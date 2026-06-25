Why this essay? My claim is that in order to fully understand AI, the longer arc of cognitive evolution also needs to be considered. This essay presents source material, structural arguments, and key evidence across four themes relevant to AI within the context of late-stage civilization. I guarantee it’s an entirely different angle to any AI-related conversation you may be having now. It’s also the foundational understanding that anchors a Threshold Guide as we navigate the Decade of Dramatic Disruption (2026-2035).

Setting the Scene

For as long as I can remember, I’ve been interested in how humans use information technology. I was introduced to computers when my father brought home a Commodore 64 in my final school year, way back in 1984.

Introduced at the Consumer Electronics Show in January 1982, the Commodore 64 was a relatively inexpensive and popular home computer. It had 64 kilobytes of memory, hence its name. My 2021 MacBook has 16,000,000 kilobytes. Source: National Museum of American History .

I was introduced to coding when I completed a COBOL coding course in 1987. My very first formal employment (with Coopers & Lybrand, now PWC) was to develop the first electronic billing system for the Witwatersrand Regional Services Council in Johannesburg in 1988. Ten years later, in Washington DC, I directed the implementation of Iridium’s billing system across North and South America during deployment of the world’s first global satellite telephony network, long before Musk started fantasizing about Mars. This was my real-world introduction to what I’d eventually come to understand as the Noosphere.

“Picture Earth evolving a new layer—not of rock or life, but of thought and technology. This ‘Noosphere’ is like a planetary brain emerging through our global networks, satellites, and collective intelligence. This mysterious transformation could represent Earth’s next evolutionary leap, potentially leading to planetary consciousness or even contact with other cosmic minds. It’s happening right now, though we’re still figuring out how to guide this planetary metamorphosis.” - Clement Vidal, 2024

In 2000 I started learning about website publishing and I registered my first domain name in 2003 as a side hustle. My objective was to get a three-letter phrase (WW3) to the top of Google’s search results, which I accomplished in just six months. What I hadn’t fully appreciated is how much I would learn about the link between information technology and human cognition, meaning I learned how a simple website can directly shape someone’s thinking.

For many years, the site remained in positions 1 and 2 on Google, ahead of Wikipedia’s listing on the same topic. I eventually sold the site in 2006, and the buyer continues to earn revenue from it twenty years later, almost entirely unchanged from the original version.

In 2004, I started what was to become a 2-year sabbatical, during which I dived deep into the world of cognitive evolution. This was a field I had no idea even existed, but in hindsight my early career in information technology laid a foundation for what has remained central to my thinking today: the evolution of human cognition and coordination. Part of that journey led me down the collapsology path, in which I learned about the cycles of civilization.

I mention all of this as important context for what I’m going to say about AI. The short version is that I’m neither techno-optimist nor refusenik. Rather, my approach to understanding AI is:

Where the tool sits in a longer arc of cognitive evolution; How and why institutions in our late-stage globalized society use the tool; How the tool will evolve to support future human coordination.

OK, that’s a pretty tall order, so let’s tackle this as an introduction to four major themes, each of which I’ll unpack in future essays, provided you’re interested.

The four themes are:

The Evolution of Social Tools and Cognition : the trend observed over 3.5 million years of human development

Retail and Wholesale AI : the distinction between how individuals and institutions use the same tool

The AI Hype Cycle : observations about pre- and post-bubble developments

The Future of AI in the Context of Human Coordination: or what might come after the invisible hand of the market

(Drop a comment and tell me which theme you’re most curious about so I know what to write about next.)

Ready?

Theme 1: The Evolution of Social Tools and Cognition

A Major Evolutionary Transition in Cognition (MET) is a reorganization of life that changes how we store information, how we transmit knowledge, and how we organize human life. Stated differently, we establish new ways of perceiving our surroundings, organizing meaning, and coordinating activities in response to the meaning we come up with.

Think of each MET as a giant leap the human species had to take to get us to where we are today. There have been four giant leaps over the past 3.5 million years and each was intimately linked to a new class of external tool. Each tool progressively changed what could be perceived and coordinated.

