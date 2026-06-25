Framer OS

Framer OS

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Captain Mavis
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Oh yeah after reading the expansion on the retail topic, can't wait for you to map out how the technocracy infrastructure is being rolled out a and what that means for us trying to navigate in to a regenerative timeline.

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Captain Mavis
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All of them topics please.

But I am most interested in how AI can aid the coordonation or ressource sharing along a mycelial network of regenerative communities.

Very curious to hear also what your thoughts are on the bubble trajectory.

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