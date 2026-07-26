Framer OS

Framer OS

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niclab@gmail.com's avatar
niclab@gmail.com
1d

Thanks for a very insightful piece. A few years ago I came across a group in the US that had its origins in inner-city regeneration. They formalised their community engagement process, and it has since evolved into a very powerful methodolgy for engaging divergent groups to address complex problems using the resources available to that group. The process is called "Strategic Doing", and its author is Dr. Ed Morrison. From what you have described, it could be a very useful mechanism for ensuring delivery of the multiple milestones in the project you are working on. I am a fellow of the Strategic Doing Institute, and would be happy to provide further context or insight if it would be useful to you.

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Unwelcome Advice's avatar
Unwelcome Advice
1d

This gives hope, something we all can use a bit more of these days

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