There is a fifth MET emerging now, and this is where AI enters the scene, so let’s look at them all together so we can see the pattern. I am grateful to Roger Briggs, whose 2021 book, Emerging World: The Evolution of Consciousness and the Future of Humanity, helped me produce the following summary:

The Five Major Evolutionary Transitions in Cognition over circa 3.5 million years

Notice how each tool externalizes a function the biological body previously performed:

Oral language and ritual externalized how we shared knowledge, where we previously learned by copying (miming) simple actions, without the need for detailed instruction.

Written language externalized how we remembered, where we previously had to rely on stories told over and over again around the campfire.

The clock externalized our sense of time, where we previously relied on our eyes and skin to sense the rising and setting sun.

The map externalized spatial relation, where we previously measured distance by how long it took us to walk from object A to object B.

Machine learning externalizes pattern recognition across high-dimensional datasets that on their own lack narrative (or meaning).

We’ll come back to the relevance of this trend in increasing externalization, but for now just notice the pattern.

Theme 2: Retail and Wholesale AI

For this theme I want to distinguish between the ‘retail’ use of a tool and the ‘wholesale’ use of the same tool, or more specifically how citizens use a tool compared to how institutions use that same tool.

The easiest way to see this distinction is to look at a tool we all use daily: money.

At the retail level, money is a medium of exchange. We earn it, spend it, save it, and borrow it. At this level, the tool coordinates activity between people and institutions, like your employer or your business.

At the wholesale level, money is created by central banks and bond markets price sovereign risk with it. Institutional traders move trillions of dollars’ worth of it per day for purposes that have nothing to do with what you and I use it for. The wholesale system determines interest rates, which determine who can borrow, which determines which businesses survive, which determines who has a job. The wholesale system shapes elections, foreign policy, and the life expectancy of populations that have no idea what’s happening at the wholesale level. The retail user holding a banknote and the wholesale institution holding a derivatives portfolio use the same tool, but the relationship between them is far from symmetrical. The retail user operates inside a system where the largely-invisible rules are defined at the wholesale level. The rules don’t benefit the retail user, though the retail user’s participation is required for the system to function.

What you and I loosely refer to as ‘AI’ is only the retail face of an industry whose wholesale customer is the surveillance-commercial-military-intelligence apparatus. The retail product (chatbot, image generator, coding assistant and the like) and the wholesale infrastructure (behavioral prediction, military intelligence, and autonomous targeting) are different access tiers to the same tool. Retail users don’t have access to the same functions wholesale users do, even though both may be using the same underlying platform.

In her book, The Age of Surveillance Capitalism (2019), Shoshana Zuboff coined the term “instrumentarian power,” which she defines as the power to know and shape human behavior at scale through automated, networked computational infrastructure. Think any platform algorithm that determines what you see next, for example YouTube and Facebook. She is careful to distinguish this from totalitarianism, which is the transformation of the state into a project of total possession. Instrumentarianism is the transformation of the market into a project of total certainty.

Instrumentarianism leads to technocracy, which is a shift from democratically accountable governance toward systems-managed governance by algorithms. Wholesale AI provides a prediction and management layer capable of handling complexity that current bureaucratic models cannot handle. That’s the reason for Trump’s Stargate $500 billion data-center initiative, the $725 billion annual hyperscaler AI capital expenditure, and the IPO-scale public market absorption we’re witnessing in 2026 (see Theme 3). These are the financial signals of a technocratic build-out that has outpaced any democratic mandate.

OK, this theme has already become much longer than I expected, so let’s wrap it up for now. Let me know in the comments if you’d like a deeper dive. The main thing to be aware of is the distinction between these very different uses of an umbrella label we (lazily) call AI. Knowing the difference is baseline literacy for a Threshold Guide navigating the giant leap from Material to Mycelial cognition.

Theme 3: The AI Hype Cycle

Gartner’s Hype Cycle is a standardized model that tracks technologies through five phases: Innovation Trigger, Peak of Inflated Expectations, Trough of Disillusionment, Slope of Enlightenment, and Plateau of Productivity.

