today is that most institutions are based on the idea that rapid growth will continue forever. If you look at the spreadsheets for institutions from federal governments to businesses to investment plans, they clearly state an expected growth rate, usually between four and seven percent per year. They haven’t recognized the fact that growth is slowing down. The Logistic Growth Curve of human civilization is at the leveling off phase. This means changes are coming to our world, and institutions that rely on continued rapid growth are destined to have difficulties. Cancer cells rely on continued rapid growth, but when their host dies, the cancer cells die too.

Fortunately, if we understand the natural pattern of growth and can see that human civilization is entering a Type III Civilization era, this leveling off phase offers new opportunities. For twelve thousand years, humans have focused on competition and getting MORE: more grain, more trade, more gadgets, more money, more power. This pursuit of MORE has led to a standard of living for which we can be very grateful: not many people would want to give up penicillin or electricity. But like the ducks whose pond was only so big, humans have been pushing the limits of the resources of our planet. So instead of a competitive pursuit of MORE, this moment in history is calling us to switch our focus to BETTER, to emphasize quality over quantity.

What does a world of BETTER look like? Living systems are constantly growing, but as they mature, the type of growth changes. They grow deeper, more inter-connected. Growth now looks at BETTER ways of living. Can we improve preventative health care so people don’t get sick as much and less penicillin is needed? Can we make it cheaper and easier for people to use solar panels to generate clean electricity? The transition from a Type II civilization to a Type III civilization is a gradual process which has already begun. We already have some things that are BETTER and use fewer natural resources. My first car in 1980 got eighteen miles per gallon, was not a very smooth ride, and had no safety features other than the seatbelt. My current car gets much better mileage and is much more comfortable and safe. My car consumption is level because I still have one car, but it’s a much better car. That’s the process that will continue as humanity matures. Other aspects of a mature system include diversity, reciprocity, stability, mutual reliance, coordination, and cooperation. The mature Type III civilization has many advantages. It is cheaper to maintain, it can absorb shocks more easily, and it has far less drama.

So we are somewhere in the bending of the S-shaped Logistic Growth Curve line between Type II and Type III civilizations, from a time of frantic growth and competitive aggression to a time of mature deepening and collaboration. It’s impossible to know how long this transition process will take. It’s impossible to know how much turmoil and conflict our civilization might have to endure to get there. But we will get there eventually, because, as Steve Irwin said, “That’s nature’s way,” and we are part of nature.