In November last year, I published an essay about a role I’d spent twenty years thinking about, but was reluctant to name, let alone claim as an identity.

It became one of my most-shared essays, with many encouraging comments left by others who resonated.

What I learned from the responses was that there are many who carry the same knowing, without language for it.

One reader wrote that it was the most clarifying thing he’d read, and he’s not one for hyperbole. Another described stepping into a placeless, nameless space that asks for more courage than the old maps ever did. Clearly there were others recognizing the same things I was seeing. But recognition is where the work begins, not where it ends.

So on Saturday, June 13, at 14:00 UTC, I’m sitting down for a live dialogue with Susan Harley.

Susan hosts Courageous Conversations. She’s a psychologist, entrepreneur, teacher, and writer based in the UK. She’s been collapse aware for twenty-three years, which is a long time to live inside a knowing, especially when most people around you refuse to acknowledge what you see. She’s politically sharp and she’s spent the past two decades working out how to live with agency and purpose when the ground keeps shifting. We had a deep introductory conversation some time back and we both regretted not recording it. So we’re going to get together again.

This dialogue is for you if you’ve felt that familiar ache of recognition. If you sense Business-as-Usual is ending and you don’t yet have words for it. If the people around you are looking to you for steadiness and you’re trying to find your own footing first.

You won’t leave with an easy-to-follow ten-step plan. Instead, you’ll have a clearer insight; a way to read what’s happening structurally, so that when the people in your life turn to you confused or afraid, you can meet them with clarity instead of borrowing someone else’s certainty.

If you’ve been following my writing for a while, you’ll know that I don’t know exactly what’s coming during the Decade of Dramatic Disruption. No one does, because that’s the nature of a threshold. It opens into territory that can’t be fully mapped from where we’re standing. What Susan and I can offer is two people who’ve spent decades at the edge of the threshold, talking honestly about how to stand there without flinching. And we’ll be taking your questions live.

Being a Threshold Guide in these times and beyond Saturday, June 13 · 14:00 UTC - A live dialogue between Susan Harley and Michael Haupt.

06:00 PDT, 09:00 EDT, 15:00 CET, 21:00 AWST, 23:00 AEST

There’s no need to register, but there are two easy ways to be reminded:

If you’re a regular Substack user, tap this link and Substack will notify you: https://open.substack.com/live-stream/226836 If you’d prefer to add it to your calendar (recommended), download a calendar entry thingy here: https://luma.com/2i3av1jt

If you can’t make it live, I believe Substack automagically publishes a recording, but this is all new to me, so I don’t really know what to expect.

If you have questions you’d like us to think about, feel free to leave a comment or DM either me or Susan.

Hope to see you there! 💚

Much love,

Michael