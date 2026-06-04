Framer OS

Framer OS

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Susan Harley's avatar
Susan Harley
16h

Good stuff Michael, I like how you have positioned our upcoming conversation. I am really looking forward to sharing about being a 'Threshold Guide' with you and all who join us.

Also appreciate the intro and our connection on such a necessary subject.

There is always a recording which gives you a choice as the very helpful Captain Mavis 23 has said .

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Captain Mavis 23's avatar
Captain Mavis 23
16h

Ahoy Michael, very excited to read this. Looking forward to this convo.

After the live stream substack ask you if you wan a publish immediately or send it to the dashboard.

If you send it ot the dashboard you can edit it a bit, cut shorts for promoting the convo and write an accompanying text with the publication and then hit send, when you are ready to publish with the usual options as any post.

Looking forward to this space.

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