The Gartner Hype Cycle: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gartner_hype_cycle

The 2025 Hype Cycle for AI placed Generative AI (meaning the retail version) in the Trough of Disillusionment. AI agents and AI-ready data sit at the Peak of Inflated Expectations.

Incidentally, the wholesale version of AI sits entirely outside this cycle, and I’ve written about this previously:

How Your Pension is Funding the Panopticon Michael Haupt · Jun 10 Why this essay? I wanted to hold off on the themes this essay addresses until we’d covered all 10 Frameworks for the End of Normal, but things in the AI/data center world are moving at a breakneck speed. In this essay I map the AI macro landscape, and specifically what most of the analysis misses. Once we’ve finished the 10 Frameworks, I’ll explain why … Read full story

The easiest comparison to this AI Bubble moment is the 2000 Dot-com Crash. It didn’t destroy all websites and the entire internet. Instead, the bubble removed the first wave of companies and made space for the second round. The same pattern will likely unfold with this cycle. The interesting question, at least for me, is what will emerge as second-generation products and services.

Current LLMs (ChatGPT, Claude, Xai, DeepSeek, and the like) are simply statistical machines trained on large datasets so that they can predict the next token (letter/word/sentence). They are powerful pattern-matchers, but they don’t build internal representations of how the world works. They cannot differentiate between causality and correlation, cannot plan in the way cognitive science understands planning, and they produce confident output that often turns out to be false (confabulation/hallucination).

Stated differently, LLMs operate only in language, a 70,000-year old tool. What we are discovering is that the tool of language can, at best, provide a simple, discrete space to understand our physical world in a linear, predictable fashion. At worst, the tool becomes hopelessly inadequate when we attempt to fully express the rich nuances of our non-linear, complex, more-than-physical world. The retail version of AI you and I are familiar with is entirely inadequate to deal with our more-than-physical world, but it is a necessary stepping stone to understand what could come next.

Research by Vaishak Belle and Gary Marcus tells me that the current LLM moment isn’t the AI moment. What we’re seeing is merely the first commercial moment of a longer structural shift. The systems that do governance-grade work (that can reason about cause and effect, that can hold a model of an environment, and that can be audited and trusted in high-stakes settings) will combine neural pattern recognition with symbolic reasoning and world models.

And that leads us neatly to the next and final theme in this essay.

Theme 4: The Future of AI in the Context of Human Coordination

I am grateful to David Ronfeldt, whose 1996 TIMN model helped me understand the evolution of societal organization into four fundamental forms, which I’ve written about before: Tribes, Institutions, Markets, Networks.

Nodes of TIMN coordination, synthesized from the original 1996 paper and the author’s personal experiences and opinions.

You’ll notice in the diagram above I’ve proposed Bioregions as the emerging node of coordination, based on my own experience in our tiny bioregion, The Valley of Grace in Western Cape, South Africa.

My claim here, with the detail to be covered in a future essay, is that a cognitive tool capable of supporting bioregional governance needs world models as proposed by Belle and Marcus. It needs to know that changing a variable upstream has consequences downstream. It needs symbolic reasoning over ecological constraints.

A bioregion is by definition more complex than any municipal council can cope wth. Watershed flow, soil microbial composition, pollinator counts, fire load, aquifer recharge, microclimate drift, species movement, and social cohesion indicators — all thrown together into a single giant bucket — require an externalization tool that the linear story-form of Mythic consciousness and the scientific proof-form of Material consciousness are inadequate to organize knowledge. The MET framework from Theme 1 suggests that bioregional governance becomes possible only when a Mycelial-class cognitive tool exists. AI is that tool’s first plausible form.

There is much more to cover under this theme, but this essay has already become too long. For now, what’s important is that the next architecture is already being built, and the threshold-ready guide should be tracking what’s emerging, rather than fixating on whether chatbots and data centers are good or bad. We’ll cover these tools in upcoming essays. If you already know of creative uses of AI in bioregional governance, please drop a note in the comments.

That’s it for today.

Michael 💚